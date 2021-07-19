HYDE — With all three teams going 1-1 in the first weekend of the VFW Area 6 Teener League Tournament on Sunday, the title will be up for grabs next weekend in Punxsutawney.
Philipsburg-Osceola defeated Clearfield 10-4 in game one, while Punxsy was a 12-2 winner in five innings against P-O in game two. Clearfield bounced back with a 6-1 victory over Punxsutawney in the final game of the day.
The tourney was moved from the Lawrence Township Rec Park to the Bison Sports Complex’s junior varsity field because of the heavy rain that postponed the first day of the tournament on Saturday.
On Sunday, all three teams had big innings that helped propel them to their prospective victories.
For Philipsburg-Osceola, that was a 7-run inning against Clearfield after falling behind early.
Both teams scored a run in the first, but it was Clearfield that took the lead 3-1 after scoring two in the top of the third inning.
Christian Welker walked and was plated on a Matt Irvin double, while Irvin came home on a single by Braison Patrick.
P-O got one of the runs back in the bottom half of the inning, as Peyton Minarchick singled, then scored on a double by Zack Wagner.
Clearfield added a final run in the top of the fourth inning. O’Brian Owens led off with a single before coming around on a single by Colton Bumbarger to make it 4-3.
But P-O came back in the bottom of the inning, scoring seven runs off two different Clearfield pitchers.
Only two of those runs were plated by hits, the rest came via bases-loaded walks and a hit by pitch.
The big blow was a two-run single by Hank Hazelton that made it 9-4 in favor of P-O.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth, as Wagner reached on an error and came home on a wild pitch.
Nick DeSimone, who came on in relief of P-O starter Zac Yoder to start the fourth inning, finished it off, allowing just one baserunner on an error in the top of the seventh before setting the next three batters down.
DeSimone picked up the win, throwing four innings and allowing just one run on four hits and three walks.
Hayden Williams took the loss for Clearfield after coming on in relief of starter Craig Mays, who left the mound after 2 1/3 innings with a sore arm.
Philipsburg-Osceola had a chance to take the lead in the standings in the second game of the day, but Punxsutawney had other plans.
P-O jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game, as an error allowed a run to score on a grounder by Wagner. Peyton Minarchick also scored on the play, coming from second to score.
But it was all Punxsy from there, as it rode the arm of Parker Stahlman to the win.
Punxsutawney backed up its pitcher with seven hits, including four in a four-run fourth inning to take home the win.
Punxstawney also scored four runs in the third before invoking the 10-run rule with three runs in the fifth inning to set the final.
Clearfield rebounded from the morning loss to face off against Punxsutawney in the final game of the day.
Welker returned to start that game after pitching two innings in the first game. By rule, a pitcher can pitch eight total innings in a day.
Welker looked good in his second stint on the mound, handcuffing the Punxsy batters most of the game.
The only blip was an earned run in the top of the first inning. Welker walked Landon Temchulla with one out. He moved to second base on a passed ball before going to third on another one. He eventually came home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
But Welker had little trouble the rest of the way, despite walking eight batters. He allowed no hits and struck out nine in six innings of work.
His teammates backed him up at the plate as well, scoring all six of their runs in a tough inning for Punxsutawney.
Three of Clearfield’s runs scored on wild pitches, while Mays had a two-run single into right and Hayden Rumsky drew a bases-loaded walk.
Patrick came on to close out for Clearfield in the seventh, getting a double play and a comebacker to set the final at 6-1.
All three teams are now tied in the standings at 1-1. The tournament continues next weekend in Punxsutawney with two games on Saturday and one on Sunday.
The winner moves on to the state tournament in Lebanon.
Game 1
Clearfield—4
Welker ss 2210, Bumbarger lf 4011, Irvin 3b-p 1112, Mays p-cf-ss-3b 4000, Patrick c 3021, Williams cf-p-cf 4000, Owens dh 2110, Diehl ph 1000, Wriglesworth 2b 0000, Rumsky 1b 2000, Lutz rf 1000, Rumfola ph 1000. Totals: 25-4-6-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Yoder p-lf-2b 2211, McDonald 2b 3101, Minarchick ss 3211, Wagner cf 4111, White 1b 1101, McClure 1b 0000, Kyler eh 3011, Kolbe 3b 4010, Hazelton rf 2112, Willis rf 0000, Matier c 3010, DeSimone lf-p 2110. Totals: 28-10-8-8.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 102 100 0— 4 6 2
P-O 101 701 x—10 8 2
Errors—Irvin, Rumsky. Kolbe 2. LOB—Clearfield 9, P-O. 2B—Irvin, Welker. Wagner. SF—Irvin. SAC—Rumsky. SB—Welker, Bumbarger, Owens, Lutz. Yoder, Minarchick, Wagner 2, White. PO—Patrick. HBP—McDonald, McClure, Kyler.
Pitching
Clearfield: Mays—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Williams—2/3 I, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Welker—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Irvin—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. DeSimone—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—DeSimone. LP—Williams.
Game 2
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Yoder 1b-lf 1000, McDonald ss 2100, Minarchick lf-p 1100, Wagner cf-p-cf 2001, White p-1b 2000, Kyler eh 2000, Kolbe 3b 1000, McClure 3b 1000, Hazelton 2b 2000, Nyman c 1000, Matier ph 1010, Willis rf 1000, DeSimone rf 1000. Totals: 18-2-1-1.
Punxsutawney—12
Martino ss 2320, Temchulla 2b 2201, Mennetti c 1001, Gigliotti cr 0100, Stahlman p 4132, Jo. Greenblatt cr 0200, Miller 3b 2211, Kendrick cf 3011, Olinger rf 1001, Burkett 1b 2000, Ja. Greenblatt lf 1100, Noerr eh 3000. Totals: 21-12-7-7.
Score by Innings
P-O 200 00— 2 1 4
Punxsy 014 43—12 7 3
12th run scored with one out.
Errors—White, Wagner, DeSimone, Yoder. Stahlman, Temchulla, Miller. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Punxsy 3. 2B—Martino. SF—Mennetti. HBP—Yoder. Ja. Greenblatt 2, Burkett. SB—Martino 3, Temchulla, Miller, Ja. Greenblatt.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: White—3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Wagner—2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Minarchick—2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Stahlman—5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Stahlman. LP—White.
Game 3
Punxsutawney—1
Martino ss 2000, Temchulla 2b 0100, Mennetti cf-p 2000, Stahlman 1b 1000, Miller 3b-p 2000, Kendrick rf 3000, Olinger p-3b 3010, Burkett c 3000, Ja. Greenblatt lf 2000, Gigliotti ph 0000, Noerr eh 1000, Jo. Greenblatt ph 1000. Totals: 20-1-1-0.
Clearfield—6
Welker p-ss 4000, Bumbarger c 3020, Irvin 3b 3110, Owens rf 3110, Lutz ph 0000, Patrick ss-p 3000, Mays cf 2112, Williams lf 2110, Rumsky 1b 1101, Wriglesworth 2b 1000, Diehl ph 1100. Totals: 23-6-6-3.
Score by Innings
Punxsy 100 000 0—1 1 1
Clearfield 006 000 x—6 6 0
Errors—Temchulla. LOB—Punxsy 1, Clearfield. DP—Punxsy 1, Clearfield 1. PO—Temchulla. HBP—Stahlman. Bumbarger, Irvin, Mays. SB—Stahlman.
Pitching
Punxsy: Olinger—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Miller—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mennetti—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Welker—6 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 9 SO. Patrick—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Welker. LP—Olinger.