HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley Black Knights have experienced back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since head coach Michael Keith took the helm for the 2012 season. But in 2019, they will look to rebound with 14 letterwinners and 32 athletes.
“Camp has been really good,” Keith said. “The guys have a great attitude so far. They’ve been working hard and that’s about all you can ask for. And we have a lot of people that’s seen playing time that are back.”
The Black Knights will rely heavily on their running game in order to be successful this year. However, they’ll have to replace the recently graduated Jon Dale, who rushed for 1,434 yards last season and had 16 touchdowns.
To fill that spot, they’ll rely on senior Joe Bacher, who saw a handful of carries each game last year to spell Dale.
“He’ll probably be our workhorse in the backfield,” Keith said of Bacher.
Senior quarterback Ben Murawski will be the team’s signal caller for the second year. Last season, Murawski threw for 855 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’re expecting big things from him,” Keith said. “We’re expecting him to be a leader.
Up front, the Black Knights will get the run game started through four-year starter Alex Capitos.
“We’re expecting him and Nathan Beers to lead our line,” Keith said.
On the defensive end, Keith said one of the people they’ll be looking to rely on is starting corner senior Dylan Honan.
“He’s really made strides from last year to this year,” Keith said of Honan. “He’s improved quite a bit and he’s matured. We’re looking for him to shut one side of the field down.”
The Black Knights returning letterwinners include Bacher, Murawski, Honan, Beers, Capitos, Scott McCoy, Aaron Wonderling, Ethan Webb, Caleb Bickle, Jayden Coder, Nikolaus Smeal, Noah Webb, Michael Kephart and Colby Poole.
While Mo Valley will rely on the experience, they’ll also have to look to plenty of younger players. Sophomore Webb — who lettered as a freshman last year — will start at free safety.
“We’re expecting big things out of him,” Keith said.
McCoy, who played tight end last season, will be moved to a halfback/fullback spot this year.
“We’re looking for him to open up some holes and get some carries as well,” Keith said of McCoy.
Keith said one of the biggest strengths that his team possesses is its overall size, with many of the lineman listed at six-feet or higher and over 240 lbs.
But with size comes a downfall — a lack of speed. So Keith said they will try and use their size to their advantage.
They’ll also be calling on experience to lead the way — as there are 11 seniors on this year’s team. The Knights have a small junior class but an influx of sophomores and freshmen looking to make an impact on Friday nights.
After finishing 2018 with a 2-8 record, the Black Knights would like to turn the corner. As far as expectations, Keith said that’s simple.
“I’d just like the team to play with confidence and improve every game,” Keith said. “I don’t want them to ever be satisfied. That’s pretty much all you can ask for — just give your best effort.”
Mo Valley opens its season today, traveling to Southern Huntingdon County to try to avenge last year’s season opening game that saw the Rockets take a 25-6 road win.
Keith said he’s ready to see him team in action after all of the preseason practices.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how we come together, how we play and how we finish a game,” Keith said. “I want to see how we react when we’re in a tough situation and I want to see what the team is made of.”