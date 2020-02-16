ALTOONA — Mo Valley 195-pounder David Honan came ever so close to advancing to regionals, but lost a tough 4-2 decision to Bellwood-Antis’ Dominic Caracciolo in the consey semis Saturday at the District 6 class 2A Tournament to knock him into the seventh-place bout. Honan was pinned by Caracciolo at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament just three weeks prior.
The Black Knight sophomore almost didn’t get to face Caracciolo had it not been for an epic comeback in his consey quaretrfinal match with Blairsville’s sixth-seeded Cody Mocek.
Honan trailed Mocek 6-0 late in the third period when he was able to turn him on his back with less then 30 seconds left in the bout. Mocek asked for injury time as he went to his back and the referee stopped the action and awarded Honan four nearfall points.
With 23 seconds left on the restart, Honan cut Mocek loose, but was quickly able to tie up with him and headlock him to his back, recording the fall with just two seconds left in the bout.
Honan (17-13) went on to pin Southern Huntingdon’s Brody Pyles in the seventh-place bout.
“Dave wrestled well all weekend,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “It started Friday night, but then he ran into the top seed (Westmont’s Tanner Dluhos), but he wrestled good (Saturday).
“He was two points away from going to regionals as a sophomore. He was a junior high kid last year, so this is his first year of varsity and he wrestled really well. He just needs to grow a little bit and learn some more moves.
“He’s very dangerous from the neutral position. He just needs to work a little bit on the top position. He can get off the bottom. I’m proud of Dave. He wrestled well, and we think his foot might even be broken. I give the kid all the credit in the world for wrestling through that, a lot of kids wouldn’t do that.”
Knights’ Jake Ball (120), Alex Richner (132) and Nathan Beers (285) all dropped their first consey bout Saturday morning and were eliminated from the tournament. Ball and Richner were both 1-2.
Ball came in as the sixth seed, but was unable to get past Mount Union’s Caden Chilcote in the conseys, losing a 4-0 decision. Ball ended the season with a record of 20-8.
“Jake needs to work over the summer and get better,” Walstrom said. “He needs more confidence in himself and he needs to score more points.”
Richner, a three-time regional qualifier and one-time PIAA qualifier, was ousted by Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb 9-6 in sudden victory.
The Black Knight senior took a 5-0 lead after one and nearly pinned Claycomb in the first, but he was unable to hold the lead while wrestling with a heavily-bandaged leg.
“He has a torn ACL,” Walstrom said. “He wrestled with it. It’s hard to move out there with one leg. He was up 5-0 early in the match and the other kid came back. But Alex had a great career. He ended up with 97 wins.
“A couple of our other guys ran into some bad draws. We may have been able to win a couple matches at 160 (Niko Smeal) and a match or two at 138 (Austin Shoff), but sometimes that’s the way it works out for you by where you fall in the bracket.”
Mo Valley returns all but Beers and Richner and looks forward to improving next season.
“Hopefully all our kids from junior high stay out,” Walstrom said. “Our numbers are going to be back up. Wrestling with seven guys in dual meets is tough, but I give those guys a lot of credit. They knew we weren’t going to win any dual meets. We had a good group of kids and had a lot of fun with them this year.”