For the last 31 years, Ed Yeager has been a big part of the youth baseball scene in Clearfield.
He’s mainly known as longtime Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry’s right-hand man, but he has done much more for the game than that.
Yeager has coached at every level of the youth baseball scene, starting with his first Little League team 31 years ago. Since then, he has coached Teener League, American Legion, AABA and high school baseball.
But, it’s not really a surprise that Yeager has continued to be the heartbeat of the Clearfield baseball community. After all, he married into Clearfield baseball royalty.
His wife, Colleen, is the former Colleen McNamee, daughter of the namesake of the Clearfield Little League’s premier field.
They live in her parent’s old house, which is close to the field.
“Our family is very baseball-oriented,” she said. “My family moved into the house we live in now in 1959. My dad was named president of the Little League in 1960.
“I was pregnant with our youngest daughter Molly when he first started coaching Little League.”
In fact, all three of the Yeager’s kids have grown up around baseball. Son Thomas played from Little League up through college at Ohio Northern, where he was a fantastic catcher.
Daughter Brooke wasn’t allowed to play Little League at the time, but was always around helping at the many tournaments before she passed away in a car accident. Youngest daughter Molly played Little League and is now a constant face at many of the games.
The Yeager’s grandson Mason is now in the youth baseball scene, as a catcher, of course, becoming the fourth generation Yeager to play in the Clearfield Little League system. Ed’s father Lynn was also an exceptional athlete who played baseball at Clearfield.
And while family has played a big part of Yeager staying involved with the Clearfield Baseball Association, Lansberry has also played a big factor.
It’s rare to see one without the other, and Yeager’s wife says the two are more like brothers than best friends.
“They have such a great relationship,” Colleen Yeager said. “They are very much like peas in a pod.”
Because Lansberry is also hands on with most of the teener league teams, legion teams and high school team, Yeager is usually close behind.
Lansberry and Yeager met when Yeager was in eighth grade. Lansberry was the eighth grade football coach at Clearfield at the time. The two have been together ever since.
Outside of coaching, Yeager also does a lot of behind-the-scenes work. Take the annual PA VFW State Teener League Tournament that starts today at the Lawrence Township Rec Park. Clearfield has been the host for both of the age groups many times. Both Yeager and Lansberry serve as Area 6 co-commissioners.
“I’m a co-commissioner, but Ed does most of the work,” Lansberry said. “He has arranged for the hotels and the meals for all of the teams. He has a lot to do with the success of the tournament.”
The tournament runs smoothly and every one usually compliments the job the town does running the four-day event.
Much of that is due to the hard work Yeager helps put in. He helped secure several sponsors, as well as set up the downtime schedules for the eight teams in attendance.
He and Lansberry, as well as a host of many other volunteers help get the fields ready in between the games, meaning the duo are often there from sun up to sun down.
“Baseball is Ed’s life,” Colleen Yeager said. “We can’t do anything in the summer, because we know he will be at the field.”
But, it is also Colleen Yeager’s life too.
“Colleen and Ed have done so much for this community,” Lansberry said. “Ed has been involved in every level of baseball. Colleen has been like a team mom to the kids. They really have had their hand at every level.”
Yeager is also the driving force behind the Clearfield Baseball program that is put out each year.
The 70-plus page program is filled with rosters from Farm League to American Legion, as well as the high school teams.
In the 2019 edition, there were over 70 ads in the program, including several full-page ads, making it the only program in Progressland area that covers all leagues.
Yeager runs down most of those ads and takes care of getting stuff to Action Graphics.
“Ed spearheaded that whole thing,” said Lansberry. “I feel like our program compares favorably to any other sports program in the area. It really involves all the kids. Ed makes sure every kid has their name published in that program, from 8 years old and up.”
The program has been in existence for over six years and is given out free of charge by the Clearfield Baseball Association.
And while it’s become a joke in the Yeager household about the effort of doing the program and whether or not they should continue it or not, the same thing will continue to pull Yeager into the hard work — his love of the game.
Lansberry said he really enjoys coaching with Yeager, and they do a pretty good bad cop/good cop routine. Yeager likes to play bad cop and fire the kids up.
“He gets enthusiastic,” Lansberry said. “The kids always say, ‘Ed is Ed.’ And that’s just it. Ed is Ed, and we wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”