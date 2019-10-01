DuBOIS — The Clearfield girls tennis team sent two representatives to the District 9 Class AA Girls Tennis Singles Tournament on Tuesday at DuBois High School.
No 1. Ally Gaines toppled Brockway’s Morgan Pirow 10-6 in the first round, before upending Lauren Baldwin of Bradford 10-6 in the quarterfinals.
Gaines fell in the semis to St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes 6-0, 6-0.
“Ally played very well today and I’m very happy for her,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “She has put a lot of time in during the off season and performances like today are proof that her hard work is paying off.
“She was ahead in both of the matches she won and kind of let her opponents back in, so there’s still work to do, but I’m hoping this will be a confidence boost for her.”
Teammate Kylie VanTassel, the Lady Bison’s No. 2, was toppled by Brockway’s Selena Buttery, 10-4 in the first round.
“Kylie had a tough draw, but she fought back after being down early,” Spence said.
“At times she was overthinking and it cost her a few sets. She didn’t quit or back down, as she’s been battling all year it seems.”
The Lady Bison will participate in the District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament next week in DuBois.