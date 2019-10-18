HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley football team surged to a 21-0 lead Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium behind the 1-2 backfield punch of running back Joe Bacher and quarterback Ben Murawski, who combined for 201 yards and three touchdowns rushing on the Knights first three possessions of the game.
But Mo Valley, which led 27-7 after Allen Ball recovered a Mount Union fumble in the end zone early in the third quarter, was unable to keep the advantage at dropped a heartbreaking 40-39 decision to the Trojans to spoil Senior Night.
“You can’t give up two onside kicks like we did. You can’t do stupid stuff like we did and expect to win,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “They took all the momentum and that was all she wrote.”
The second onside kick the Trojans recovered happened after quarterback Ethan Carbaugh scampered 36 yards for a score with 8:05 left in the third quarter that pulled Mount Union to within 13 of the Knights, 27-14.
After recovering the onside kick at the Mo Valley 39 and being pushed back on a holding penalty, Mount Union got a 37-yard pass from Carbaugh to Sam Rice to put the visitors in business at the Knight 10.
Two plays later, Carbaugh found Drayvon Wilson for an 8-yard TD pass, and just like that Mount Union was back in the game 27-21.
“We kind of took our foot off the gas a bit (after recovering the fumble for a touchdown to start the third) and that’s about when they took over,” Keith said.
Mo Valley responded with a 7-play, 64-yard drive, highlighted by back-to-back Murawski runs of 14 and 19 yards and capped by a Bacher 18-yard blast.
Bacher, who ran for 171 yards in the first half, finished the contest with 261 on 32 carries. Murawski added 88 yards on 11 runs.
The Black Knights went for 2, but failed to keep the score at 33-21.
Mount Union answered with its own scoring drive, taking the ball 66 yards on 10 plays with Carbaugh getting the payoff on a 6-yard run with 9:43 left in the fourth. Trevor Skopic’s PAT sliced the Knight lead to 33-28.
After Bacher returned the ball 30 yards to midfield, the Trojans came up with the defensive series of the night, forcing Mo Valley to go three-and-out and punt it back to them. It was the only three-and-out either defense had all night.
“We had trouble in the first half stopping the run and the guys finally learned their responsibilities in the second half and gave us a stop so we could get in front,” Mount Union head coach Rob Turner said.
Bacher’s punt and a Trojan penalty pushed the visitors back to their own 8, but Carbaugh quickly switched the field with a 37-yard run. Just a couple plays later, he connected with Wilson on a 47-yard touchdown pass to gave the Trojans their first lead of the night 34-33 with 5:53 to play. The extra point was no good.
“I thought our speed on the outside was the difference in the game,” Turner said. “Carbaugh played a helluva game. I’m super proud of the guys. The way our season has gone I never expected something like this, especially being down 21-0. That showed the grit of our players.”
The Knights started the next possession at their 20 and moved to the Trojan 39 on five straight Bacher runs. But a holding penalty and a facemask penalty on back-to-back plays stymied the Mo Valley drive. The facemask was called on Bacher as he was stiff-arming a Trojan defender while being ripped to the ground by his jersey.
Mo Valley turned the ball over on downs at their own 43 and Carbaugh romped 43 yards two plays later to put the Trojans on top 40-33 with 2:37 to play.
Carbaugh matched Bacher in rushing yards with 261 on 24 carries and completed 5-of-18 passes for 133 yards and two scores.
With time winding down, the Mo Valley offense answered the bell.
Bacher returned the kickoff 36 yards to the Mount Union 49 before Murawski ripped off a 12-yard run to the 37.
Murawski then hit Scott McCoy for 10 yards before a pair of Bacher runs moved the ball to the 19.
A 5-yard Murawski to McCoy connection was followed by two incompletions in the end zone, setting up fourth and 5 from the Trojan 10.
On the fourth down play, Murawski did his best Houdini impersonation, escaping from a pair of Mount Union defenders before rolling right and firing an off-balance pass to Ethan Webb in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left to play.
Keith decided to go for 2 points and the win, but the Mount Union defense stopped Bacher at the 1-yard line to secure the 1-point victory.
“It wasn’t lack of effort,” Keith said. “We came back at the end, but couldn’t finish. Thats the story of our year right there. We just made too many mistakes.”
Mo Valley surged to a 21-0 lead with first-quarter scoring drives of 67 and 72 yards and a second-quarter 93-yard drive that started after the Knight defense had thwarted Mount Union on a fourth-and-6 play from the 7-yard line.
The Trojans also turned the ball over on downs on their first series at the Knight 28.
Carbaugh’s 2-yard TD run with 1:25 remaining in the half gave the Trojans life, cutting the Trojan deficit to 21-7 before the half.
Mount Union also stopped any chance of Mo Valley getting a late first-half score by recovering an onside kick (oreshadowing what was to come in the second half).
Mo Valley slipped to 2-7 with the loss, while Mount Union upped its mark to 2-7.
The Trojans finish their season next week, hosting Williamsburg.
The Knights end their season on the road at Tussey Mountain, which suffered its first loss of the year last night to Bellwood-Antis 20-0.