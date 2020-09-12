HOUTZDALE — At the end of the first quarter, it looked like quite the competitive football game for the first week of the season at CNB Bank Field as the Moshannon Valley Black Knights hosted the Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs. But after a 7-7 first quarter, it was all Bulldogs from there — thanks in part to a solid passing attack as they outscored the home team 31-6 and took home a 38-13 victory.
“We were good until wheels started to fall off,” Mo Valley head coach Mike Keith said.
Keith said an injury to David Honan towards the beginning of the second quarter didn’t help matters.
“He’s what makes our team go right now,” Keith said of Honan. “We missed him on defense and on offense. When he went down, and then after we started getting the cramping going, we had people in positions they’ve never been in. But that’s no excuse. That’s on us as coaches for not having them ready.”
Claysburg-Kimmel got on the board just 1:51 into the game after Pressten Imler blocked an Ethan Webb punt at Mo Valley’s own 42-yard line and Bulldog Levi Knuth scooped it up for the score.
Mo Valley looked to immediately answer, but on the ninth play of the drive, Webb threw and interception as Bulldog Corey Chamberlain undercut the route and picked it off.
But five plays later, the Black Knights returned the favor as Tanner Kephart picked off Chamberlain and ran it down to the Bulldog 2-yard line. From there, after a false start penalty set them back, Webb cashed it in on a QB keeper from five yards out and tied up the game at 7-7 with 1:08 left in the first quarter.
That was as close as the home team got to a lead Friday evening, as the Bulldogs picked away at the Black Knights defense through the air, with Chamberlain finishing the night going 13-of-20 for an efficient 187 yards and two scores, in which many of his incompletions were drops by Bulldog receivers. He also added a 26-yard score on the ground.
“I’m really proud of our group in terms of the work we did over the summer,” Bulldogs head coach Matt Bilchak said. “If we keep putting this work in, we have an opportunity to have a really special year. I’m glad they were able to come out tonight and do some pretty nice things on the field.”
Bilchak sad going into the game, they knew Chamberlain would be one of the Bulldogs’ strengths.
“This isn’t his first rodeo,” Bilchak said. “He’s been the quarterback now for a couple of years. To go in, I just said to have fun and it’s your senior year. Let it all out.”
Claysburg-Kimmel took the lead for good less than a minute into the second quarter with Chamberlain’s first touchdown pass — a 21-yard completion to Ryan Biesinger. With just 1:43 to go in the first half, Chamberlain found Coby Hunt for an 18-yard score that set the halftime score at 19-7.
Two more Bulldog scores in the third quarter gave them a 31-7 lead as Chamberlain scored his rushing touchdown and then Joseph Noah ran through Black Knights en route for a 24-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the third quarter.
Mo Valley found a bright spot in the third quarter as Niko Smeal took it 47 yards to the house with 6:56 left in the game to cut the deficit to 31-13. But Claysburg-Kimmel quickly answered as Noah scored again with 4:45 left, this time from 19 yards, setting the final at 38-13.
Keith said in the loss, they did at least move the ball in the middle of the field.
“Defensively, they were more athletic than us on the outside,” Keith said. “But in the running game, I thought we were pretty solid. There were definitely some positives.”
Webb had 84 yards on the ground and Smeal had 71.
Claysburg-Kimmel moves to 1-0 and hosts Tussey Mountain next week.
“The ICC is a really tough conference,” Bilchak said. “Every week just gets more difficult. There’s a lot of things we need to clean up to prepare for Tussey Mountain next week.”
Mo Valley falls to 0-1 and plays West Branch on Saturday at Philipsburg-Osceola’s multipurpose field — as renovations to L.T. Drivas Memorial Field are not quite complete.
“We’ve got to get better,” Keith said.
“We’ve got to correct the mistakes with players and coaches.”
CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 38
MOSHANNON VALLEY 13
Score by Quarters
Claysburg-Kimmel;7;12;12;7;—;38
Moshannon Valley;7;0;0;6;—;13
First Quarter
CK—Joseph Noah 42 punt block, (Wyatt Buell kick), 10:09.
MV—Ethan Webb 5 run, (Cameron Collins kick), 1:08.
Second Quarter
CK—Ryan Biesinger 29 pass from Corey Chamberlain, (kick failed), 11:19.
CK—Coby Hunt 18 pass from Corey Chamberlain, (kick failed), 1:43.
Third Quarter
CK—Corey Chamberlain 26 run, (run failed), 8:32.
CK—Joseph Noah 24 run, (run failed), 6:50.
Fourth Quarter
MV—Niko Smeal 47 run, (kick failed), 6:56.
CK—Joseph Noah 19 run, (Wyatt Buell kick), 4:45.
___
;CK;MV
First downs;22;8
Rushes-yards;35-170;32-180
Comp-Att-Int;13-20-1;0-8-1
Passing Yards;187;0
Total Plays-Yards;55-357;40-180
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;2-43;5-35
Penalties-Yards;4-20;7-45
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain 10-77, Joseph Noah 4-48, Pressten Imler 9-23, Anthony McGeary 2-15, Preston Bush 4-7, Cole Claycomb 4-1, Gabriel Weyandt 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
Moshannon Valley—Ethan Webb 12-84, Niko Smeal, 9-71, Dylan Honan 5-24, Levi Knuth 4-1, Cameron Collins 1-1, Lucas Yarger 1-(-1).
PASSING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain 13-of-20, 187 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT.
Moshannon Valley—Ethan Webb 0-of-7, 0 yds., 1 INT; Jalen Kurten 0-of-1, 0 yds.
RECEIVING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Coby Hunt 4-79, Ryan Biesinger 3-37, Pressten Imler 2-36, Joseph Noah 1-28, Preston Bush 3-7.
Moshannon Valley—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain.
Moshannon Valley—Tanner Kephart.