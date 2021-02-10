The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team went on a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter Wednesday evening, rallying from a 7-point deficit on the way to a 60-54 win.
Trey Lyon and Sam Howard led the charge in the fourth with 11 and 9 points, respectively. Lyon poured in a game-high 25 points, while Howard netted 18.
“Tonight was a team win,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “All of the kids went out, played hard and contributed. This was our fifth game in seven days, so I’m very impressed with the energy the kids played with.”
The teams were tied at 13 after one before the Owls took a 30-26 lead into the half as Curtis Boring heated up with three 3-pointers and 11 points in the frame. Boring led Harmony in the game with 18.
The Owls upped the advantage to 45-38 by the end of the third as Jack Bracken scored seven of his 13 points in the quarter.
But the Knights got hot in the fourth with Howard and Lyon each hitting two buckets and Michael Kitko drilling a deep 3 as the visitors surged to the lead 49-45. Harmony had three turnovers in a span of four possessions and the Knights scored following all of them.
“Trey and Michael were very vocal between the third and fourth quarters about turning up the defensive intensity,” Rydbom said. “They went out and created a few turnovers to get some easy buckets. Harmony missed a few shots, but we stayed active on the boards and converted on the offensive end.”
Harmony had eight total turnovers in the fourth.
“We can’t compete in any game with 20 turnovers and not hustling up and down the court for four quarters,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz.
Mo Valley extended the advantage to 53-47 before Zach Fry’s offensive rebound and putback ended the Knight run. A Boing steal and layup made it 53-49 before Cholton Fry’s 3-point play got the Owls to within two at 54-52 with 1:20 to play.
But Mo Valley was able to make enough free throws down the stretch to pick up the 6-point victory.
“We got a little sloppy toward the end, and credit Harmony for turning up the heat defensively,” Rydbom said. “But Sam Howard stepped up and hit his free throws down the stretch to maintain just enough distance.”
Mo Valley improved to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony slipped to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Friday.
The Knights host Glendale, while the Owls visit Northern Cambria.
Moshannon Valley—60
Kitko 4 0-0 11, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Howard 7 2-2 16, Lyon 10 4-6 25, Shoemaker 3 0-0 6, Coder 0 0-0 0, S. Kephart 0 0-0 0, T. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-8 60.
Harmony—54
Fry 2 3-3 7, Boring 7 0-0 18, Bracken 4 5-12 13, Maseto 4 0-3 9, Z. Fry 3 0-1 6, Elias 0 1-2 1, Tarnow 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-21 54.
Three-pointers Kitko 3, Lyon; Boring 4, Maseto.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 13 13 12 22—60
Harmony 13 17 15 9—54