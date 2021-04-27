DuBOIS — The Clearfield and DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis teams squared off in what proved to be a pretty even matchup that featured a large number of tight contests Monday at the City Park courts.
The Bison found a way to win most of those matches to come away with a 6-1 victory despite missing two of its top players on the day.
“We had a solid win today,” Clearfield head coach Scott Way said. “I did not have my number one or number two, so we had guys step up two places more than they normally do.”
Clearfield jumped out to a 3-1 lead after singles play.
Seth Visnofsky put the Bison on the board first with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Alec Srock at No. 3 singles. Teammate Ethan Evilsizor then made it 2-0 Clearfield when he finished off Cardinal Harrison Starr in straights sets, 6-4, 6-4. The two played a relatively quick match for it being a back-and-forth battle.
Central Catholic picked up its lone victory of the day at second singles when Neel Gupta upended Ryan Norman, 6-4, 6-1.
Clearfield pushed its overall lead to 3-1 when Will Brickley outlasted Cardinal Colin Micknis in a three-set battle at No. 4 singles.
Brickley cruised to a fast 6-0 win in the opening set before Micknis got going in set No. 2. Micknis clawed his way to a 7-5 win to force a third-set super tiebreaker to decide the match.
Brickley jumped out to a quick 8-3 advantage in the race to 10 points before eventually taking the super tiebreaker, 10-6, to win the match.
“Ethan continues to shine stepping up from 3 to 1 today and winning in straight sets,” Way said. “Seth played really well with a straight-set win at 3 and Will Brickley stepped up and had an awesome win at number four.
With City Park featuring just four courts, both teams knew what they had to do in order to win the overall match. Central Catholic needed a doubles sweep, while Clearfield had to win just one of the three matchups.
The Cardinals had their chances to win at least two of the three doubles. The duo of Mathue Volpe and Aiden Engle held a 6-4 lead at No. 3 doubles, while Gupta and Srock found themselves deadlocked in a 6-6 match at No. 1.
Ultimately, Clearfield swept all three doubles to make the final score look more lopsided than the acton on the courts actually was.
Bison Braylen Way and Anthony Lopez rallied to win the final four games against Volpe and Engle to pull out an 8-6 victory to seal the overall team win for the Bison.
At first doubles, Clearfield’s Evilsizor and Norman captured the final two games to upend Gupta and Srock, 8-6, while the duo of Visnofsky and Brickley captured an 8-4 win against Starr and Aaron Bohley at No. 2.
“Braylen and Anthony teamed up for number three doubles and they secured the win for the team,” Way said. “Ryan and Ethan teamed up for number one doubles, getting ready for districts in a couple weeks.”
Clearfield is back in action Wednesday, hosting Brockway.
Hopefully we keep the District 9 winning streak alive,” Way said.
Clearfield 6,
DuBois Central Catholic 1
Singles
1. Ethan Evilsizor (C) def. Harrison Starr, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Ryan Norman, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Seth Visnofski (C) def. Alec Srock, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Will Brickley (C) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Norman/Evilsizor (C) def. Srock/Gupta. 8-6.
2. Visnofsky/Brickley (C) def. Starr/Aaron Bohley, 8-4.
3. Braylen Way/Anthony Lopez (C) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-6.