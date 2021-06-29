STATE COLLEGE — The Clearfield 12U Little League All-Stars held a 7-6 advantage midway through the second inning Monday at Montressor Field. But State College took control from there, topping Clearfield 13-7 in the winner’s bracket semifinals of the District 5 Tournament.
Clearfield scored seven runs off State College starter AJ Fry before the hosts put Skyler Crane on the mound in the third.
Crane, who tossed a no-hitter against Four Leaf on Thursday, worked three scoreless innings of relief against Clearfield to get the win. He did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out five.
State College took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the second, added three in the third to go up 11-7 and tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.
Crane led State College’s 10-hit attack with three, including a triple. Reagan Dillon added two hits, including a fifth-inning home run. He scored twice and knocked in two.
Radek Albright paced the Clearfield offense with two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Jayce Brothers added a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Conner Peacock took the loss. He gave up 11 runs in three innings, but only three were earned as Clearfield committed nine errors in the game.
State College made seven errors.
State College advances to the winner’s bracket final. It will play Bellefonte on Friday. Bellefonte shut out Mo Valley 6-0 in the other winner’s bracket semi.
Clearfield slips into the loser’s bracket and will play Bald Eagle Area/Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.
Clearfield—7
Brothers 3211, Peacock 4000, Albright 4121, Wills 4111, Strishock 2010, Scaife 1000, Magnusson 2001, Brady 0000, Lykens 2110, Schenck 1000, Bloom 3110, Troxell 3110. Totals: 29-7-8-4.
State College—13
Crane 4231, Williams 4211, Hardison 4210, Gaul 2202, Dillon 4222, Salvato 3110, Foytack 1000, Bierly 3011, Zinobile 1000, Fry 2100, Furmanek 2110, Powell 2000, Whitbred 1000. Totals: 33-13-10-7.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 160 000— 7 8 9
State College 623 02x—13 10 7
LOB—Clearfield 7, State College 7. 2B—Brothers. 3B—Crane. HR—Dillon. HBP—Brothers (by Fry), Strishock (by Fry). SB—Fry. WP—Peacock 2.
Pitching
Clearfield: Peacock—3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Brady—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
State College: Fry—2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Crane—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Dillon—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Crane. LP—Peacock.