HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team finished fourth at its own Bison Duals Saturday at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, falling to Altoona 39-33 in the third-place match to end the day with a record of 2-3.
The Bison dropped three 1-point decisions in the loss to the Mountain Lions.
Clearfield was knocked into the third-place matchup after a semifinal loss to eventual tournament champion Montoursville, which took down the Bison 49-22.
Clearfield opened the tournament with a 59-18 rout of Union City before falling to tournament runner-up Benton by a slim 33-28 margin.
The Bison actually won eight of the 14 contested bouts against Benton, but only picked up bonus points in two of them, getting an 18-second fall from Karson Kline at 145 and a major decision from Brett Zattoni at 195.
Benton also got the best of the Bison in two crucial overtime bouts.
Clearfield rebounded from that loss to defeat Saegertown 40-33 in the quarterfinal round, getting a major decision from Mark McGonigal at 170 and a dual-clinching pin from Hayden Kovalick at 182 in the final two bouts.
Oliver Billotte (220-285) and Luke Freeland (138) both went 5-0 on the day for the Bison, while Nolan Barr (120), McGonigal (160-170) and Zattoni (182-195) were all 4-1.
Billotte had three pins, a decision and a forfeit, while Freeland recorded four pins and a decision. Barr picked up three decisions and a pin, McGonigal had two pins, a major decision and a regular decision and Zattoni scored a major, two decisions and a forfeit.
Evan Davis (106), Kline (145) and Kovalick all went 3-2.
Clearfield (7-5) is back in action Tuesday at Central.
Clearfield 59, Union City 18
160—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Cody Carr, UC, 0:18. (6-0).
170—Nick Kaday, UC, dec. Hayden Kovalick, C, 5-4. (6-3).
182—Brett Zattoni, C, won by forfeit. (12-3).
195—Marshall VanTassel, UC, pinned Matt Bailor, C, 0:36. (12-9).
220—Nick Domico, C, won by forfeit, (18-9).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Braxton Kent, UC, 0:56. (24-9).
106—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (30-9).
113—Derrick Bender, C, won by forfeit. (36-9).
120—Nolan Barr, C, pinned Zac Beckwith, UC, 1:52. (42-9).
126—Austin Dolan, UC, pinned Jason Plubell, C, 1:54. (42-15).
132—James Leyda, UC, dec. Justin Hand, C, 6-2. (42-18).
138—Luke Freeland, C, pinned Jayson Soliwada, UC, 0:52. (48-18).
145—Karson Kline, C, tech fall Kyle Myers, UC, 18-3, 4:25. (53-18).
152—JD Graham, C, pinned Jesse Kightlinger, UC, 3:23. (59-18).
Benton 33, Clearfield 28
182—Kovalick, C, dec. Mason Michael, B, 7-2. (3-0).
195—Zattoni, C, maj. dec. Teagan Benner, B, 9-0. (7-0).
220—Billotte, C, dec. Zach Poust, B, 4-1. (10-0).
285—Andrew Wolfe, B, dec. Jon Doran, C, 3-1 SV. (10-3).
106—Chase Burke, B, pinned Davis, C, 3:23. (10-9).
113—Dylan Granahan, B, pinned Bender, C, 0:59. (10-15).
120—Ethan Kolb, B, pinned Barr, C, 6:47 SV. (10-21).
126—Plubell, C, dec. Remington Morrow, B, 11-5. (13-21).
132—Gabe Strickland, B, pinned Hand, C, 3:10. (13-27).
138—Freeland, C, dec. Camden Temple, B, 8-4. (16-27).
145—Kline, C, pinned Derek Dietz, B, 0:18. (22-27).
152—Graham, C, dec. Josh Fisher, B, 6-3. (25-27).
160—Nolan Lear, B, pinned Logan Firanski, C, 1:28. (25-33).
170—McGonigal, C, dec. Jake Bobersky, B, 5-0. (29-33).
Quarterfinals
Clearfield 40, Saegertown 33
195—Zattoni, C, dec. Josh Perrine, S, 7-2. (3-0).
220—Billotte, C, pinned Hunter Wright, S, 0:47. (9-0).
285—Canyon Smith, S, pinned Doran, C, 3:07. (9-6).
106—Davis, C, pinned Owen Hershelman, S, 1:37. (15-6).
113—Bender, C, pinned David Deets, S, 2:59. (21-6).
120—Barr, C, dec. Brandon Gaus, S, 3-2. (24-6).
126—Alexander Kightlinger, S, pinned Plubell, C, 1:03. (24-12).
132—Jaden Reegle, S, pinned Dravon Royer, C, 3:07. (24-18).
138—Freeland, C, pinned Taylor Schultz, S, 0:51. (30-18).
145—Kenneth Kiser, S, pinned Kline, C, 0:59. (30-24).
152—Matthew Posego, S, dec. Graham, C, 6-2. (30-27).
160—Landon Caldwell, S, pinned Firanski, C, 1:10. (30-33).
170—McGonigal, C, maj. dec. Keenen Schaaf, S, 15-3. (34-33).
182—Kovalick, C, pinned Robert Brown, S, 3:28. (40-33).
Semifinals
Montoursville 49, Clearfield 22
220—Cameron Wood, M, won by forfeit. (0-6).
285—Billotte, C, pinned Will Carson, M, 1:40. (6-6).
106—Brandon Wentzel, M, pinned Davis, C, 1:24. (6-12).
113—Cole Johnson, M, pinned Bender, C, 1:28. (6-18).
120—Barr, C, dec. Kayden Frame,, M, 10-5. (9-18).
126—Broc Lutz, M. pinned Plubell, C, 0:43. (9-24).
132—Alexander Oberheim, M, pinned Royer, C, 4:21. (9-30).
138—Freeland, C, pinned Josiah Schans, M, 0:43. (15-30).
145—Kline, C, maj. dec. Emery Balint, M, 12-4. (19-30).
152—Jacob Dinges, M, pinned Graham, C, 3:35. (19-36).
160—Isaac Cory, M, dec. McGonigal, C, 5-2. (19-39).
170—Cael Crebs, M, maj. dec. Kovalick, C, 14-0. (19-43).
182—Dylan Bennett, M, won by forfeit. (19-49).
195—Zattoni, C, dec. Gavin Livermore, M, 6-2. (22-49).
Third-place match
Altoona 39, Clearfield 33
285—Trevor Manley, A, dec. Doran, C, 3-2. (0-3).
106—Davis, C, pinned Eli Wisor, A, 0:37. (6-3).
113—Jordan Carlucci, A, dec. Bender, C, 8-7. (6-6).
120—Barr, C, dec. Caleb Fasick, A, 5-0. (9-6).
126—Damion Finnegan, A, pinned Plubell, A, 3:38. (9-12).
132—George Boutiller, A, dec. Hand, A, 6-5. (9-15).
138—Freeland, C, pinned William Young, A, 4:48. (15-15).
145—Matt Sarbo, A, pinned Kline, C, 2:38. (15-21).
152—Adam Zerbee, A, pinned Firanski, C, 5:46. (15-27).
160—McGonigal, C, pinned Andrew Beach, A, 0:42. (21-27).
170—Kovalick, C, pinned Alex Yost, A, 1:50. (27-27).
182—Colin Allmond, A, pinned Zattoni, C, 0:37. (27-33).
195—Josh Keim, A, pinned Bailor, C, 3:09. (27-39).
220—Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (33-39).