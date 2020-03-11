LEWISBURG — After winning a PIAA title in the 500 free as a sophomore and adding a 200 free state title and PIAA meet record time in the 200 free last season, Clearfield’s Luke Mikesell is looking to put an exclamation point on his storied high school career with a pair of gold medals this weekend at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Mikesell will be joined by 10 teammates at this year’s meet that are all hoping to make some noise on the state’s grandest stage.
“We have been working for this meet all season long so we are excited it’s finally here and we want to get there and see how fast we can go,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “Hours and hours of sweat and sacrifice are invested in this moment, so I’m hoping we can produce peak performances at the meet.
“This is one of the fastest state meets in the country, so we understand that it’s going to take our best moment to get into the top 16 or even the top 8. But as long as we perform to the best of our abilities, that’s all we can do. We only control ourselves, so that will be our focus…..our races, not our competitor’s races.”
Mikesell is seeded first in both the 200 free and 500 free.
He won the 200 free last season in a record time of 1:38.31. His seed time this year is 1:39.72, nearly two seconds faster than Indiana’s Kyle Thome (1:41.50). Deer Lakes’ Adam Morrison, who placed sixth in the event last year, is the only other returner in the event from the Top 8 in 2019.
Mikesell just missed out on winning a second gold last season when his time of 4:24.52 was .45 behind Marian Catholic’s Danny Berlitz in a state-record setting time in the 500 free. Mikesell topped Berlitz in 2018 to win the 500.
Morrison and teammate Noah Loper, who placed third and sixth, respectively last season in the event are back.
Clearfield’s Leif Hoffman, who placed eighth in the 500 free last season with a time of 4:48.91 will also compete this season and will occupy Lane 3 right beside Mikesell in Lane 4 in Heat No. 4 of the preliminaries.
“Leif was a medalist last year so that experience will be of great value, especially during the preliminary rounds,” Morrison said.
Mikesell’s seed time of 4:33.06 is nearly three seconds faster than Susquehannock’s Logan McFadden (4:35.99).
“Luke has had stiff competition in the past and this year will be no different as Logan McFadden will definitely be pushing the pace as well,” Morrison said. “Logan is a senior who mostly competes in USA club swimming, but this season decided to compete at the PIAA meet. He has tremendous experience in big meets so it should be interesting to see Luke and Logan battle it out in the 500.
“Luke has had his fair share of close ones in the long 500 race. His previous three 500 state finals races have all been nail biters so he is used to that type of race as well. Last year, he won the 200 free in a super close race while breaking the state record.”
The Clearfield boys also have three Top 16 seeded relay teams.
Mikesell, Hoffman, Noah Jordan, Justin Maines, Mason Marshall and Parker Marshall are all in the mix for the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.
“The boys are seeded 15th in the 200 medley, 11th in the 200 relay, and fifth in the 400 relay,” Morrison said. “Seeds don’t mean too much in relays because teams have the ability to change personnel in the relays as they see fit. We may do some of that as well.”
Jordan is seeded just outside the Top 16 in the 100 breast with a time of 1:01.45, and Morrison thinks he has a good shot to come away with an all-state selection in the event.
“Times are very close and with a strong prelim effort, he could potentially make top 16,” she said.
Hoffman is also competing in the 200 IM, while Mason Marshall will swim the 100 fly and 100 back.
First-year diver Justin Hand has a preliminary seeding of 15th in the event with a district score of 356.40.
“Justin will be competing in his first ever state diving meet and quite possibly could crack the top 16,” Morrison said. “He will no doubt gain lots of experience for next season as the diving competition is always quite fierce.”
For the Lady Bison, Karli Bietz, Christina McGinnis, Raegan Mikesell and Jaylin Wood will all compete.
The foursome comprise the 200 free and 400 free relay teams that are seeded 28th and 31st, respectively.
Bietz (200 free and 500 free) and Raegan Mikesell (50 free and 100 free) both qualified for a pair of individual events as well, with seeds outside the Top 16. Each has plenty of PIAA experience with this being Mikesell’s fourth trip and Bietz’s third.
“Both have state experience and will definitely help Christina and Jaylin throughout the competition,” Morrison said.
“Honestly, we just want to get there and compete to the best of our abilities,” Morrison said. “We’ve done the training and now we just need to sharpen up our racing skills and see what we can do. It’s going to be an exciting meet for sure.”
Medals are awarded to the Top 8 in each event. The top 8 are considered All-State swimmers, while 9 through 16 are noted as All-State Honorable Mentions. The top 16 places count toward the team standings.
The Clearfield boys were fifth in the team standings last season.
The Class 2A meet is being held Friday and Saturday.