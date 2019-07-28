After dropping into the loser’s bracket on Friday, the Clearfield 15/16 Teener League all-stars went 2-1 on Saturday and Sunday, ending the Pennsylvania VFW State 15/16 Tournament as the fourth place team.
Clearfield upended Mount Union 9-6 on Saturday afternoon, before toppling Altoona 10-9 in eight innings in the nightcap.
On Sunday, Post 1785 dropped a 5-0 decision to Hollidaysburg eliminating them from the tourney.
“We came into the tournament with very little pitching,” said Clearfield manager Brian Barr. “We had some kids really step up and log some innings for us even though they haven’t pitched a ton this summer.
“Karson Rumsky gutted out some innings in our win against Altoona, while Nolan Barr and Kyle Elensky also threw well for us.”
On Saturday against Mount Union, Clearfield needed some late-inning heroics to win 9-6.
Mount Union took a 4-0 lead after the first inning before tacking another run on in the top of the fourth to go up 5-0.
Clearfield scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 5-3.
Rumsky had a two-run single into right, while Ty Troxell had an RBI groundout to plate the runs.
Clearfield’s big inning came in the bottom of the sixth, as it jumped on new pitcher Colten Benson for six runs.
Troxell, Rumsky and Blake Prestash each drew walks to load the bases. A single into left by Barr plated Troxell, while Rumsky came home on a bases-loaded walk by Nick Domico.
Ryan Gearhart had a two-run single into left to give Clearfield a 7-5 lead.
Post 1785 scored three more times to take the 10-5 lead.
Mount Union scored once in the top of the seventh, but Barr got three quick outs after that to set the final.
Barr earned the win after tossing 5 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed four hits and two unearned runs, while striking out two.
Rumsky had three hits and two RBIs to lead Post 1785, while Gearhart had two hits and two RBIs. Domico and Andon Greslick each had two hits.
In the night game against Altoona, Clearfield went up 6-2 before having to rally once again for the win.
Clearfield scored three times in the eighth inning, led by a Prestash two-run single to take a 10-7 lead into the bottom of the frame.
Altoona scored twice in the eighth, but Rumsky was able to strike out the final two batters to leave runners stranded on first and third and get the win.
“Karson has had some issues with his arm, so we weren’t sure how long he could go,” Coach Barr said. “He really did a nice job for us and was able to come in and seal the win.”
Elensky had three hits for Post 1785 with two doubles. Prestash knocked in three runs on two hits, including a double.
Barr had two RBIs and scored twice. Domico also scored twice.
On Sunday, Clearfield’s slim pitching caught up to it. Barr, Elensky and Rumsky were forced into service again.
Barr had thrown 12 innings in the tournament, which has a 15-inning limit.
He threw three innings against Hollidaysburg, coming on in relief of Elensky, who threw the first two.
Hollidaysburg pushed a run across in the third inning, as Rocco Grassi singled to start off the frame. He moved to second on a wild pitch.
Bryce Martellacci walked before being erased from the base paths on a double play on a ball hit by Tyler Faber.
Grossi went to third on the play before eventually coming home on an RBI single by Caleb Jandora.
Hollidaysburg added another run in the fifth inning, as Grassi singled with one out.
Faber hit a double into center field, scoring Grassi to make it 2-0.
Rumsky came in to start the sixth in relief of Barr.
Hollidaysburg scored twice in the frame, including once on an error. Zach Miller had a sac fly to score Zac Barton, who had doubled to start the frame. An alert Will McConnell also scored when the throw from the outfield missed its mark.
Post 8724 scored one final time as Faber blasted his second double of the game, before being sacrficed to third by Jandora. Faber came sliding home on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
McConnell closed it out in the bottom of the seventh, as Hollidaysburg turned its fourth double play of the game to set the final.
Hollidaysburg then went on to defeat Lebanon Valley 8-5 in the night game.
Hollidaysburg faces Schuykill this morning at 10 for the championship. An if necessary game will follow immediately after.
Saturday
Game 6
Mount Union—6
Broadbeck ss 2310, Benson 2b-p 3100, T. Renninger p-2b 2112, Lear cf 4010, Wilson c 3100, Lopez 3b 3010, D. Renninger 1b 2000, Skopic lf 3011, Spell rf 3010. Totals: 25-6-6-3.
Clearfield—10
Elensky 2b-ss 5100, Troxell 1b 3101, Rumsky cf 4132, Prestash 3b 3100, Barr ss-p 3111, Domico c 3121, Gearhart p-2b 2122, Coudriet rf 2100, Hassinger ph-rf 1001, Natoli 1b 0000, Greslick lf 2120. Totals: 28-9-10-8.
Score by Innings
Mt. Union 400 100 1—6 6 1
Clearfield 000 306 x—9 10 2
Errors—Benson, Lopez. Prestash 2. LOB—Mount Union 4, Clearfield. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—T. Renninger. SF—Hassinger. HBP—Greslick (by T. Renninger). SB—Broadbeck 3, Benson, Wilson. Troxell, Rumsky, Gearhart. CS—Spell (by Domico). PO—Lopez (by Barr).
Pitching
Mount Union: T. Renninger—4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Benson—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO. Barr—5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Barr. LP—Benson.
Game 10
Clearfield—10
Elensky ss-p-ss 4230, Troxell 2b 3110, Rumsky cf-p 5111, Domico c 2200, Barr p-ss-cf 3212, Prestash 3b 4123, Gearhart 2b 2000, Hassinger rf 0000, Coudriet ph-rf 2000. Greslick lf 4000. Totals: 32-10-8-6-3.
Altoona—9
Green cf-p-cf 5121, Boston 2b-c 3110, Walker pr 0100, H. Rossman cr 0100, Mauk 1b 2210, G. Rossman 3b-p 4010, Carothers c-p 5120, Hileman lf-cf-rf 4121, McNelly rf-2b 3113, Carmel ss 5000, Cornelius 3b-lf 4000. Totals: 35-9-10-5.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 222 001 03—10 8 2
Altoona 200 302 02— 9 10 4
Errors—Domico, Prestash. Carmel 2, Mauk, McNelly. LOB—Clearfield 9, Altoona 8. 2B—Elensky 2, Prestash. Carothers. HR—Green (solo, 6th). SAC—Barr, Gearhart. HBP—Barr (by G. Rossman). G. Rossman (by Gearhart), McNelly (by Gearhart). SB—Rumsky. Green, Mauk. Balk—G. Rossman.
Pitching
Clearfield: Barr—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Elensky—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Rumsky—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Altoona: G. Rossman—2+IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Green—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO. Carothers—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rumsky. LP—Carothers.
Sunday
Game 12
Hollidaysburg—5
Miller ss 2001, Grassi p-2b 4230, Martellacci lf 3000, Faber cf 4131, Jandora 3b 2011, Emerick 1b 4010, Barton rf 3110, McConnell 2b-p 4110, Stevenson c 1000. Totals: 27-5-10-3.
Clearfield—0
Elensky ss-p-ss 4010, Troxell 1b 3000, Rumsky cf-p 3010, Domico c 1000, Barr ss-p-cf 3000, Prestash 3b 3010, Gearhart 2b 2010, Coudriet dh 1000, Hassinger dh 0000, Natoli rf 0000, Greslick lf 2010. Totals: 22-0-5-0.
Score by Innings
Hburg 001 012 1—5 10 1
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 5 1
Errors—Stevenson. Barr. LOB—Hollidaysburg 8, Clearfield 5. DP—Hollidaysburg 4, Clearfield 2. 2B—Faber 2, Emerick, Barton. Prestash. SAC—Jandora. SF—Miller. HBP—Stevenson (by Rumsky). SB—McConnell. Rumsky.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Grassi—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. McConnell—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Barr—3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Rumsky—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—McConnell. LP—Barr.