HYDE — With a runner on first, Clearfield’s Kyle Elensky received the hit and run sign from third base coach Brandon Billotte.
Elensky took the pitch from Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker White and drilled it over the left-field fence to give the Bison a 5-3 advantage that would turn final.
“That was a hit and run,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “He was supposed to hit to the right side. So I am going to have to give him a fine for it.
“That was a big hit. But defensively, he made some great plays too.”
It was Philipsburg-Osceola who had the momentum early, as the Mounties got things going with a leadoff triple from Jake DeSimone in the first inning.
An RBI groundout by David Meersand put the Mounties on the board 1-0. They’d double that lead just a few batters later after Jeremy Whitehead, T.J. Wildman and Caleb Pellerite hit back-to-back-to-back singles. Whitehead was plated on Pellerite’s hit.
Clearfield finally put together some hits in the bottom of the third inning. Cole Bloom led off with a triple and was plated on a Morgen Billotte groundout.
Karson Rumsky singled, then moved to second on a walk issued to Elensky. A double by Hunter Dixon, plated both to give the Bison a 3-2 advantage.
Philipsburg-Osceola tied things up in the top of the fifth, as Nathan Gustkey reached on a fielder’s choice. A double by Jeremy Whitehead brought him home to make it 3-3.
Elensky’s homer made it 5-3 after five innings.
“I felt like we had some really good at bats early,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “Then in the middle we kind of got out of our game a little bit. We were swinging at the first pitch. Especially after we played defense for a while.
“It’s just these little things that these younger guys don’t know yet.
“We got picked off twice. They called him safe on one, but he was probably out. Then in the last inning with Dave and Nate coming up we get picked off. That one hurt.”
Dixon, Clearfield’s starter, had a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. He went out to start the seventh having thrown 75 pitches.
The Bison lefty got a groundout to start the frame before DeSimone reached on a single.
Dixon promptly picked off DeSimone, who got caught in a rundown before being tagged out.
The next batter, Meersand, singled before Dixon got a strikeout to end it.
“Hunter was fantastic again,” Lansberry said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. He had just threw 100 pitches on Monday.”
“He was outstanding today.”
Dixon threw all seven innings on 97 pitches, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk.
“We had the momentum early, but he just settled down and threw strikes,” said Sankey of Dixon. “He commanded the zone.
“Sometimes you just have to pound the zone and let guys get themselves out. I thought he did a good job mixing his speeds. That’s baseball.”
White took the loss for the Mounties, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and three walks.
“He had some walks, but I thought his velocity was good today,” Sankey said. “I thought he had three pitches working pretty well.
“Defensively, I thought we had a couple of fly balls that we normally catch. Just some little things.
“I probably should have started Dave to start the fifth. I felt like that one was on me. I even said, “I’m just going to give him one batter.” Then I gave him another one. I talked myself out of it.
“That was on me.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 6-2 overall and in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Tyrone on Monday.
“It was a big win for us,” Lansberry said. “Hopefully, it’s a change-around season type of win, but we will see.
“It’s just one game, but it’s a big difference from over there (at P-O).
“Because we played so poorly there it’s a big win. But it’s a big win any time you beat P-O.”
Clearfield improved to 4-5-1 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
DeSimone cf 4120, Meersand 3b-p 4021, Gustkey c 3100, Harpster cr 0000, J. Whitehead lf 3121, Wildman ss-3b 3010, Pellerite 1b 3011, Stephens dh 2000, Ryan dh 1000, White p-ss 0000, Coudriet 2b 3010, Emigh rf 2000, C. Hahn ph 1000. Totals: 29-3-9-3.
Clearfield—5
Billotte cf 4001, Rumsky ss 4220, Elensky 3b 1212, Prestash 1b 3000, Dixon p 3022, Domico cr 0000, Bailor c 2000, Coudriet cr 0000, Barr 2b 2010, Gearhart lf 3000, Bloom rf 3120. Totals: 25-5-8-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 200 010 0—3 9 1
Clearfield 003 020 x—5 8 0
Errors—White. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 6. 2B—J. Whitehead. Dixon 2. 3B—DeSimone. Bloom. HR—Elensky (1 on, 5th). HBP—Bailor (by White). PO—DeSimone (by Dixon).
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: White—4+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Meersand—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Dixon—7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Dixon (4-1). LP—White (1-1).