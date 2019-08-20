HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team opened its season Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club, hosting Curwensville, which began its 2019 campaign Monday by going 3-2 in the first Allegheny Mountain League meet of the year.
The Lady Bison, who only score three golfers in the Mountain League, had a 3-person score of 159 to defeat the top three Lady Tide golfers by 40 strokes.
Christina McGinnis carded a sizzling 39 to best teammate Kate Barnes (59) by 20 strokes to take medallist honors for the match.
“Christina played a fantastic game today with very long drives and second shots,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “She’s been working on her putting lately and she told me she was very happy with her putting today. Today’s score is the best score of her career.”
Clearfield’s third scorer McLain Alt posted a 61, which tied her with Curwensville’s Maizy Hoover for the third-best score of the day.
Also scoring in the top three for the Lady Tide were Briana Swindell (68) and Haylee Conklin (70).
Curwensville returns to action Thursday at DuBois.
Clearfield is back on the links August 28 at Philipsburg-Osceola in the first Mountain League meet of the season.
Clearfield—159
Christina McGinnis 39, Kate Barnes 59, McLain Alt 61.
Curwensville—199
Maizy Hoover 61, Briana Swindell 68, Haylee Conklin 70. Others: Lauren Tozer 73, Jensen Duke 77, Taylor Simcox 78.