The Clearfield girls basketball team held visiting Bald Eagle Area to just seven field goals Saturday, shutting the visitors out in the fourth quarter, on the way to a 45-17 win at Bison Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles scored only seven points in the second half, while turning the ball over 16 times over the final two quarters. BEA had 30 turnovers in the game.
Clearfield surged to an 8-0 advantage in the first on the strength of two Megan Durandetta 3-pointers and a couple free throws. By quarter’s end, the Lady Bison led 15-6.
The Lady Bison only scored eight points in the second quarter, but already had enough points to win the game as they led 23-10 at the break.
Clearfield upped the advantage to 35-17 by the end of the third quarter and finalized the scoring with a 10-point fourth.
Emma Hipps led three Lady Bison in double figures with 11 points. She also had five steals and four assists.
Durandetta and Riley Ryen each added 10 for the Lady Bison. Ryen also had five assists.
The Lady Bison also enjoyed a plus-12 advantage on the boards thanks to the inside tandem of Paige Rhine and Cayleigh Walker, who combined for 24 rebounds. Rhine ripped down 17. Walker added nine points.
Clearfield finished its regular season with a record of 9-10. The Lady Bison await the District 9 playoff brackets.
Bald Eagle Area—17
Onder 0 0-0 0, Cingle 1 0-0 2, Holler 2 0-1 4, Serb 1 0-0 2, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Snyder 1 0-2 2, Bucha 0 0-0 0, C. Cingle 1 0-0 2, Boone 2 0-2 5, Herr 0 0-0 0, Bryan 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Crane 0 0-0 0, Irvin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-5 17.
Clearfield—45
Ryen 3 2-5 10 Walker 3 3-7 9, Hipps 4 2-4 11, Rhine 0 1-4 1, Durandetta 3 1-2 10, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Winters 1 2-2 4, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-19 45.
Three-pointers: Ryen 2, Hipps, Durandetta 3.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 6 4 7 0—17
Clearfield 15 8 12 10—45