HYDE – It wasn’t looking good for the Clearfield-Curwensville softball team against State College going into the fifth inning of their District 5 Little League game on Friday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
State College pitcher Paige Moriarta had held the home team scoreless the first four innings, and her team held a 2-0 lead.
But Clearfield-Curwensville scored four runs in the fifth, getting a go-ahead run-scoring double from Haley Billotte and another RBI double by Joelle Henry. Pitcher Kyla Wos dominated in the sixth to secure a 4-2 win.
“The girls finally got the bats going,” Clearfield-Curwensville coach Chris Henry said. “Joelle had the crushing hit. BIllotte had the crushing hit. That was a fun game. Those last two innings were just phenomenal. It makes you proud to be a coach.”
“I was having doubts at first,” Billotte said, “but we started coming back. I knew we were going to win. I just really wanted to beat them.”
The win propelled the home team into the District 5 championship game against Four Leaf at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Morrisdale.
State College scored both of its unearned runs in the second inning on a throwing error following a walk to Colbie Soltis.
State College threatened two more times against Wos, who threw a two-hitter, struck out 11 and walked seven.
Sarah Mellott was erased at third when Clearfield-Curwensville caught her in a rundown between home and third in the third inning.
In the top of the fifth, Joslin Adams singled for State College’s second hit. She then recorded one of her team’s five stolen bases. After Moriarta walked, Ali Schirf hit a line drive that was caught by first baseman Sylvia Witherite.
Clearfield-Curwensville put runners in scoring position in the first, second and fourth, but Moriarta worked out of the jams every time.
And then odd and wonderful things happened for Clearfield-Curwensville in the fifth. The first three batters – all pinch-hitters – reached to load the bases. Trinity Fannin and Elle McBride walked and Sonny Diehl was hit by a pitch.
“Our subs getting on base was big,” Coach Henry said. “I think getting the subs on the bases brought the team together and everybody just started playing. That’s when the bats came alive.”
Addison Warren hit a pop-up in the infield and the infield fly rule was called, but second baseman Schirf dropped the ball. Fannin and McBride both scored to tie the score.
“That was just crazy,” Coach Henry said. “Girls were running everywhere. Confusion is what you need sometimes.”
Billotte, who was hitless going into the at-bat, laced her double to left field, chasing Diehl home.
“I was just looking for a hit like I have throughout the all-star games,” Billotte said. “It felt extremely good.”
With two outs, Joelle Henry, the No. 4 hitter, pounded her double to right-center field to score Billotte.
“It felt like Heaven to me,” Joelle said of her hit. “It really did.”
Wos recorded three strikeouts in addition to a walk to send her team to the championship game.
“I think she threw really well today,” Coach Henry said. “She has something wrong with her foot, but she finished the game. That’s all we can ask for. I think her arm was starting to loosen up and she was throwing more heat at the end of game.”
Clearfield-Curwensville will prepare for the clash with Four Leaf, which beat C-C, 10-6, in first round of the tournament.
“I hope we play the same way,” Coach Henry said, “because they’re just as tough as what State College is.”
State College—2
Mellott c 2000, Adams ss 3010, Moriarta p 1000, Schirf 2b 2000, Gilmore rf 2000, Lindel ph 1000, Parette 1b 3110, Newman cf 0100, Balestrine ph 1000, Soltis 3b 1000, Fry ph 1000, McShea lf 1000, Witmer ph 1000. Totals: 19-2-2-0.
Clearfield-Curwensville—4
Warren c 3010, Billotte ss 3111, Davidson 2b 3010, Henry lf 3011, Miles 3b 1000, Hainsey ph 0000, Wos p 1000, Doan ph 1000, Wood rf 1000, Fannin ph 0100, Witherite 1b 1000, McBride ph 0100, Wisor cf 1000, Diehl ph 0100. Totals: 18-4-4-2.
Score by Innings
State College 020 000—2 2 2
Clearfield 000 04x—4 4 1
Errors—Schirf, Parette; Warren. 2B—Billotte, Henry. SB—Newman 2, Mellott, Adams, Parette; Warren. HBP—Diehl. LOB—State College 6, Clearfield-Curwensville 4.
Pitching
State College: Moriarta—5 IP,4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO.
Clearfield-Curwensville: Wos—6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Wos. LP—Moriarta