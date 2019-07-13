Blake Prestash hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday morning at Lawrence Township Rec Park to score Andon Greslick and send the Clearfield 15- and 16-year-old Teener League All-Star Team to a walkoff 4-3 victory over Allport in the Area 6 VFW Championship.
Both teams qualify for the VFW State Teener Tournament to be held July 26-29 at the Rec Park and Clearfield High School field.
Greslick started the seventh-inning rally by drawing a walk off Allport pitcher Cody Cox, who came on in relief of starter Doug Kolesar in the sixth.
Kyle Elensky sacrificed Greslick to second and Ty Troxell’s flare into the outfield put runners on the corners with just one out.
Prestash ended it with a sac fly.
“We were where we wanted to be in the order, and we figured Blake was good for a fly ball,” Clearfield head coach Brian Barr said.
Four Leaf had leads of 1-0 and 3-1 in the game, but Clearfield came back to tie things up each time the visitors took the advantage.
Aaron Myers and Jake Martin produced the game’s first win with back-to-back doubles in the top of the second inning off Elensky, who then retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced with only Cox reaching on an error in the fourth.
“The teams were fairly-evenly matched. It was a fun game,” Allport head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “We had our chances early, but they made their plays on a lot of hard-hit balls. Take your hat off to them.”
Clearfield got the run back in the third.
Greslick led off with an infield single and Elensky followed with a base hit. Troxell moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt and Prestash grounded out to second to plate Greslick.
“We got the leadoff guy on and I didn’t want to bunt Kyle because he’s been swinging a hot bat, and Ty ended up getting the bunt down after Kyle singled, and that worked out for us,” Barr said.
Allport regained the lead in the sixth when an error allowed Kyle Moore to reach base, and John Myers followed with a hit, the first since the Martin double in the second.
A Cox sacrifice bunt moved both runners up for Aaron Myers, who knocked in Moore with a sacrifice fly. Martin followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
But once again Clearfield answered swiftly.
Prestash led off the sixth with a base hit, but was erased from the base paths on a Nick Domico fielder’s choice.
Domico stole second before Nolan Barr drew a walk.
Karson Rumsky singled to plate Domico and knock Kolesar from the mound.
Kolesar tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on just four hits, while walking three batters and striking out five.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve seen him pitch,” Barr said of Kolesar.
“He’s pitched against us a million times since Little League and he pitched really good.”
Cox uncorked a wild pitch early in the count to the first batter he faced, allowing Barr to score, but then recorded two strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Elensky needed 13 pitches to record a popout to third baseman Prestash and two fly outs to centerfielder Rumsky, the second coming after Kolesar smacked a two-out single.
Elensky tossed a complete game on 79 pitches. He scattered seven hits and did not walk a batter, while striking out four. Only one of the three runs he gave up was earned.
Allport plays in the opening game of the state tournament at 9:30 a.m. at the rec park.
“We get to play some more baseball, which is what the kids wanted,” Tiracorda said. “That’s the reason we’re here. We’re trying to get as many games as we can.”
Clearfield, as the host team, closes out the first day of action, playing the Area 3 champ at 5:30 p.m.
Allport—3
Tiracorda 2b-1b 4010, D. Kolesar p-2b 4010, Moore cf 4110, J. Myers 3b 3110, Cox 1b-p 2000, A. Myers ss 2111, Martin lf 3022, Folmar rf 3000, Fester c 3000. Totals: 28-3-7-3.
Clearfield—4
Elensky p 3010, Troxell 1b 3010, Prestash 3b 3012, Domico c 3100, Barr ss 2100, Rumsky cf 2011, Natoli rf 0000, Coudriet dh 2000, Hassinger lf 3000, Greslick 2b 2210. Totals: 23-4-5-3.
Score by Innings
Allport 010 002 0—3 7 1
Clearfield 001 002 1—4 5 2
Errors—Tiracorda; Greslick, Barr. LOB—Allport 6, Clearfield 6. 2B—A. Myers, Martin. SAC—Cox; Troxell, Elensky. SF—A. Myers; Prestash. SB—Rumsky, Coudriet, Domico. WP—Cox. PB—Fester.
Pitching
Allport: Kolesar—5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Cox—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Cox.
Time—1:37.