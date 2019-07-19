HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield 13-and-14-year-old Teener League All-Stars certainly didn’t have an easy opponent in the opening round of the VFW State Tournament on Friday afternoon, playing Mount Union, which was the runner-up at last year’s event.
But the Jim’s Sports Center team put up a valiant fight before falling by a 4-1 final at Hollidaysburg High School.
“I can honestly say that this is probably the proudest I’ve been of this team, even though it was a losing effort on the scoreboard,” Clearfield head coach Kevin Billotte said. “We pitched a great game, we played near-perfect defense for our pitcher and if you count the hard-hit balls, we probably had more of those that Mount Union. Ours just didn’t fall.
“But I couldn’t be more proud of the guys and their effort at this level of play.”
Mount Union took a quick 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning when Cam Donaldson doubled to knock in Bryce Danish before stealing third base and scoring later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Danish led off the game against Clearfield pitcher Joe Knee by drawing a walk on four pitches and then advancing to third during Donaldson’s at bat when Knee’s pickoff attempt at first base was errant and scooted down the right field line.
After getting Braylan Knable to fly out to center fielder Cole Miller, Knee walked cleanup hitter Zach Baird before uncorking a wild pitch that allowed Donaldson to score.
But Knee settled in quite nicely after the shaky start, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters he faced, enjoying 1-2-3 innings in both the second and third innings.
He did run into a little trouble in the fifth when he issued a two-out walk to Ryan Scott before allowing back-to-back singles to Holden Park and Danish to load the bases.
But Clearfield left fielder Kamden Kushner helped his pitcher out with a diving catch to end the threat.
“Joe pitched very well again,” Billotte said. “That’s back-to-back games that he pitched very well, but he also benefitted from great defense. Those two elements definitely contributed to the good effort.”
Clearfield got on the board in the third inning when Isaac Durandetta smacked a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch to knock in Cole Bloom, who opened the frame with a base hit.
Morgen Billotte followed with a screamer to right-center field that had gap shot written all over it, but Mount Union’s Danish ran the ball down to keep his team in front 2-1.
It was one of four catches Danish made in the game and one of two that saved runs.
Mount Union extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth on Jayvion Brumbaugh’s two-out, two-run double. Baird and Blaine Hunsinger, who both drew walks, scored on the play.
Brumbaugh was caught by a perfect relay throw trying to stretch his hit into a triple.
“Our defense hadn’t played that well all year,” Billotte said. “They’ve really stepped their game up in district and state play. It’s what we expect them to do, and they are finally putting it all together at the right moment. It gives them something to hang their hat on, and they should be proud of it.”
Jim’s Sports Center tried to respond in the bottom of the sixth.
Miller led off with a double off Brumbaugh, who came on in relief of Scott, who allowed just one run on four hits in his five innings of work.
Durandetta followed with a walk on a full count to put Clearfield in business.
But two more big plays in the outfield squashed the Clearfield rally.
Left fielder Park made a nifty stab of Billotte’s hard-hit shot, and Danish provided another highlight-reel catch with his grab of Hayvin Bumbarger’s gap shot that was tailing into right field.
“Their centerfielder is a fantastic player,” Billotte said. “Mount Union has him and their defense to thank for making those plays.”
Bumbarger relieved Knee in the top of the seventh and surrendered just a two-out infield single. Knee gave up three earned runs on just five hits, while walking five batters and striking out three in his 101-pitch performance. He also had two of Clearfield’s five hits, including a double.
Eric Myers drew a walk off Brumbaugh to start the home half of the seventh, but the Mount Union pitcher struck out the next two batters before ending the game with a ground ball out.
With the loss, Clearfield dipped into the loser’s bracket. It plays Midd-Penn today at noon in an elimination game.
“For us to hang with a team like that is definitely something the kids can feel good about and hopefully carry on through the rest of the tournament,” Billotte said.
Mount Union tangles with Hollidaysburg in one of the two winner’s bracket games. Area 6 champion Punxsutawney plays Schuykill South in the other.
Mount Union—4
Danish cf 3110, Donaldson ss 3111, Knable c 3000, Baird 1b-3b 1100, Atherton 2b 3000, Hunsinger eh 2100, Brumbaugh 3b-p 2012, Plank rf 1000, Robinson ph-rf 2000, Park lf 3020. Totals: 25-4-5-3.
Clearfield—1
Miller cf 3010, Durandetta 3b 2011, Billotte ss 3000, Knee p-1b 3020, Bumbarger 1b-p 2000, Myers eh 2000, Rumsky 2b 3000, Domico rf 2000, Quick ph-rf 1000, Bloom c 2110, Kushner lf 1000. Totals: 24-1-5-1.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 200 002 0—4 5 0
Clearfield 001 000 0—1 5 2
Errors—Knee, Bloom. LOB—Mount Union 6, Clearfield 7. 2B—Donaldson, Brumbaugh; Knee, Miller. SB—Donaldson, Park. CS—Knee. WP—Scott; Knee.
Pitching
Mount Union: Scott—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Brumbaugh—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Clearfield: Knee—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Bumbarger—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Scott. LP—Knee.
Time—1:47.