ALLPORT — The Moshannon Valley baseball team rallied for a 9-7 extra-inning victory over host West Branch on Thursday evening.
The Warriors led 7-3 after four innings, but the Knights were able to score three times in the fifth and once more in the sixth to tie the game before winning it with back-to-back RBI doubles from Zach Witherow and Michael Kitko in the top of the eighth.
Witherow and Kitko also combined to throw all eight innings. Witherow pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, while Kitko closed things out, tossing the final 2 2/3 to get the win.
Witherow struggled some in the early going, especially in the third inning when the Warriors started the frame with five straight hits. But Witherow stuck with it, got through the inning and gave his team another 2 1/3 before running out of pitches.
He tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, while walking two batters and striking out eight.
“Zach threw one heck of a game,” Mo Valley head coach Ryan Cornelius said. “He kept telling me he wanted to keep going and fight on. You can’t ask much more out of a pitcher. We got in some situations and you think you’re going to lose the game, but the guys got behind him and rallied up and pulled out a big win.”
West Branch struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Kyle Moore and a run-producing single by Tyler Wilson.
Mo Valley answered with three in the the top of the third.
Tanner Kephart drew a one-out walk off West Branch starter Zach Tiracorda, who then allowed back-to-back singles to Kadin Hansel and Michael Kephart. Witherow followed with a RBI groundout and Kitko knocked in two with a base hit to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.
West Branch responded with four in the home half of the third.
Tiracorda and Logan Folmar started things off with consecutive bunt singles. Tyler Biggans followed with an RBI single before Moore loaded the bases with a base hit.
Wilson hit an RBI single, John Stavola drew a bases-loaded walk and Anthony Guglielmi added an RBI groundout to give the hosts a 6-3 advantage.
The Warriors made it 7-3 in the fourth when Tiracorda led off with a triple and scored on a Folmar grounder.
Disaster struck the Warriors in the top of the fifth.
With two on and two out, it looked like Tiracorda had worked out of the inning with a strikeout, but the ball got away from the catcher and a run scored when his errant throw to first was wide.
Jayden Coder and James Hummel followed with consecutive RBI singles to make it 7-6 as the Knights scored three unearned runs in the frame.
The Knights tied it with another unearned run in the sixth two batters after Tiracorda reached his pitch limit. Tiracorda tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs, only three earned, on seven hits.
“We killed ourselves there in a couple innings, but I know the potential for that to happen is there with a young team,” West Branch head coach Dave Learish said. “I have two seniors. We’re playing four freshmen, there are going to be things that happen that you are going to have to work through. Even some of our upperclassmen haven’t really played a whole lot. The couple juniors we have don’t have a lot of varsity experience.
“But there were a couple decisions we made today that cost us. We talked about things with those individuals and hopefully we can start cleaning some of that up and just keep getting better.”
Witherow also reached his limit in the sixth, giving way to Kitko, who was lights out the rest of the way. Kitko, who was originally slated to start but had some arm tightness showed no signs of discomfort as he struck out all eight batters he faced.
“We were a little bit leery at first,” Cornelius said. “He said his arm was a little bit tight. So we made the switch to have Zach start the game. But when we needed Mike to come in, he told me his arm felt good. At first I was kind of leery, but once I saw the first pitch go down the pike I knew his arm was good to go.”
“I have to hand it to Mo Valley,” Learish said. “They have two great pitchers they put on the mound. I was happy how we hit the ball early. We had some great swings. We’ve been struggling a little bit with the bats.
“But Michael was bringing some gas. There aren’t many pitchers around here that throw that hard. He brings it, so to score a couple of runs off him is going to be pretty tough.”
With Kitko controlling the Warrior bats, the Mo Valley offense went to work in the top of the eighth.
Michael Kephart led off with a single before Witherow and Kitko clubbed consecutive RBI doubles to make it 9-7. Those three combined to go 7-for-11 with five runs scored and five RBIs.
“We’ve really been working on hitting all the way through the lineup,” Cornelius said. “First game against Claysburg, we kind of struggled a little bit. But we’ve been producing game-after-game since then. We have depth through the lineup and everybody pulled through, not just the 3-4-5 guys.”
Kitko had three hits, including two doubles, and knocked in three. Kephart and Witherow both added two hits.
Biggans, Moore, Tiracorda and Wilson all had two hits for the Warriors. Wilson had two RBIs.
Mo Valley improved to 2-2 with the win. West Branch slipped to 1-3.
The Warriors travel to Curwensville on Monday. The Knights are back in action Tuesday at Mount Union.
Moshannon Valley—9
T. Kephart cf 4100, Hansel 2b 5110, M. Kephart c 4220, Witherow p-ss 3322, Kitko ss-p 4033, O’Donnell lf 4100, Nelson 1b 5100, Coder 3b 3011, Faulds cr-pr 0000, Humel rf 4011. Totals: 36-9-10-7.
West Branch—7
Kolesar ss 4010, I. Tiracorda rf-cf 4000, Z. Tiracorda p-3b 4220, Graham 1b 0000, Folmar dh 4111, Biggans 2b 4221, Moore lf 4221, Wilson 3b-p 4022, Liptak c 0000, J. Stavola rf 2001, Guglielmi cf-c 3001, Kerin ph 1000. Totals: 34-7-10-7.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 003 031 02—9 10 2
West Branch 024 100 00—7 10 5
Errors—Kitko, Nelson; Wilson, Biggans 2, Guglielmi, J. Stavola. LOB—Mo Valley 12, West Branch 5. DP—West Branch. 2B—Kitko 2, Witherow; Moore. 3B—Z. Tiracorda. HBP—Coder (by Wilson), Hummel (by Wilson). SB—Kolesar.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley; Witherow—5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Kitko—2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Wilson—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Wilson.
Time—2:31.