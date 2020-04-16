To say Clearfield Alliance Christian School’s Aaron McCloskey is a busy kid is not an understatement.
The son of Mike and Michelle McCloskey balances school, sports and a job.
He says while it is tough, he has managed to find some balance.
“You just have to dedicate yourself to everything that you do,” he said. “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t play sports, go to school and have a job — it is all possible with the right mindset.”
McCloskey is a four-year letterwinner in basketball for the Crusaders. He is a 1,000-point scorer for the team, which is coached by his dad, Mike.
And while CACS doesn’t have baseball as an organized sport, he has played the sport from T-Ball all the way up to Senior League.
McCloskey said his favorite sport is baseball.
“Baseball is my favorite because it is a very strategical game,” he said. “I am a huge Pirates fan and going to their games always made me want to be one of them in the future and I grew up watching or playing it my whole life.”
It’s no surprise that his sports role model is former Pirate and current Philadelphia Phillie Andrew McCutchen.
“Sportswise I would have to say Andrew McCutchen, because he is my favorite baseball player and growing up I always wanted to be like him because he is a very energetic, charismatic, and devoted player. Outside of sports I would say my parents.”
McCloskey said he enjoys playing sports for the relationships he has formed.
“It is a way for me to make new friends, keep myself in shape, push myself to reach my goals, and a way to fuel my competitive spirit,” he said.
The Crusader senior said his favorite memory came this year during his Senior Night basketball game.
“My senior night for basketball, because it was the game I scored my 1,000th career point in, we won, and it was the day after my birthday.”
McCloskey is also involved with 4H, president of the Student Council and a member of the yearbook committee. He also works at Sheetz.
He is also an avid collector of baseball cards, with over 6,000 in his collection. He also has amassed a collection of 250 autographs.
He said while the spring sports season being cut short hasn’t effected him personally, it has effected many of his friends.
“It was definitely a heart-breaking moment to find out that schools would be closed for the rest of the year,” McCloskey said. “I have been looking forward to these final months of my senior year for my whole life and now it is gone.
“I currently am not in any spring sports, but I have several friends that I have talked to that are heartbroken that their final baseball season was cut short.”
McCloskey, who has an older brother Zach, plans to attend Slippery Rock University in the fall and major in exercise science with a minor in sports coaching. He then plans to attend grad school to become an athletic trainer.
McCloskey said he is also considering walking on to the baseball or basketball team.