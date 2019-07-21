HOLLIDAYSBURG — A day after playing near flawless defense in a tough 4-1 loss to Mount Union in the 13- and 14-year-old VFW State Teener Tournament, the Clearfield Jim’s Sports Center All-Stars struggled with their gloves.
Clearfield committed four errors and didn’t get to a few other balls it could have in a rough third inning that saw Mid-Penn put 10 runs on the board.
The big inning was too much for Clearfield to overcome in a 13-3, 5-inning loss, that eliminated it from the tournament.
“The game was actually rolling along smoothly for a couple innings there and things were looking good for us, but then our pitcher gave up a few hits and our defense had a chance to pick him up and couldn’t do it,” Clearfield head coach Kevin Billotte said. “They (umpires) may have missed a close call that we really could have used, but in the end our team has to learn to deal with some adversity, and it didn’t happen today.
“They let one mistake turn into many and after that it was too late to recover.”
Clearfield took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, using two walks and three hits to its advantage.
Cole Miller and Isaac Durandetta started the rally by drawing back-to-back one-out walks.
Morgen Billotte followed with a run-scoring, ground rule double to plate Miller and give Jim’s Sports Center a 1-0 lead.
After Mid-Penn replaced its starting pitcher with Michael Kern, he immediately got a strikeout for the second out of the frame.
But Hayvin Bumbarger delivered a clutch, two-out base hit that knocked in Durandetta and Billotte to put Clearfield in front 3-0.
Unfortunately for Clearfield, it couldn’t sustain the momentum gained in the top of the inning as Mid-Penn sent 13 batters to the plate in a disastrous bottom of the frame.
The first five batters reached base, one via walk and the other four with hits, highlighted by Frankie Nardo’s 2-run double. Two of the singles hit in the rally dropped in front of Clearfield players that took bad angles to the ball.
After a groundout and a third misplayed single, James Deshong delivered with a base hit that plated two two more runs and knocked starter Morgen Billotte from the mound.
Hayvin Bumbarger relieved Billotte and struck out the first batter he faced, but the Clearfield defense then made four errors to keep the Mid-Penn inning going. The inning ended when a Mid-Penn player was thrown out at third while trying to take an extra base on a Jim’s error.
“You could see the guys stressing as the inning went on beyond the typical length of an inning,” Billotte said. “They started losing focus and weren’t planning ahead of where to go with the ball when it’s hit. They were trying to make that decision in the middle of the play, and they weren’t making correct decisions.
“And then the heat definitely wore them down to where they weren’t recovering.”
Mid-Penn tacked on three more runs in the home half of the fourth, getting RBI singles from Theo Phillips and Deshong. Another Clearfield error resulted in another run.
Meanwhile Mid-Penn relief pitcher Michael Kern, who came on in the middle of the third to get his team out of a jam, enjoyed 1-2-3 frames in both the fourth and fifth to end it.
Kern pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three to earn the win.
Mid-Penn collected 11 hits, getting two each from Bryce Forney, Phillips, Deshong and Eisenhooth.
Billotte, Bumbarger, Eric Myers and Hayden Rumsky had Clearfield’s four hits.
With the loss, Clearfield was eliminated from the tournament.
“We knew coming in that we didn’t have a lot of depth,” Billotte said. “We only have a certain number of kids and a lot of them are specialized in the position that they play. We don’t have a lot of kids that can play multiple positions and you could see in our defense that when we moved one kid, a lot of the puzzle pieces got pulled out of place.
“But the kids learned a lot and played good at the end of the year ... barring this game. They need to know that. And they need to identify their individual weaknesses and improve on that. They have the ability to do that. They proved it in three of the four playoff games that we had.”
Clearfield—3
Miller cf 2100, Durandetta ss 2100, Billotte p-eh 1111, Knee 3b 2000, Bumbarger 1b-p 2012, Myers eh-1b 1010, Rumsky 2b 2010, Domico rf-c 2000, Bloom c 1000, Quick ph-rf 1000, Kushner lf 2000. Totals: 18-3-4-3.
Mid-Penn—13
Forney c-cf 2221, Nardo cf-c 2212, Kern ss-p 3001, Phillips lf 3222, Scheib 3b 3110, Deshong 1b 3123, O’Hara p-ss 3000, Emery eh 2210, Schooley rf 1200, Eisenhooth 2b 2121. Totals: 24-13-11-10.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 003 00— 3 4 5
Mid-Penn 00(10) 3x—13 11 0
Errors—Durandetta, Knee, Bumbarger, Bloom, Quick. LOB—Clearfield 4, Mid-Penn 2. 2B—Billotte; Nardo. HBP—Myers (by O’Hara). SB—Billotte 2, Miller; Forney 2, Emery 2, Phillips, Scheib, Deshong, Nardo. PO—Bumbarger (by Kern).
Pitching
Clearfeld: Billotte—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Bumbarger—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Midd-Penn—O’Hara—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Kern—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Kern. LP—Billotte.
Time—1:31.