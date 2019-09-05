HYDE — A young Clearfield girls soccer team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss at Huntingdon by downing Tyrone 5-3 Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex to even its overall and league records at 1-1.
The Lady Bison, who are starting five freshmen, led 2-0 at the half and built a 4-0 lead midway through the second before Tyrone came storming back late to make a game of it.
“We started five freshmen at Huntingdon like we did tonight and it was such a different game, so much more physical,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We possessed the ball a lot better tonight, which I liked. There were a lot more good passes right from the start.”
Clearfield’s strong passing game generated several early opportunities, and the Lady Bison were able to cash in at 11:08 when Riley Ryen sent a ball to the top of the box for Amanda Hazel, who took a couple touches around Tyrone defenders and blasted the ball by Tyrone keeper Rayann Walls.
The duo worked together again late in the half to make it 2-0.
Ryen sent a low shot from the wing toward the Tyrone goal, but Walls sprawled to knock it away. The ball landed at the feet of Hazel, who booted it into an empty net at 35:46 for a 2-0 advantage.
Ryen figured in on the third Lady Bison goal as well, this time scoring it herself at 50:08 from a long shot from about 25 yards out. Elle Smith got the play started by generating pressure at the top of the box and drawing the Tyrone defense before dropping the ball back for Ryen.
About four minutes later, Tyrone turned the ball over deep in its own end and Emma Hipps made the Lady Eagles pay, speeding past two defenders to get to the loose ball before sending a shot past Walls to make it 4-0.
Trailing 4-0, the Lady Eagles showed some resolve by taking over possession for longer spurts and generating pressure in the Clearfield end.
That pressure resulted in a pair of Chloe LaRosa goals less than seven minutes apart, the second coming at 72:16 and making it 4-2.
LaRosa, who had four goals in Tyrone’s 8-1 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, was held without a shot on goal in the first half and much of the second before taking over the game down the stretch.
Keeping her at bay for as long as possible was due to a strong collective effort by the Lady Bison defense, according to Winters.
“We have (Megan) Hamm and (Cara) Turner back there as freshmen with Jasmyne and Emily Shipley and those four are learning to work together,” he said. “Jasmyne also has to learn a new position. There is speed, we need that speed back there. They work well together.”
With Tyrone on the comeback trail, Clearfield was able to put a halt to the Lady Eagle momentum when Smith fired a long-range missile from about 30 yards out to make it 5-2 with 3:23 left to play.
The Lady Bison, who had four different scorers in the game, tallied the last goal in a 10 versus 11 situation due to midfielder Abby Ryan being down on the sideline injured.
“Attack-wise we can spread it around more this year,” Winters said. “And we have been concentrating on midfield play and we have Abby Ryan in there and boy she’s starting to play like some other Ryan (Alayna) girl I know, who recently graduated. We hope she is going to be alright.”
To Tyrone’s credit, it responded with immediate pressure on the opposite end of the field, resulting in a penalty kick due to a Lady Eagle being fouled in the box.
LaRose converted at 78:24 to make it 5-3.
Tyrone nearly made it a 1-goal game moments later when Kendall Markley drilled a shot off the post.
“You can tell we’re young because when we did get put under pressure we started to crack a little bit,” Winters said. “A closer game with a more experienced team and that could have definitely gone another way.
“This is going to be a process this season. We have to get the chemistry going between the girls. A win always helps chemistry.”
Clearfield is back in action Saturday, playing host to DuBois.
Clearfield 5, Tyrone 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Amanda Hazel, C, (Riley Ryen), 11:08.
2. Hazel, C, (Ryen), 35:46.
Second Half
3. Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 50:08.
4. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 54:04.
5. Chloe LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 65:38.
6. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 72:16.
7. Smith, C, (unassisted), 76:37.
8. LaRosa, C, (penalty kick), 78:24.
Shots: Tyrone 7, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 9, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 2.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 2, Clearfield 6.