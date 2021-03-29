HYDE — After going 12-10 in 2019, the Clearfield baseball team was poised to have another good team in 2020.
But the season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Bison with a total of 10 letterwinners back for 2021.
“In 2019, Hunter Dixon, Karson Rumsky, Nick Domico and Kyle Elensky earned a letter,” said head coach Sid Lansberry. “After conferring with the adminstration, we decided to also award those players who we felt would have played a key role in 2020. We felt that should not be punished because the season was cancelled.”
That meant Nolan Barr, Morgen Billotte, Ryan Gearhart, Matt Bailor, Blake Prestash and Ty Troxell also received letters.
So while the team does have 10 letterwinners back, they don’t necessarily have back that type of experience.
“Looking at the roster, it is easy to see that versatility will be key to our success,” Lansberry said. “Every player has more than one position, and some have several that they are prepared to play. This is so important because without the luxury of having a large roster, we need everyone to be a utility player.
“Whoever is on the mound on a certain day will create changes in the lineup. In our system, we try to develop baseball players, not specialists who can only play a certain position. That makes for a more well-rounded team and also benefits those players who strive to move on and play at the college level.”
Bailor will be behind the dish for the Bison, with freshman Cole Bloom and junior Shane Coudriet also options.
Domico would normally be the starting first basemen, but is out with an injury suffered during wrestling season. The Bison will look at Dixon, Troxell and Prestash as players who could see time at the position.
Lansberry said several players have been working at the middle infield positions. Rumsky looks to have sealed the position at short, while Elensky and Billotte can also play there.
Barr, Gearhart or Elensky will play second, while Prestash or Elensky will play third depending on who is pitching.
The outfield will be very young according to Lansberry. Billotte looks to be the center fielder, although both Barr and Troxell can play there as well. Left field will be either Gearhart or Troxell, while right field is open with Coudriet, Troxell and Bloom all competing for the spot.
If the Bison decide to utilize a DH, possibilites would include Domico, Bailor, Dixon or Troxell.
Pitching will also be a spot for more young faces to make their mark on the roster.
The Bison lost both Cade Walker and Eli Glass to graduation, making Dixon the lone starter back from 2019.
Dixon threw 42 1/3 innings, allowing 17 earned runs and 54 hits. He walked just eight batters during the season and had a 2.31 ERA with a 3-2 record.
“Hunter had a good sophomore year,” said Lansberry. “There is no one else on the roster with any varsity pitching experience. Other pitchers who have been throwing this winter are Elensky, Prestash, Rumsky and Barr. Gearhart and Billotte will complete our staff.”
Lansberry said despite having an idea of how the season will go, there are still a lot of unknowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are many question marks as we begin the season,” he said. “Not just concerning personnel, but of course the ever present unknown concerning the virus.
“Practices have already been distrupted, but we carry on one day at a time. There had been some talk of starting the season a week or two later, which I thought would have been a good idea. But that didn’t happen, so we are scrambling to get ready for an opening that has already seen two cancelations.”
Lansberry said the teams goals are to compete in every game and do well in the Mountain League.
“The Mountain League looks to be very good this year with a lot of pitching,” he said. “Talentwise, Central seems to be the standout, but P-O will be very good and Tyrone has been on the rise in recent years. There are no weak sisters in the conference.”
Lansberry, who is in his 50th year as head coach, is being assisted by Brandon Billotte, Brian Barr and Drew Bryan.
“We have an outstanding coaching staff again this year,” said Lansberry. “Brandon Billotte returns at the top varsity assistant, along with Brian Barr and newcomer Drew Bryan. Bryan is a former P-O player and a graduate of VMI. He replaces long-time assistant Chris Peacock, who decided to step down this year. I have been so blessed over the years to have coaches such as these gentlemen, who were all standout players and even better coaches.”
Clearfield begins it’s season today at Central.
Roster
Seniors
*Matt Bailor, *Hunter Dixon, *Nick Domico, *Karson Rumsky.
Juniors
*Nolan Barr, *Shane Coudriet, *Kyle Elensky, *Ryan Gearhart, *Blake Prestash, *Ty Troxell.
Sophomores
*Morgen Billotte.
Freshmen
Cole Bloom.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
30—at Central.
April
5—at Punxsutawney. 6—at Bald Eagle Area. 8—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 9—Indiana. 12—at Huntingdon. 15—at Bellefonte. 20—Penns Valley. 21—at Brookville. 23—Philipsburg-Osceola. 26—Bald Eagle Area. 27—Tyrone. 29—Central.
May
3—Curwensville. 4—at Tyrone. 7—Bellefonte. 10—Huntingdon. 13—at Penns Valley. 18—DuBois.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.