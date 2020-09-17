HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team had just 11 runners on last year’s team and that number has dipped to 10 for the 2020 season. But second-year head coach Eric Yingling says the Bison can still have a successful season.
“We have a small, but talented team again this year,” he said. “We have six seniors and seven letterwinners, so that brings a lot of race experience to our competitions.
“The lack of a track season this past spring really hurt for recruiting for this fall, but I believe we can still have several athletes become Mountain League All-Stars.”
Clearfield will have to find new leaders, however, as the two athletes lost to graduation will certainly be missed.
“We lost state qualifier Avry Grumblatt to graduation and her leadership and tenacity when running will be hard to replace,” Yingling said. “Trevor Franek graduated as well, and he was a natural team leader and great athlete.”
Returning for the boys are senior lettewinners Ben Luzier and Michael Odrosky and junior letterwinner Tyler Olson.
“Ben Luzier has bee training hard, and is our returning team MVP,” Yingling said. “I’m very excited to watch his season unfold. Michael Odrosky is back for his senior year and looks really strong. He’ll set new personal bests easily this year.
“And Tyler Olson is back for his third season and is in amazing shape. I can’t wait to watch him and Ben push each other throughout the season.”
Senior Gannon Matthews is new to the sport this season and the Bison also picked up freshman Eli Fox, who Yingling says comes in with a good base base and overall passion for running, which should help the team from the get-go.
On the girls side, seniors Alycia Edwards, Abby McCracken and Amanda McCracken are returning letterwinners, along with sophomore letterwinner Scarlett Singleton, who has already made a name for herself this season.
“Scarlett worked so hard all spring and summer,” Yingling said. “She has been running really well and easily won our first meet (against Philiupsburg-Osceola). I look for her to be competitive with anyone in the area.”
Both McCrackens bring a lot of experience to the Lady Bison.
“Amanda is back for her fourth year and she has a ton of racing experience,” Yingling said. “She has already accumulated Mountain League points, and I look forward to her continuing to lower her times.
“Abby also has a lot of racing experience and her form is great this year, so I think she’ll have some great races.”
Edwards is also going to provide the Lady Bison with valuable experience.
“Alycia worked hard all spring and summer as well and is already the fastest she’s ever been,” Yingling said. “I’m very excited to see how low her times can go.”
The girls also have Olivia Graham, a freshman that is new to the sport.
Kerry Wallace returns as Yingling’s assistant coach.
Clearfield opened its season earlier this week with both the boys and girls falling to P-O in close matchups.
The Bison are back in action Tuesday, hosting a tri-meet with Central and Tyrone.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Ben Luzier, Gannon Matthews, *Michael Odrosky.
Junior
*Tyler Olson.
Freshman
Eli Fox.
Girls
Seniors
*Alycia Edwards, *Abby McCracken, *Amanda McCracken.
Sophomores
Olivia Graham, *Scarlett Singleton.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
15—Philipsburg-Osceola. 22–tri-meet with Central and Tyrone. 29—tri-meet with Penns Valley and Bellefonte.
October
6—Hollidaysburg. 13—at Bald Eagle Area. 21—Mountain League Championships at Penns Valley.
Meets begin at 4 p.m.