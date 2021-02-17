CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield’s Riley Ryen scored a career-high 15 points as the the Lady Bison upended Curwensville 53-24 at Patton Hall on Tuesday night.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lady Bison, which drained 10 three-pointer on the night.
“We just came off a four-game losing streak,” said Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo. “I felt there were a couple of games we should have won on the road. We are 7-8 and we have a lot of winnable games left.
“Curwensville played really well. They didn’t back down. We just hit some threes that broke their backs.”
The first of the threes came in the first as Megan Durandetta, the team’s leader in treys, drained the first of her three to make it 7-2 early.
And, while the Lady Bison led just 9-4 at the end of the first, it was enough to throw a wrench in the Lady Tide’s game plan.
Clearfield’s Paige Rhine did an excellent job on Curwensville’s leading scorer Alyssa Bakaysa — and vice versa.
Rhine held Bakaysa to just seven points, while Bakaysa kept Rhine to eight.
“Much like the last game, they neutralized each other,” Castagnolo said. “I felt both girls played really well. There is a lot of desire out there and a lot of hustle and scrapping.”
Both players still led their respective teams in rebounds, with Rhine pulling down 15 and Bakaysa grabbing 13.
“When there are two players defending Alyssa, that means there is an open person, and we have to find that person,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett. “That person has to move the basketball to the hoop.”
With Bakaysa getting limited shots, it was up to the Lady Tide’s other big, Kyra Henry to make her way to the hoop.
Henry ended the night with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“There are spurts where we play really well and then there are times we don’t,” Desmett said. “We need to play well every night. If we play well and lose, then that’s different. But they have the potential to play well every night.”
Clearfield took a 23-9 advantage into the half, as both Durandetta and Ryen knocked down two treys each in the second quarter.
Despite the slow start, the Lady Bison seemed to keep their offense moving pretty well.
“We were a little sluggish I think with the layoff from the snow,” Castagnolo said about the first quarter. “But we did play well. We threw Curwensville off their game.
“Our team it’s key for us to start out fast. We did kind of there.”
Curwensville got as close as 12 points in the third quarter, but Clearfield’s outside shooting was just too much to overcome.
Ryen had two more threes in the third and another in the fourth. Emma Hipps drained two of her own in the fourth.
Clearfield closed out the game on an 18-6 run to set the final at 53-24.
“I’m just happy we played all four quarters, instead of one or two,” said Castagnolo. “We also had balanced scoring tonight. We really work on that in practice. It’s not just one person hitting threes, it’s Megan, Emma and Riley.”
Hipps finished the night with 10 points.
Clearfield improved to 7-8 overall. The Lady Bison host DuBois Central Catholic tonight in the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
Henry led the Lady Tide with eight. Skylar Pentz netted seven rebounds.
Curwensville dropped to 4-7 overall. The Lady Tide host West Branch on Friday.
Clearfield—53
Ryen 5 0-0 15, Walker 2 1-2 5, Hipps 4 0-0 10, Rhine 4 0-0 8, Durandetta 3 0-0 9, Fedder 1 0-0 2, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Winters 1 2-2 4, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-4 53.
Curwensville—24
Bakaysa 3 1-2 7, Henry 4 0-1 8, Guiher 0 1-2 1, Freyer 2 2-2 6, Pentz 1 0-0 2, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Cassar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-9 24.
Three-pointers: Ryen 5, Hipps 2, Durandetta 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 14 12 18—53
Curwensville 4 5 9 6—24