ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team took a large, but young contingent — one that featured seven freshmen or sophomores — to the Class AAA Northwest Regional over the weekend and left Altoona Saturday night with a pair of state qualifiers while nearly pushing a third through to Hershey.
Sophomores Oliver Billotte (285) and Mark McGonigal (152) carried the banner for the Bison, as both punched their ticket to states — McGonigal for the second time in two years. Fellow sophomore Hayden Kovalick (170) fell one win short of states as he placed fourth in his first trip to regionals.
Billotte (was the lone Bison to reach the semifinals, as Clearfield’s 10 regional qualifiers went a combined 4-9 on Friday. Clearfield put together a better day Saturday, with six different Bison winning a bout.
“We definitely had a better day,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni of his team’s performance on Saturday. “Yesterday (Friday), you look at the bracket and realistically … barring any pretty good upsets … we were only getting two to the semis. That was tough because I didn’t think Mark (McGonigal) wrestled poorly, he just didn’t finish. I also thought that kid (Central Mountain’s Anson Wagner) wrestled well.
“We came in hoping to maybe pull an upset, but lot of our for a lack of a better word, our immaturity in our attitude showed up. We’re up in the bleachers talking about well I beat that kid. We were watching kids win big matches who we beat.
“I think that woke a couple guys up, and if it didn’t matter so much for today (Saturday), it will for future. That’s important. We got to remember where we are, and that’s we came in here with a bunch of 10th graders, and not a lot of experience as far as big matches and were still in awe of some of this.
“I thought we learned a lot as a team, and we had three young guys (Billotte, McGonigal, Kovalick) respond and wrestle really well. It was a pretty good day (Saturday).”
Billotte (34-4), the D-4/9 champ, led that effort, as the heavyweight went 2-1 on the weekend. He reached the finals with wins against Cathedral Prep’s John Campbell (8-2) and Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis (6-3), the D-6 champ. Davis (32-7) went on to place third.
The Bison scored all six points against Davis in the first two periods before riding out the Wildcat in the third. Billotte’s run stopped there though, as suffered a 5-1 loss in the finals to D-10 champ Thomas Pollard (34-0) of Meadville.
The duo went to overtime knotted 1-1, and Billotte went for a takedown and the win. But, Pollard caught him took him down to his back for a four-point move and a 5-1 victory.
“He was that close to finishing a shot in the finals and he wins the match,” said Aveni. “Then, he went big in overtime and I don’t know if he thought I’m either gonna throw or be thrown here or what. He wrestled well the whole tournament though, and exciting for him to mak his first trip to Hershey.
“He’s got the practice partners obviously. You have to give Coach (Myles) Caragein and Coach (Nate) Sipes tons of credit, They spend the time with him every day, and they are preparing him for things he’s going to see in Hershey. Those guys are doing a whale of a job with him. Oliver has really bought into what we’re trying to do with him.”
McGonigal (33-7) put in some work and then some to earn his second trip to Hershey. The Bison went 1-1 on Friday, losing a tough overtime bout to Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner (26-12).
He responded to that loss in a big way, winning four straight consy bouts to finish third at 152. He dominated Williamsport’s Owen Mahon, 13-2, in the consolation semifinals before knocking off Wagner, 5-2, in the consy final to avenge his Friday loss to the Husky.
McGonigal opened the scoring on a takedown with 39 seconds left in the first period and never trailed in the bout. He added a penalty point in the third before reversing Wagner to go up 5-1. The Husky escaped in the closing seconds, but it was too little, too late as McGonigal notched the win to head to states.
“We forget with Mark that is a 15-year old kid in 10th grade sometimes because he went to state last year,” said Aveni. “I think he wrestled a lot of this season to not lose, and I think there have been two times I’ve see him open and just try to score. One was at district duals and other was today (Saturday).
“Today he looked free, was scoring points and was aggressive. I don’t think he was in danger all day long, and that’s how Mark is when he’s on. He had a great tourney, and I’m thrilled with turnaround (vs Wagner). I think he matured a lot and showed a lot of poise. You get your back against a wall and you have to find a way to win. Greta day for him, and I look forward to seeing what he can do next week (at states).”
McGonigal went 5-1 on the weekend.
Kovalick (28-14) nearly followed McGonigal’s path to states, as he too went 1-1 on the Friday. He bounced back with three straight consy wins, including a hard-fought 4-3 win against Central Mountain’s Caleb Porter to land in the consy finals at 170.
The Bison trailed 3-2 entering the third period but reversed Porter with 40 seconds remaining to go up 4-3, then rode out the Wildcat for the win.
He fell one win short of joining his teammates at states though, as Meadville’s Trent Tidball (32-3), the D-10 champ, pinned the Bison for third place.
“Pretty awesome,” said Aveni is Kovalick’s weekend. “He’s another 10th grader, and this was his first year on varsity and first time here at this tournament. He has made leaps and bounds in the last month with different, little things that maybe people haven’t noticed but things we worked on in the room and he made adjustments.
“He doesn’t make the match bigger than it is. Somebody is coming out there to wrestle him. He wrestles a little bit like a brawler with some pretty slick technique and is a tough kid. He was more upset that he got pinned than he was that he lost (for 3rd place). That’s the kind of pride he has in himself and our program.
“That’s a tough loss when you know you’re that close, but we kind of knew we needed an upset somewhere to get out at that weight. We looked at other possibilities (class-wise), but we felt (170) was his best chance for something happen. And it didn’t, but he can be proud of his season and tournament he had here because he had a great one.”
Bison Evan Davis (106, 26-15), Luke Freeland (138, 24-14), Karson Kline (145, 24-17) and Brett Zattoni (182, 21-19) all finished 1-2 on the weekend, while Derrick Bender (113, 8-22), Nolan Barr (126, 24-13) and Matt Bailor (195, 4-11) were 0-2.