HYDE — The Tyrone girls basketball team scored the first 10 points of Thursday’s game against host Clearfield and held a 16-2 lead after one quarter at Bison Gymnasium.
The Lady Bison never recovered, falling to the Mountain League-leading Lady Eagles 64-19.
Katelyn Gibbons and Jaida Parker combined to score all of Tyrone’s first quarter points, while Clearfield went 0-for-13 from the field. It’s only two points were courtesy of a pair of Riley Ryen free throws.
“This was a measuring stick game. That’s what I told the girls in the locker room,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “We’re almost half way (through the season). We just have to get better. We started slow. And good teams gain confidence. They were better tonight.”
After falling behind 16-2 after one, the Lady Bison continued to struggle in the second frame before getting consecutive buckets from Megan Durandetta and Lauryn Kitchen midway through.
Kitchen led the Lady Bison with six points. She was also the high scorer in the jayvee game, netting 17 in a 41-36 loss.
Tyrone took a 34-7 lead into the half behind Gibbons, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first two quarters alone. She ended the contest with 17 points and 12 boards, both game highs.
“She’s a real good ball player,” Castagnolo said. “That whole team is good. The benchwarmers are good.
“I just didn’t like the way we started. It just compounded into more and more problems.”
Despite Tyrone’s 27-point halftime lead, the Lady Eagles only shot 36 percent from the field going into the break and were just 1-of-10 from behind the arc.
But the Lady Eagles came out on fire in the third, going on a 16-point run, while hitting 8-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point land.
Tyrone led 55-13 after three before a 9-6 fourth quarter finalized the scoring.
Parker joined Gibbons in double figures with 13 points and had eight rebounds. Stephanie Ramsey added 11 points.
Cayleigh Walker paced Clearfield on the glass with six rebounds.
“Once again, we shot well at the foul line,” Castagnolo said.
Clearfield slipped to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League.
“This was a good measuring stick,” Castagnolo said. “We’re 5-4. We just have to get better. This was a good test and we failed tonight. But we’re going to be OK.”
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at Bellefonte.
Tyrone—64
Ramsey 3 2-2 11, Gett 2 2-2 6, Saltsgiver 0 0-0 0, Parker 6 1-2 13, Gibbons 7 3-4 17, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Shaw 2 0-0 6, Weston 0 0-0 0, Corl 1 0-0 2, Christine 0 0-0 0, Paul 1 0-0 3, Beeman 0 0-0 0, Andrews 2 0-0 4, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 8-10 64.
Clearfield—19
Ryen 1 2-2 5, Walker 0 2-2 2, Hipps 0 3-4 3, Rhine 0 0-0 0, Durandetta 1 0-0 3, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 3 0-0 6, Winters 0 0-0 0, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 7-8 19.
Three-pointers: Ramsey 3, Shaw 2, Paul; Durandetta, Ryen.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 16 18 21 9—64
Clearfield 2 5 6 6—19