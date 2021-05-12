HYDE — The Clearfield boys won six events and had plenty of Top 6 finishes Tuesday to place first at the Mountain League Track and Field Championships at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison scored a total of 93 points to outdistance second-place Bald Eagle Area by 17.
“I was very happy and excited to see the scores,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “The team has been working really hard. They definitely deserved it. There was a lot of great competition today. All the teams did very well.”
The Clearfield girls were fourth, while both the Philipsburg-Osceola boys and girls finished fifth in the eight-team meet.
Penns Valley won the girls team title with 96 points, slipping past Tyrone, which scored 93.
Ian Billotte (triple jump), Logan Firanski (400 dash), Zane Inguagiato (discus), Karson Kline (110 hurdles) and Jason Plubell (300 hurdles) all won individual events for the Bison, while the foursome of Billotte, Firanski, Kline and Plubell teamed to take the 4x400 relay, holding off Penns Valley by .42 seconds.
Billotte’s triple jump of 41-08 was just enough to beat Bald Eagle Area’s Owen Irvin (41-07). Billotte also placed third in the high jump.
Firanski won the 400 in a time of 52.75, which was over two seconds faster than P-O’s Braydon Little, who was the runner-up. Firanski was also second in the 100 dash, just .16 seconds behind Tyrone’s Matt Brooks.
Inguagiato needed his final throw in the discus, which was 122-04, to edge Bellefonte’s John Besch by one foot. Besch and Inguagiato were 1-2, respectively, in the shot put.
Kline beat Plubell by .69 seconds in the 110 hurdles with a winning time of 16.07 and also had a pair of fourth-place finishes (200 dash, 300 hurdles). Plubell won the 300 hurdles by a little over two seconds (42.28-44.31) over BEA’s Max Yetsko.
Graeson Graves, Simon Quigley and Isaac Samsel also earned points for the Bison with Top 6 finishes. Graves was fifth in the 800 run, Quigley took fourth in the 400 dash and sixth in the 100 dash, and Samsel placed fifth in the javelin and sixth in shot put.
The Lady Bison also picked up a pair of first-place finishes as Clearfield dominated the hurdles.
Lydia Brown won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.60, beating Penns Valley’s Jadyn Butler to the line by .41 seconds. Brown also grabbed a third in the 300 hurdles, which teammate Amanda Hazel won by .35 seconds over BEA’s Rachel Veneziano (49.07-49.42).
Lady Bison Danna Bender, Scarlett Singleton, Elle Smith and Alayna Winters all added multiple Top 6 finishes.
Bender was third in the 400 dash and fifth in the 100 hurdles, Singleton took fourth in the 3200 run and sixth in the 1600 run, Smith finished fourth in the 100 dash and sixth in the 400 dash and Winters earned a fourth in the 800 run and sixth in the long jump.
Lindsey Kerlin added a sixth in the javelin.
Philipsburg-Osceola had just one first-place finisher in high jumper Will Rishel, who had a leap of 5-10 in the event.
The Mountie boys had four with multiple Top 6 finishes.
Josiah Kephart took third in the javelin and sixth in the discus, Little was second in the 400 dash and third in the 200 dash, Matt McClenahan finished second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump, and Chad Muckey picked up a runner-up finish in the 1600 and a third in the 800.
Cody Beauseigneur (fourth in the 100 dash) and Thomas Pelesky (third in the 300 hurdles) also scored team points for P-O.
Kalista Butler and Reilly Vroman led the Lady Mounties, each nabbing runner-up finishes.
Butler was second in the pole vault and added a third in the javelin, while Vroman took second in the shot put.
Starcia Bainey had a big day for P-O as well with a fourth in the long jump and sixths in both the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Jaylee Cook took fifth in two events (1600 run, 800 run), while Jocelyn Hutton nabbed a third in the shot put and was fourth in the discus.
Layla Dixon (sixth in the 300 hurdles), Olivia Hutton (fifth in the discus), Willow Phillips (fifth in the javelin) and Kylie Timko (sixth in the 3200 run) rounded out the placewinners for the Lady Mounties.
Both teams are back in action next week at their respective district meets.
Clearfield goes to the District 9 class AAA meet at Brookville on May 19. P-O heads to Mansion Park May 18 for the District 6 class AA Championships.