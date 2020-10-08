HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team have been on a bit of a roll in the Mountain League this season, winning four straight and carrying a 6-2 league record into Thursday evening’s match against Bald Eagle Area.
But the Bison, who beat BEA 2-0 on Sept. 14, couldn’t keep up the momentum and ended up playing to a 1-1 double overtime tie, despite tripling the Eagles in shots on goal.
“It was a disappointing game,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Bald Eagle definitely gave us a good fight. We had plenty of opportunities, we just couldn’t cash in. Give it to Bald Eagle. They stayed in the game and kept playing hard.”
The Bison took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a well-placed shot from Luke Winters on a direct kick. Winters fired the shot into the corner from 35 yards out, seeming to surprise BEA keeper Clayton Reigh with the long hit.
But BEA was able to tie it early in the second half on a play that started off a Reigh punt.
The Eagle keeper sent a towering punt to midfield where a teammate got the first touch on it. After the ball pinballed around a bit, a Clearfield player misplayed it and it ended up near the feet of Shane Eveleth, who found a lot of space and was able to fire a strong shot past a diving Graeson Graves at 52:51 to tie the game.
“I always tell these guys it just takes one mistake,” Trinidad said. “That was a mistake and it hurt us. It cost us a game. They definitely out-hustled us to 50-50 balls and that’s something we’re just going to have to work on.”
Clearfield nearly took the lead moments later when Crae Ruiz sent a cross past the far post to the feet of Seth Visnofsky, who sent it toward the empty net. But a BEA defender stepped in front of the shot and cleared it out of danger.
Not long after that, Ruiz set up another scoring chance with a cross to the far post where Nick Ryan was waiting. Ryan jumped in the air and headed it toward the BEA net, but his shot went high.
“We had great possession,” Trinidad said. “I think we maintained that and outplayed Bald Eagle with possession and shots, we just couldn’t capitalize and score a goal.”
Clearfield held a 16-5 advantage in shots, including a 3-0 edge in overtime.
Reigh made 15 saves for the Eagles. Graves had five stops for the Bison.
Clearfield is now 7-3-1 overall and 6-2-1 in the Mountain League. BEA is 2-8-1 overall and 2-7-1 in league action.
“I keep telling these guys that every team is going to come at them,” Trinidad said. “We have to keep playing hard every single game. Maybe this is a little wake-up call that the guys have to play harder.”
Clearfield travels to Penns Valley Monday.
Clearfield 1, Bald Eagle Area 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Winters, C, (direct kick), 34:49.
Second Half
2. Shane Eveleth, BEA, (unassisted), 52:51.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 5, Clearfield 16.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Clayton Reigh) 15, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 4.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 1, Bald Eagle Area 5.