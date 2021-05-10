The 2021 high school wrestling season was certainly unique.
Most Progressland teams didn’t have a dual meet until mid January, with Glendale not getting its first action until Feb. 3.
Clearfield and West Branch were able to get 19 and 14 duals in, respectively, while Glendale managed to wrestle 10 times despite the late start. But Curwensville, Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola all had to shut down late in the regular season with the TIde and Knights wrestling just six times and the Mounties getting in seven matches.
Mo Valley was unable to compete in the postseason due to COVID concerns. And the postseason was much different than normal with sectional tournaments before districts and an addition of super regionals between regionals and states to keep the numbers down at the PIAA Tournament.
But while the wrestling season was a bit of a wild ride, there was at least one constant in Progressland — the performance of Glendale’s Brock McMillen, who won his third consecutive PIAA title and has been named the Jim Butler Memorial Outstanding Wrestler for the third year in a row.
Coach of the Year went to Clearfield’s Jeff Aveni, who guided the Bison to a 14-5 dual meet record.
The Bison and Philipsburg-Osceola lead the way with four first-team selections, while Glendale has three. Curwensville landed two on the first team and West Branch notched one.
Postseason performance, regular season results, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and coaches comments all factored into the decision-making for the team.
Outstanding Wrestler: Brock McMillen, senior, Glendale — The all-time Viking program leader in wins with 144, McMillen put an exclamation point on a remarkable four-year career that ended with an undefeated 24-0 record and third PIAA title. McMillen’s 144 wins also moves him to the top of the career wins list in Progressland, one ahead of 2015 West Branch graduate Buzzy Maines.
McMillen beat Burrell’s Ian Oswalt 1-0 for the 138-pound state title after also beating the Buccaneer 5-1 at super regionals and 5-2 in the Southwest Regional title bout.
He recorded seven pins, five technical falls and two major decisions among his 24 wins and also took five forfeit wins. He was 9-0 in dual meets, earning bonus points in all of them.
For his career, McMillen landed in the District 6 finals, Southwest Regional finals and PIAA finals four times each and came away with three D-6 titles, three regional crowns and three state gold medals. He was also selected to compete in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (formerly known as the Dapper Dan) following the end of his senior season.
McMillen graduates with a career record of 144-8, while notching 58 pins, 23 technical falls and 12 major decisions.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Aveni, Clearfield — The Bison enjoyed a strong season under Aveni in his 20th year at the helm. Clearfield won a Progressland-best 14 dual meets and got 19 matches under their belts in a year when many programs struggled to get to 10.
The Bison placed second in the District 9 Tournament after landing six wrestlers in the finals. A total of nine Bison finished on the podium (Top 4) and six advanced to regionals.
And Clearfield did that with Aveni doing what he could coaching via text message and phone calls from home as he was in COVID quarantine. Clearfield was also the runner-up in the D-9 Team Championships.
Aveni earned his 200th career win as a head coach in a 34-19 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Jan. 16. The win was also the 800th in Clearfield program history.
Aveni is one of eight coaches to eclipse the 200-win mark in District 9 and is sixth all-time with 212.
106 pounds: Landon Bainey, freshman, West Branch — The Warrior freshman burst on the scene, winning his first 20 matches before falling by 4-3 Ultimate Tie Breaker in the Southwest Regional title bout to Burrell’s Cooper Hornack, who ended up second in the state.
Bainey ended his season with a record of 23-6. All six losses came to PIAA placewinners.
He was the District 6 champ at 106, the runner-up at Southwest Regionals and took sixth at the PIAA Tournament. He won a total of 11 bouts by fall — nine pins and two tech falls, notched one major decision and was forfeited to nine times.
113 pounds: Jake Carfley, junior, Curwensville — Despite having his regular season cut short due to a team shutdown because of COVID, Carfley thrived in the postseason, winning a District 9 title at 113, pinning Kane’s Ethan Illerbrun in the finals. On the way to the title bout, Carfley knocked off Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish 5-0 and Johnsonburg’s Wyatt Shaffer 7-5, avenging losses to both of them from the previous season.
Carfley also made his second straight appearance at Northwest Regionals where he went 0-2 with a pair of close losses (2-1, 2-0).
He finished his abbreviated season with a record of 8-3 and has 49 victories heading into his senior year.
120 pounds: Marcus Gable, freshman, Philipsburg-Osceola — After starting his freshman campaign with a record of 1-3, Gable picked up some momentum with three straight wins before the Mounties ended their regular season due to COVID concerns. Gable then pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Hunter Gardner in the section finals and placed third in districts, fighting back through the consolation bracket after suffering a semifinal loss to Tyrone’s Hunter Walk.
Gable then went 2-2 at regionals, placing fifth and advancing to super regionals where he went 0-2. Gable was 10-8 this season with six of those losses coming to PIAA qualifiers.
126 pounds: Nolan Barr, junior, Clearfield — A big gun for the Bison during the regular season, Barr went 15-3 in dual meets, earning bonus points in 10 of them. He had a disappointing District 9 Tournament with a third-place finish, which would have been good enough to advance to regionals in past years, but not in 2021.
Barr had a win (by fall) over Gable in the regular season and also beat DuBois’ Brandon Orr in a dual before dropping a 5-3 decision in sudden victory to him at districts.
Barr finished the season with a record of 17-5, winning 10 times by pin. He heads to his senior year with 63 career victories.
132 pounds: Ryder Kuklinskie, freshman, Curwensville — The third of three freshmen making an appearance on the first team, Kuklinskie was unbeaten in the regular season at 5-0 when the Tide shut down.
He then went 2-1 at the District 9 Tournament, placing second after falling to Redbank’s Trenton Rupp in the finals.
Kuklinskie advanced to regionals where he went 0-2.
138 pounds: Austin Foster, junior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Building on a pair of 20-win seasons, Foster made his third straight trip to the Southwest Regional Tournament and advanced to super regionals after a fifth-place finish.
Foster put together an 11-7 record this season with six of those losses, including two to McMillen and one to Oswalt, coming to PIAA qualifiers. Foster also pinned Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter, who placed seventh at PIAAs, at the District 6 Tournament.
Foster, who was a third-place finisher at districts, has 51 career wins heading into his senior season. This is second time on the Progressland first team, also making it at 120 as a freshman.
145 pounds: Karson Kline, junior, Clearfield — After qualifying for regionals as a freshman and sophomore, but falling just short of the podium, Kline earned a fourth-place medal at the Northwest Regional class AAA Tournament this season, avenging a loss to Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer along the way.
Kline placed second at the D-9 Tournament, falling in the finals by injury default to Williamsport’s Riley Bower, a PIAA qualifier.
Kline was 17-8 on the season, including a 14-4 mark in dual meets. He has 67 career wins with his senior season ahead of him.
152 pounds: Zeke Dubler, sophomore, Glendale — The Viking sophomore had a great start to the season, winning his first 11 bouts before dropping a tough 3-1 decision to Westmont-Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay in the 152-pound District 6 Championship.
That was the start to a tough end to his season as he dropped both bouts at regionals by close decisions (3-1 and 3-2) as well as a pair of 1-point losses in the D-6 Team Tournament.
Dubler finished with an 11-5 mark and now has 47 career wins with his junior and senior seasons still to go. Dubler was a first-teamer at 113 last season.
160 pounds: Hunter Weitoish, senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — The Mountie senior finished off a stellar four-year career with a 14-6 record, just missing out on his 100th career win, ending with a mark of 99-35.
Weitoish added a runner-up finish at the District 6 Tournament and a fourth-place medals at Northwest Regionals to his collection.
He was a three-time D-6 finalist, a four-time regional medalist and three-time PIAA qualifier.
Weitoish’s six losses this season all came to PIAA qualifiers, with five coming to medalists. He is also a three-time Progressland first-team all-star, making it at 160 last season and 152 as a sophomore.
172 pounds: Suds Dubler, junior, Glendale — After piling up 72 wins in his first two seasons at the varsity level, Dubler added another 15 to his resume’ despite the Vikings’ short season. He placed second in the District 6 Tournament and third in Southwest Regionals, but went 1-2 at super regionals.
All five of Dubler’s losses came to PIAA qualifiers, with four coming to placewinners. Dubler gave eventual PIAA champion Rune Lawrence (Frazier) all he could handle in a 4-3 loss in the opening round of regionals, then stormed back to take third.
He also beat PIAA qualifier Noah Bash (Brockway) 4-3 in a dual meet. Dubler, a three-time Progressland first teamer, has 87 career wins going into his senior season.
189 pounds: Mark McGonigal, junior, Clearfield — The two-time PIAA qualifier just missed a third trip to states this season with a fourth-place finish at 215 at Northwest Regionals where he went 2-2. McGonigal earned his second District 9 title a week earlier with an 8-0 win over Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument, a 2020 PIAA qualifier.
McGonigal was 20-5 on the season, splitting time between 189 and 215.
He was 13-3 with a win over Huntingdon PIAA qualifier Myles Baney at 189 and 12-2 with a victory over Philipsburg-Osceola’s PIAA sixth-place finisher Parker Moore at 215.
A three-time Progressland first-teamer, McGonigal has 84 career wins.
215 pounds: Parker Moore, senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Moore followed up his sixth-place PIAA finish in 2020 with another run to states this year, taking eighth at 215.
Moore took third at districts, fighting back from an opening round loss by tech fall to Huntingdon’s Briar Deline to place third and qualify for regionals.
Moore avenged his loss to Deline there with a 7-4 victory in the consey semis, which clinched his trip to super regionals, where he won two 1-point decisions before falling to eventual PIAA champ Dayton Pitzer (Mount Pleasant) in the finals.
Moore was 12-10 this season with seven of the losses coming to PIAA placewinners. Moore, a two-time Progressland first teamer, finished his career with a record of 57-35.
285 pounds: Oliver Billotte, junior, Clearfield — A near-lock for six points in dual meets, Billotte was 17-1 with 12 pins and five forfeit wins. He went on to second-place finishes at both the District 9 class AAA Tournament and Northwest Regionals, falling to eventual state champ Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) each time.
Billotte went 2-2 at super regionals and ended his season with a record of 22-5 with all five losses coming to PIAA placewinners — three to state champs (Schon in AAA and Brookville’s Nathan Smith in AA).
A two-time Progressland first-team selection, Billotte has 74 wins and 46 pins heading to his senior year.
The second team consists of Clearfield’s Evan Davis (106), Justin Hand (132-138), Will Domico (152), Carter Chamberlain (172) and Hayden Kovalick (189), Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh (145), Glendale’s Nick Zabinski (113), George Campbell (120), Garret Misiura (160) and Brock Smeal (285), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Coudriet (126) and West Branch’s Ethan Yingling (215).
Davis and Chamberlain were Northwest class AAA Regional qualifers, while Aughenbaugh was a Northwest class AA Regional qualifer.
Yingling and Smeal were Southwest class AA Regional qualifiers.