Clearfield freshman diver Keegan MacDonald placed seventh at the PIAA class 2A boys Diving Championships Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
MacDonald, who won a District 9 title in his home natatorium on March 5, competed against other district champs from across the state in an 11-dive event.
The only freshman in the field, MacDonald finished with a total score of 280.90.
“It was a great learning experience for Keegan to see first hand what it takes to make the podium,” Clearfield head coach Bob Mikesell said. “From a personal standpoint, Keegan had a great meet. We learned some details we have to work on in order to improve his scores.
“He needs to continue to work on his strength and flexibility that will help improve his overall scores.
“Keegan definitely has the skill set to dive as a top tier diver. Now it will come down to fine tuning the details to make it happen.”
Upper Moreland junior Brandon Bush was the gold medalist, finishing with a total score of 396.35. Susquehannock junior Max Pflieger (376.65) and South Park senior Cole O’Connor (328.20) placed second and third, respectively.
Lady Bison freshman diver Rylee Charles also qualified for the state meet, but she suffered an injury that kept her out of the competition.
“She had a great first season,” Mikesell said. “Unfortunately, she had to scratch from her trip to states due to a foot injury during our morning practice on the day we were leaving for Cumberland Valley High School.
“Both divers have a lot of room for growth in their diving skills and hopefully additional opportunities to prove those skills at the state level.They certainly earned that chance this year.”
Marple Newtown’s Alexandra Pastris, a junior, won the girls gold medal with a score of 412.10, holding off North Catholic’s Maggie Foley, who had a 397.25.