Dave Brickell had a fast start to Sunday’s harness racing action at the Clearfield fairgrounds, winning three of the first four heats, including the two quickest times of the day.
The 2007 Buster DiSalvo Trophy winner at the Clearfield County Fair won four races in all to lead the field after 16-heat program.
The DiSalvo Trophy, given to the driver who wins the most races over what is usually a four-day event at the fair, will not be awarded this year.
Brickell dominated the 2-year-old fillies A Group, winning three of the five heats in the division.
He guided Tiamogonedancen to victory in the opener in a sizzling time of 2:00.1 to record the day’s fastest time.
Brickell followed that up in the second race as he and Lazy Day Hanover crossed the finish line first in a time of 2:01.1, the day’s second fastest. Both of the first two races featured pacers.
After taking a race off, Brickell and Katiusha Hanover scored a victory in a time of 2:08.0 in the second of three fillies Group A trots.
Aaron Johnston claimed the other two Group A trots, guiding Crushworthy to victory in 2:06.2. and piloting Explosive Flower across the line in 2:08.1.
Brickell and Johnston continued having success as the horses changed to 2-year-old colts and geldings for the next five heats.
Brickell and Seth Hanover won in a time of 2:02.0 in the second of two paces in Group A, while Johnston took trotter Ripple of Hope to the win in a time of 2:11.1.
Wayne Long and Roger Hammer both tasted victory in the colts and geldings Group A division as well.
Long and Killer Instinct trotted to victory in 2:06.1 in the sixth overall race of the day and Hammer followed them with a win as he and Swing Batter Swing crossed the finish line in 2:07 in the very next trot.
Hammer, the all-time DiSalvo Trophy leader with 13, picked up his second win of the day when he guided Rowdy Ryder to a win in a time of 2:03.2 in a colts and gelding Group A heat.
The 11th race featured the colts and geldings B Group pacers and saw a different driver add his name to the list of Sunday’s winners as Cody Schadel piloted Shakealeg Hanover across the line in a time of 2:01.3.
The 2-year-old fillies took back the stage over the next four races with two trots and two paces.
Todd Schadel picked up two of the victories, guiding pacer Silent Affair to a win in 2:07.2 and trotter Sunshineintherain to victory in 2:04.2.
Other winning drivers included Cody Schadel, Zachary Kaiser and Tony Schadel.
Sunday’s total purse was $61,950.
The second and final day of harness racing at the fairgrounds is today at 1 p.m. There are another 16 heats scheduled.
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
2-year-old fillies
A Group
Heat 1
1. Tiamogonedancen, (Dave Brickell), 2:00.1. 2. Catie Fave Hanover (Eric Neal). 3. Southwind Aussi (Tony Schadel). 4. Geisha Lauxmont (Aaron Johnston). 5. Red Dawn (Wayne Long).
Heat 2
1. Lazy Day Hanover (Brickell), 2:01.1. 2. Better Bid Hanover (Todd Schadel). 3. Keystone Pearl (Shawn Johnston). 4. Dash One (Branden Smith). 5. Sassy Sophia (Steve Schoeffel).
Heat 3
1. Crushworthy (Aaron Johnston), 2:06.2. 2. R Speed of Light (To. Schadel). 3. Bombsaway Hanover (Neal). 4. RT Cantalina (S. Johnston). 5. Margaretaville (Long).
Heat 4
1. Katiusha Hanover (Brickell), 2:08.0. 2. Kalamasioux (Zen Kaiser). 3. Fire Up (Ton. Schadel). 4. From Now On (S. Johnston). 5. Shelly Hanover (Tod. Schadel).
Heat 5
1. Explosive Flower (A. Johnston), 2:08.1. 2. Kristen’s Dove (Long). 3. Frankkiss (S. Johnston). 4. Burst of Luv (Schoeffel). 5. Sparkle Eyes (Tod. Schadel).
Colts & Gelding A Group
Heat 1
1. Killer Instinct (Long), 2:06.1. 2. Infamous (Jim Daugherty). 3. Seriously Yankee (Tod. Schadel). 4. Westerbrook (Brady Brown).
Heat 2
1. Swing Batter Swing (Roger Hammer) 2:07.0. 2. Capo Dei Capi (Ton. Schadel). 3. Kaseville (S. Johnston). 4. It’s Happy Hour (Mahlon Martin).
Heat 3
1. Ripple of Hope (A. Johnston), 2:11.1. 2. Donatello’s Creek (Long). 3. Mr. Jeff (William Daugherty).
Heat 4
1. Rowdy Ryder (Hammer), 2:03.2. 2. Jasper Hanover (Ton. Schadel). 3. Dustup Hanover (Cody Schadel).
Heat 5
1. Seth Hanover (Brickell), 2:02.0. 2. Terry A. Hanover (Tod. Schadel). 3 Rip Cord (S. Johnston).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Heat 1
1. Shakealeg Hanover (C. Schadel), 2:01.3. 2. Sapporo Hanover (Tod. Schadel). 3. Punkrocker (James Dodson). 4. Threat (Smith). 5. Wealth Whispers (Schoeffel).
Fillies B Group
Heat 1
1. Silent Affair (Tod Schadel), 2:07.2. 2. Letsgo T (A. Johnston). 3. Pancho Power (Schoeffel). 4. Dance Til Sunset (Smith). 5. Ideal Body (Dodson).
Heat 2
1. Seychelles (Zachary Kaiser), 2:04.3. 3. Cheyenne’s Art (Dodson). 3. Amelia B. Hanover (S. Johnston) 4. Light My Torch (Smith).
Heat 3
1. Sunshineintherain (Tod. Schadel), 2:04.2. 2. Brutal Apology (Long). 3. Willing Grace (Robert Rougeux III). 4. Little Town Girl (Hammer).
Heat 4
1. Billy Ray Hanover (To. schadel), 2:10.1. 2. Moving Star (Kaiser). 3. Abelia Hanover (Schoeffel). 4. Just You Watch Me (S. Johnston).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Heat 2
1. Mysteryman Hanover (Schoeffel), 2:07.4. 2. Ds Mrmeaner (Brickell). 3. Burning Tyre (Neal). 4. Lebensohl (Long).