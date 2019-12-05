ALLPORT — Numbers are up slightly for the West Branch wrestling team this year, but most of that comes from sophomore and freshmen classes that comprise well over half the 17-man roster.
The Warriors lost nine kids to graduation and return just six letterwinners, none of which are seniors.
And despite the numbers, West Branch will be forfeiting a weight class as well. So the 2019-20 season could be a challenging one for 12th year head coach Jason Bainey, who has put together a 195-68 record during his time at the helm.
“We will face many challenges this year,” Bainey said. “This will be the first year since my second year that we will forfeit a weight. In today’s era of wrestling, having a full lineup is the number 1 step to being successful as a team as far as wins and losses.
“We have more kids than anticipated with new kids coming out, but it’s hard to believe there’s not a kid in the school who weighs 120 pounds who would want to be part of what we have built at West Branch wrestling. And we only have eight kids in junior high wrestling, which is not good.
“Our team this year is going to be very young, inexperienced, and green compared to year’s past. However, they are working hard when at regular scheduled practices.”
Juniors Will Herring, Hayes Jones, Gabe Kephart and Ethan Yinging and sophomores Tyce Cantolina and Parker Johnson are the returning letterwinners for the Warriors and will be counted on to lead the team on the mat.
“The strength of the team is going to rely on returning letterwinners,” Bainey said “We need someone to step up and be a leader, which has not taken place yet.
“In order to be a successful team, someone has to hold themselves and others accountable for doing extra workouts, lifting, eating right, school work and so forth. I preach to the kids daily about being a leader. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, someone has to step up and lead by example.”
Freshmen Landon Pase and Kaleb Sallurday are expected to open the season at 106 and 113, respectively. Johnson will compete at 126, looking to build off his inaugural year in the sport.
“Parker’s first year of wrestling was last year and he is a hard worker,” Bainey said. “Parker’s first win last year was very exciting and he continues to get better.”
The lineup between 132 and 145 will rotate among several varsity newcomers.
“Things will change numerous times all year between sophomore Jaxon Myers, freshman Aaron Myers, freshman John Myers, sophomore Connor Bordas and freshman Logan Folmar,” Bainey said.
Herring looks to man the spot at 152.
“Will Herring is a 2-year letter winner who has always done what was asked of him as far as changing weights,” Bainey said. “This year he will hold down the 152 spot and be one of the guys we lean on to be a leader. Will is very quiet but works hard and can have a very successful season if he stays healthy, focused, and puts the work in.”
Cantolina, Jones and junior Noah Hoffner will square off to wrestle at 160 and will rotate weights at 170 and 182 as well to help the team according to Bainey.
“Tyce is a sophomore who has the potential to have a good season but finds himself doing unorthodox things at times which gets him into trouble,” Bainey said. “Tyce has been coming to the club (4M) and doing extra work and has the desire to have a successful season which we want to see from him, continuing to get better throughout the season.
“Hayes is also an unorthodox wrestler who is a 2-year starter who has shifted weights much throughout his career. Hayes is moving up a few weight classes so were anxious to see how he adjusts wrestling up. Hayes is another one of our juniors we are expecting to have a good season.
“Noah took a year off last year but has been working very hard in the room and has the potential to have a successful season.”
Also vying for time between 160 and 170 are sophomore Nathan McDonald and senior Brandon Foltz.
“Nathan has always enjoyed wrestling but never came out for the sport until this year after several seasons playing basketball,” Bainey said. “Nathan realized we were short on wrestlers and basketball had enough for five teams so he decided to give the sport a try. He is a hard worker who the kids enjoy having on the team.
“Our lone senior is Brandon Foltz. Brandon is also a hard worker with great strength who has done everything asked of him. He’s a very quiet kid who works hard.”
Kephart will get the nod at either 182 or 195
“Gabe came out for wrestling in ninth grade and did not see much varsity action last year, but he stuck with the sport and continued practicing each day to get better and prepare for this year,” Bainey said. “That says a lot as where many kids who are not starters do not stick with the sport of wrestling due to it’s demanding and grueling practices and competitions.”
Yingling will wrestle anywhere from 195 to heavyweight to help the team as needed.
“Ethan is a 2-year starter who has taken his bumps and bruises in the practice room the last few years from his cousin Derek (Yingling) and is definitely one we are expecting to have a strong season for us. Ethan has the potential to be a state qualifier but has to believe in the system and do the extra work we ask of him.”
Also manning a spot in the upper weights is sophomore Billy Bumbarger.
“Billy came out for wrestling last year and was one match away from qualifying for junior high states,” Bainey said. “He’s a strong, athletic kid who works hard and does extra work. Billy will be young this year, but has a bright future ahead of him.”
Despite the uncertainty with a large group of kids new to varsity wrestling, Bainey and the Warriors remain steadfast with their goals.
“Our team goals remain the same every year,” Bainey said. “Take care of business individually and team results will follow. We strive to get better each day in order to be successful come districts, regionals, and states.
“The first three weeks are a grind until the first competition. We take pride in developing young men into better athletes throughout the year from the first match to the last and seeing them progress daily. We tell the kids daily, ‘if you can finish a wrestling season, everything in life will be much easier.’ Wrestling is a very demanding, tough, grueling sport that requires commitment, focus, and dedication. We credit our student athletes for competing in the sport of wrestling and want to make it as fun as possible, but as with everything winning is fun, and that’s our goal.”
Assisting Bainey this year are Steve Sudik, Gary Yingling, George Yingling and Davey Williamson.
West Branch opens the season Tuesday hosting Claysburg-Kimmel.
Roster
Senior
Brandon Foltz.
Juniors
*Will Herring, Noah Hoffner, *ayes Jones, *Gabe Kephart, *Ethan Yingling.
Sophomores
Conner Bordas, Billy Bumbarger, *Tyce Cantolina, *Parker Johnson, Nathan McDonald, Jaxon Myers.
Freshmen
Logan Folmar, Aaron Myers, John Myers, Landen Pase, Kaleb Sallurday.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
10—Claysburg-Kimmel. 12—at Juniata Valley. 17—St. Marys. 19—at Tussey Mountain. 20—Bellwood-Antis.
January
7—Northern Bedford. 9—Southern Huntingdon. 11—at Juniata Duals, 9 a.m. 14—Moshannon Valley. 16—Everett. 18—at Clearfield Bison Duals, 9 a.m. 21—at Mount Union. 23—Glendale. 24/25—Ultimate Warrior Tournament, TBA. 30—at Curwensville.
February
6—at Penns Valley. 14/15—at District 6 Tournament, TBA. 21/22—at Southwest Regional Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m.