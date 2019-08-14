HYDE — With no seniors on the roster in 2018, the Clearfield boys golf team struggled to win many matches during the season. But last year’s youth and inexperience has turned into a roster full of seasoned vets.
The Bison have four seniors on their seven-man roster and return a total of five letterwinners.
Seniors Noah Jordan, Justin Maines and Harrison Peacock and junior Luke Roach all have two varsity seasons in the rearview, while sophomore Eric Fletcher gained valuable experience as a freshman.
“I’m looking for definite improvement over least year,” Bison head coach Chad Gearhart said. “These guys have two years under their belts playing varsity and playing on these different courses. They know who they are playing with and what to expect.
“So I’m looking for a better season and a better record than what we had last year.”
Joining the five letterwinners on the roster are a pair of newcomers in senior Nick Flanagan and sophomore Alex Lansberry, who Gearhart says have fit right in with their teammates.
“Being a small group, these guys bond pretty quick,” he said. “They make good friendships right away and that will continue throughout the season.
“The two new guys are both green when it comes to playing golf, but they do have some experience with the sport. So if we can just build on that as the season goes, who knows what they can do?”
While the roster of seven has made for a smooth acclimation for the new players and is an easy number for Gearhart to handle in practice, he says he would like to see a few more come out for the team to amp up the intersquad competition.
“Having a roster of seven has its advantages and disadvantages,” Gearhart said. “It would be nice to have nine or 10 because the one big disadvantage we have is competition among our kids. That way they would be pressing each other for those last starting spots.”
There will be plenty of competition in the always-tough Mountain League with four meets planned at four different venues among the eight teams. Clearfield will get to host one of those this season.
“We really enjoy playing in the Mountain League,” Gearhart said. “It’s nice to have the Octa Meets and you get to play once at each place. The competition is very good.
“Every team each year maybe loses one or two of their big guns. But we didn’t lose anybody so I’m hoping these guys all step up just enough to push us near the top this year.”
Gearhart also thinks he has a few kids on the team that have what it takes to fare well in the District 9 Tournament. Roach and Maines played in last season’s year-end tournament.
“There are a couple guys here that if everything starts clicking as the season goes on, they could make some noise in the postseason,” Gearhart said. “I like to use the middle of the season as a measuring stick. How are they hitting the ball? Have they stopped making the minor mistakes that comes from inexperience?
“I think a couple of these guys might be able to place pretty well.”
Clearfield opens its season today at 9:30 a.m. the Coudersport Invitational. The Bison’s first match is slated for August 27 when they host Curwensville at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Roster
Seniors
Nick Flanagan, *Noah Jordan, *Justin Maines, *Harrison Peacock.
Juniors
*Luke Roach.
Sophomores
*Eric Fletcher, Alex Lansberry.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
15—at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 27—Curwensville, 3:30 p.m. 29—at Penns Valley Octa-Meet.
September
3—at Kane, 3:30 p.m. 5—Octa-Meet. 14—at Bradford Invitational. 16—at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m. 18—at Punxsutawney Invitational, 10 a.m. 19—at Bellefonte Octa-Meet. 24—at Central Octa-Meet.
Matches begin at 1 p.m. unless noted