HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith scored 22 seconds into Saturday morning’s game against visiting Philipsburg-Osceola, then added three more goals to lead the Lady Bison to a 7-0 victory.
Seconds after the P-O kickoff, Smith took a short pass from Riley Ryen, who gained control of the ball on the Lady Mounties’ side of midfield, on the Lady Bison’s initial rush of the game and slotted it into the corner of the net to the left of a sprawling P-O keeper Paige Rishel to give Clearfield the early momentum.
“We want to pressure right away whether it’s off our kickoff or the opponent’s,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Most teams play it back and that provides an opportunity for us, we think. You already put it in your own end, so you did half the work for us.”
“To have a goal scored on you in the first 20 seconds of any matchup, it’s going to make some of the girls hang their heads,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. Some will try to play a little harder. It’s just one of those deals where you need to react well to it. We tried to keep our girls’ spirits up.”
The Lady Bison added to the lead just eight minutes later, this time Ryen getting the goal instead of setting it up. Smith connected on her second goal at 19:45, giving Clearfield a comfortable 3-0 lead midway through the first half over a P-O team missing several key pieces.
“We came into the game with 24 players, but we only had 16 available due to allergy season and people having issues with that and injuries,” Petro said. “It’s just 2019 all over again with the injuries and sickness.”
P-O was able to stave off the Lady Bison advances for the rest of the first half, but Clearfield jumped on the Lady Mounties early in the second.
Emma Hipps finished a cross from Smith, who sent it from the near post to the far where Hipps was there to drill it into the net at 41:50.
A little over two minutes later, Taylor Hudson set up Lydia Brown, who chipped the ball over Rishel’s head to make it 5-0 at 44:01.
Clearfield, which had an 8-0 advantage in shots in the first half, upped its pressure in the second. putting 15 more against Rishel, who made 14 saves, many of them from attacks in the box or off corner kicks, which the Lady Bison had six of.
“Emma had a header (off a corner),” Winters said. “She just crushed it, but the goalkeeper was in the right spot. We should have scored on that too, but it was a real nice save.”
“Paige is doing an excellent job,” Petro said. “She has improved a lot from last year to this year. Her style of play, as far as coming out and challenging players, has helped her to make some really good saves. She gets extended. She can stop shots to her left and right. We’re very pleased with her play.”
Clearfield was getting some very strong play from its keeper as well. Cayleigh Walker, although not needing to make a save, was very involved in the Lady Bison defense as another option for the back line to play the ball to if P-O was advancing into their end.
“Cayleigh is doing a really good job, being talkative and communicating to the team,” Winters said. “The backs were working with her too. We were a little dinged up so we had a couple different players on the back line today.
“We had Emily McCracken playing back there a lot. Abby (Ryan) played back there a lot. They are usually not in that position, so they stepped up and did a real nice job.”
Clearfield, which outshot P-O 23-0, finalized the scoring with two late goals from Smith, who converted a penalty kick at 74:14 and then connected on a direct kick from just outside the box at 75:59.
“Clearfield plays very, very well together,” Petro said. “We knew we were going to have a tough opponent coming into this contest. I knew what we were up against and with everything we have going on as far as injuries and sickness, we’re just trying to do our best to keep these girls positive and moving forward.”
P-O slipped to 0-4 with the loss. Clearfield improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Mounties travel to Penns Valley, while the Lady Bison host Bellefonte.
Clearfield 7,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 0:22.
2. Ryen, C, (Emma Hipps), 8:39.
3. Smith, C, (Lydia Brown), 19:45.
Second Half
4. Hipps, C, (Smith), 41:50.
5. Brown, C, (Taylor Hudson), 44:01.
6. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 74:14.
7. Smith, C, (direct kick), 75:59.
Shots: P-O 0, Clearfield 23.
Saves: P-O (Paige Rishel) 14, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 0.
Corner kicks: P-O 0, Clearfield 6.