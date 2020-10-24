BROCKWAY — Big plays were the recipe for the Clearfield football team’s 41-30 win over St. Marys Saturday afternoon in the District 9 Class 3A Championship at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Bison produced big play after big play, many on the defensive side of the ball, to build a halftime advantage of 31-10 and led by a 41-16 score late in the fourth.
Clearfield picked off St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet, who attempted 55 passes in the game, four times. The Bison returned two for touchdowns and had one in the end zone that thwarted an important Dutch drive early in the second half.
“A lot of kids made a lot of big plays,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “St. Marys played well. But all-in-all we just made a lot of big plays. We threw the ball pretty well, ran the ball well, but they’re a good team. They did a nice job, so credit to (St. Marys head coach) Chris (Dworek) and his staff. Congratulations to them, and we’re happy to get this win.”
After both teams enjoyed 65-yard scoring drives on their opening possessions — the Bison scoring on a 5-yard Oliver Billotte run and the Dutch reaching paydirt on a 19-yard Coudriet to Bryce Walker pass play — each defensive unit answered with an interception.
St. Marys defensive back Terry Williams picked off Billotte at the Dutch 15 on a fourth down play to stop Clearfield’s second drive, but Bison defensive lineman Isaac Samsel returned the favor three plays later when he was able to grab a batted ball at the Dutch 20 to set up Graeson Graves’ 23-yard field goal with 9:17 left in the second quarter.
Samsel came up with a big sack on the next St. Marys offensive series, which ended in a punt, and Clearfield’s offense, which took over at the Dutch 45, needed just five plays to score. Billotte did it on the ground again with a 14-yard run and a Graves PAT made it 17-7 with 5:28 to go before the break.
Just a little over a minute later, the Bison defense was at it again. This time it was Nate Natoli, who made an acrobatic one-handed interception just inside the Dutch 15, stumbled, but was able to keep his balance and race into the end zone for a momentum-building 13-yard Pick 6.
Trailing 24-7, St. Marys responded with a 17-play drive that started on its own 15. The Dutch converted two third down plays, one on a 19-yard Coudriet to Walker connection and the other a 20-yard Coudriet to Fitzgerald pass play, and were 2-for-2 on fourth down, both due to Bison penalties.
Coudriet was 35-of-55 for 326 yards, while throwing four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
Clearfield was able to force a fourth down from its own 6 and the Dutch opted for a 23-yard Vini Nunes field goal with 20 seconds left to put points on the board before the half, knowing they would get the opening kickoff in the third.
But the Bison got a big return from Mark McGonigal on the ensuing kickoff, setting the offense up at the 45-yard line, giving Billotte one or two shots at the end zone.
Somehow, Clearfield speedster Logan Firanski got behind the Dutch defense by several yards and Billotte hit him for a 55-yard scoring strike with 6.9 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“We thought if we got out over the 40 that we were going to take a crack if we got a decent return, and we did,” Janocko said. “Mark McGonigal got a decent return. I don’t know if they blew a coverage or what, but Logan Firanski has a lot of speed and he got open and Oliver put it on him.
“It was huge. That put us up three touchdowns going into halftime.”
Dworek says the Billotte-to-Firanski bomb was obviously a big blow to the Dutch hopes for a comeback.
“We were expecting it,” he said of the deep ball. “That was the strategy to kick the field goal and then try to get seven coming out of halftime. But the plan was to stop them, of course, and that didn’t work out well.”
To the Dutch’s credit, they came out of the half with plenty of confidence and went on another long drive, this one starting at their 26 and going all the way to the Bison 5. St. Marys did all the damage through the air as Coudriet was 6-of-8 for 63 yards in the series before his attempted TD toss to Mitch Reiter was picked off by Karson Kline in the end zone.
Kline returned the ball to the Bison 40 and, even though Clearfield went three-and-out following the interception, Graves pinned the Dutch back at their 15 with a well-placed 37-yard punt.
“Without looking at film, I’d say there were seven or eight plays where we had a chance to convert a down or had a chance to get off the field, and we didn’t,” Dworek said. “You can look at certain plays, but I think we had chances to keep the momentum going or slow them down and we just didn’t do it.”
St. Marys again put on a drive, moving from its own 15 to the Bison 21, getting a couple Coudriet to Reiter chain-moving completions and a 24-yard run from Jacob Kline. Reiter led the Dutch receivers with nine receptions for 123 yards and a TD.
But as it did much of the game, Clearfield’s defense bent, but did not break. Hayden Kovalick provided a sack on first down that put the Dutch in the hole 8 yards, then teamed with Nick Domico and Samsel to pressure Coudriet into an intentional grounding call later in the series as St. Marys turned the ball over on downs.
“It’s a credit to Myles Caragein, our defensive line coach and Nate (Glunt), our DC,” Janocko said of the Bison success on defense. “They had a lot of different schemes going on and we brought people from different places, and I thought that helped.”
After taking over at its own 45, Clearfield got a 36-yard Billotte to Kline completion, which helped set up a 28-yard Graves field goal with 11:02 to play, making the score 34-10.
After trading three-and-outs and short punts, St. Marys went on a 9-play, 62-yard drive that ended in a Coudriet 9-yard TD toss to Logan Mosier. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, but the Dutch had a little hope, trailing 34-16 with 4:47 to play.
That hope was magnified when Clearfield went three-and-out after recovering an onside kick and punted back to St. Marys, which took over at its own 20.
Two plays later, Shane Coudriet, who ran on the field as a late substitution and never quite got lined up before the snap, picked off Coudriet and returned the ball 26 yards for the score with 3:49 left. Graves’ fifth PAT made it 41-16.
“We kind of sat on the ball in the second half,” Janocko said. “We didn’t throw as much because we knew we were up three touchdowns, so we thought we’d let our defense play.”
St. Marys scored two times in 28 seconds late in the game, the second coming with 53 seconds left to play, thanks to recovering an onside kick after Coudriet’s 7-yard pass to Walker with 1:21 remaining. Walker caught nine balls for 69 yards and two scores.
But Domico recovered the next Dutch onside kick attempt and Billotte knelt on it twice to give Clearfield its 14th District 9 title under Janocko, who has also coached the Bison to a pair of District 5-6-9 regional championships.
“We battled through so much — two weeks of quarantine, two weeks we didn’t play, lost a heartbreaker on the last play down at Central, but these kids are resilient and they played hard today and they played well,” Janocko said.
Billotte was 11-of-19 for 210 yards. Jake Lezzer had four catches for 41 yards, Domico had three for 64 and Kline added two receptions for 45 yards. Billotte also led the Bison ground game with 44 yards on nine carries.
Jacob Kline racked up 125 yards on the ground on 18 carries after having just 10 yards on six totes in the first half.
Clearfield is back in action Friday, when it hosts District 5 champion Bedford in a subregional playoff game.
St. Marys is scheduled to play Coudersport.