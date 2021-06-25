The Clearfield 12u all-stars used an early lead and a late offensive explosion to down visiting Nittany Valley at McNamee Field on Thursday evening.
Clearfield, which was designated the visitors after a coin flip, took a 2-0 lead to start the game.
Jace Brothers walked, then moved to third via two passed balls. A single from Connor Peacock plated him.
Peacock then moved up a base on three wild pitches, coming home as one skipped to the backstop to give Clearfield a 2-0 lead.
“It gave us confidence, but then we kind of slacked off there for part of the game,” said Clearfield manager Matt Peacock after going up 2-0. “We battled back at the end and started hitting the ball like we know how. They played a great game.
Clearfield’s Brothers started on the mound and allowed two runners in the bottom of the first, but stranded both to keep the lead.
The next three innings would be a pitcher’s duel between Brothers and Nittany Valley starter Evan Mattern.
Brothers struck out seven over the next three innings, while Mattern got stronger as well, allowing just two singles and hitting a batter over the same frames.
Clearfield finally got its offense going in the fifth inning as Brothers drew a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. A triple from Peaock plated him to make it 3-0.
Radek Albright then doubled, scoring Peacock to increase the lead to 4-0.
An RBI single from Landon Brady brought home another run. Brady then executed a perfect double steal with J.T. Strishock, who also singled, to score the final run of the inning and make it 6-0.
Mattern reached 84 pitches and was relieved by Calvin Lovrak, who needed just three pitches to get out of the inning.
Brothers set Nittany Valley down in order with his final pitches of the game in the fifth inning.
He allowed just three hits and three walks, while striking out nine.
“He pitched a great game,” Coach Peacock said of Brothers. “He was hitting his spots. He had a little trouble in the first inning, walking two guys, but he settled down and came back and pitched a great game.”
Clearfield added four more runs in the top of the sixth, as Bloom reached on an error.
Albright had a single before Brayden Wills singled to plate Bloom. Brady was hit by a pitch before Strishock singled home Albright. Wills came around too, and was run into by the Nittany Valley third baseman.
Brady then scored on an error, widening the lead to 10-0.
Nittany Valley scored two runs it its final at bat as Joey Gearhart reached on an error and came home on a hit by Dax Kreiger, who later scored on a double steal to set the final at 10-2.
Kreiger led Nittany Valley with three hits, including a double.
Peacock, Albright, Brady and Strishock each had two hits. Peacock knocked in two runs.
“Our subs did good,” Coach Peacock said. “They came in and hit the ball too. Everybody played great. All 12 kids contributed tonight.”
Clearfield plays State College at a site and time to be determined on Monday.
Nittany Valley faces the loser of Saturday’s game between Curwensville and Four Leaf Clover on Monday.
Clearfield—10
Brothers p-lf 2200, Peacock ss 4222, Albright cf 4221, Wills 1b 3111, Brady lf-p 2221, Schenck ph-lf 1000, Strishock rf 3021, Scaife rf 1000, Magnuson 3b 2000, Lykens ph-3b 2010, Troxell c 4000, Bloom 2b 3110. Totals: 31-10-11-6.
Nittany Valley—2
Aumon c-cf 3000, Harter 2b 2000, Hockenberry 2b 1000, Lovrak ss-1b 2000, Mattern p-ss 2000, Gearhart 1b-c 2100, Kreiger cf-1b 3131, Ammerman 3b 3010, Sykes lf 2010, Bressler lf 1000, Guenot rf 2000, Brown rf 1000. Totals: 24-2-5-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 044—10 11 2
Nittany Valley 000 002— 2 5 2
Errors—Mattern 2. Bloom, Strishock. LOB—Clearfield 7, Nittany Valley 6. 2B—Albright. Kreiger. 3b—Peacock. SB—Brady, Lykens. Kreiger, Sykes. HBP—Wills (by Mattern), Brady (by Lovrak).
Pitching
Clearfield: Brothers—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO. Brady—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Nittany Valley: Mattern—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Lovrak—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Brothers. LP—Mattern.