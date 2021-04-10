HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team had to settle for a 5-5 tie against visiting Indiana Friday evening at the Bison Complex as the game was called due to darkness at the completion of the seventh inning.
It was quite the turnaround for the Bison, who dropped an 11-1 decision to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
“We played so much better than we did (Thursday),” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “The kids came in with a different attitude against a good team in the home opener. We played pretty well. We were solid defensively.”
The Bison led 5-4 in the top of the seventh and were an out away from a victory when the Indians (4-0-1) put together a game-tying rally.
Branden Yanity and Ben Ryan drew back-to-back walks off Bison reliever Karson Rumsky, who got the No. 2 and No. 3 batters out via groundout and strikeout to start the inning.
After issuing the consecutive walks, Rumsky gave up a base hit to pinch hitter Austin Homer, who just got the ball by a diving Nolan Barr at second base. Yanity scored to tie the game at 5.
“Those two walks were on close pitches,” Lansberry said. “And the tying run was on a roller that just kind of sneaked through the infield.”
With runners on the corners and two out, Rumsky struck out Tyler Gonos to end the threat and give the Bison bats a chance in the bottom of the seventh.
But Indiana reliever Steven Budash sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a fielder’s choice after surrendering a leadoff single to Blake Prestash to keep the Bison off the board.
Moments later after a conference between the umpires and both head coaches, the game was called.
Indiana opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second.
Yanity led off with a double and moved to third on a Ryan single. Ryan’s courtesy runner got picked off a couple pitches later, but when the Bison made the throw to second to tag him, Yanity sprinted home with the game’s first run.
Clearfield answered with two runs in the bottom of the second without the help of a hit.
Rumsky reached on a one-out error and Dixon, Ryan Gearhart and Matt Bailor all followed with walks. Bailor’s walk drove in Rumsky and knocked Indians’ starting pitcher Ryan from the mound.
Cole Bloom followed with a fielder’s choice that scored Dixon’s courtesy runner Nick Domico to make it 2-1
Indiana tied it in the top of the third on Lincoln Trusal’s RBI single. He knocked in Gavin Homer, who doubled earlier in the inning.
The Bison once again responded, this time putting three runs on the board.
Morgen Billotte led off and reached base on an infield error.
Prestash followed with a double, and Rumsky’s single chased home Billotte. After a strikeout, Gearhart hit a ground ball that scored Prestash and turned into another Indiana fielding error, allowing the Bison No. 7 hitter to reach safely. Rumsky tried to move to third on the play, but was gunned down.
A Bailor double scored Gearhart all the way from first and the Bison led 5-2 after three.
Both Indiana’s Conner Geesey and Clearfield’s Dixon enjoyed 1-2-3 fourth innings, before the visitors picked up two unearned runs in the fifth.
Branden Kanick reached on an error with one out and was sacrificed to second by Zach Tortorella.
Gavin Homer drilled a double to plate Kanick and then trotted home himself when Trusal singled on a 1-2 offering from Dixon, who gave up another single and a walk to load the bases but got out of the jam when first baseman Prestash made a great catch in foul territory to end the threat.
“Blake had a great game today,” Lansberry said. “He made a good play down the right field line on that foul ball.”
Clearfield opened the home half of the fifth with consecutive singles from Prestash and Rumsky and both moved up a base on a Dixon sac bunt.
But Budash, the Indians’ third pitcher, got a strikeout and groundout to come away unscathed. Budash tossed three innings and allowed just three hits and a walk, while striking out four.
Dixon kept the Indians off the board in the sixth, getting a nice defensive play from third baseman Kyle Elensky with two on and two out. Dixon pitched six innings, scattering eight hits and walking two during his 90-pitch outing. He struck out four batters and only two of the four runs he allowed were earned.
Hunter also threw 90 pitches in a win on Monday.
“Hunter always keeps us in the game,” Lansberry said. “He gave up some hits, but that’s a really good hitting team. He gave us all he had.”
Gavin Homer and Trusal led the Indians with two hits each. Homer scored two runs and Trusal knocked in two.
Prestash had three of the Bison’s six hits. Rumsky added two, while Bailor led the way in RBIs with two.
“I think we played a solid game against a really good team,” Lansberry said. “They haven’t lost a game and have played real well so far.”
Clearfield (1-3-1) is back in action Monday, traveling to Huntingdon.
Indiana—5
G. Homer ss 4221, Trusal 3b 4022, Budash c-lf-p 4010, Yanity lf-2b-lf 2210, Ryan p-c 3010, Martin cr 0000, Brosius cr 0000, Connel 1b 3000, A. Homer ph 1011, Gonos dh 4-1-, Truman 2b 0000, Geesey p 0000, Kanick cf 2100, Tortorella rf 1000. Totals: 28-5-9-4.
Clearfield—5
Barr 2b 3000, Elensky 3b-ss 3000, Billotte cf 4100, Prestash 1b-3b 4130, Rumsky ss-p 4121, Dixon p-1b 2000, Domico cr-pr 0100, Gearhart lf 3101, Bailor c 2012, Bloom rf 2001. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Score by Innings
Indiana 011 020 1—5 9 3
Clearfield 023 000 0—5 6 2
Errors—Truman, Yanity 2; Elensky, Bailor. LOB—Indiana 8, Clearfield 8. 2B—G. Homer 2, Yanity, Gonos; Prestash, Bailor. SAC—Tortorella; Dixon. HBP—Konick (by Dixon); Bloom (by Budash). SB—Yanity, Konick. CS—Bloom (by Ryan).
Pitching
Indiana: Ryan—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Geesey—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Budash—3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Dixon—6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Rumsky—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Time—2:09.