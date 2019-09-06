HOUTZDALE — Coming into Friday night’s game at CNB Bank Stadium, Northern Bedford head coach Garry Black knew his defense needed to find a way to slow down Joe Bacher and the Moshannon Valley rushing attack.
Through two games, Bacher had 681 yards and 9 touchdowns on 84 carries.
But the Panther defense was up to the task, limiting Bacher to just 25 yards on 12 carries, while also returning one interception for a touchdown and another to the 5-yard line in a domnating 47-6 victory over the Black Knights.
“He’s had almost 700 yards through two weeks and is obviously the focal point of their offense and their line is big and physical, so our goal was to hold him under 100 yards,” Black said. “He was under 10 when we subbed out our varsity players. We just talked about it and the kids were really excited that they accomplished their goal.”
Not only was the defense dominant, but the Panther offense wasn’t too shabby either.
Quarterback Thad Leidy threw for 229 yards (223 n the first half), completing 15 of his 22 passes, including three for scores. And Dalton Smith (11 rushes for 62 yards and 3 TDs) led a Panther running attack that went for 117 yards on 25 carries.
“It starts up front,” Black said. “The line gave our quarterback time. Thad started a lot last year and having him back, he brings some experience. The game slows down for him. He put the ball where it needed to be, and we have some fast kids.
“We’re blessed with some kids that are on our 4x100 team. They can run. So get them in open space and they can run.”
“They’ve got speed, and we don’t do well against speed,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Northern won the toss and took the ball first, going on a 8-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with a 9-yard scoring strike to Brady Clark.
After the Panther defense held Mo Valley to a three-and-out, Leidy went back toi work. He led the offense on another 8-play scoring drive, this one covering 85 yards and ending with another touchdown toss to Clark.
“We took the ball first and said, ‘let’s go score.’” Black said. “That gave us the confidence. That and then making them go three-and-out and then getting the ball back and scoring again. That whole combination gave us the confidence that our game plan was going to work.”
Clark’s second touchdown reception went for 47 yards. He caught six balls for 104 yards in the game (all in the first quarter).
“Brady Clark had a heck of a first quarter,” Black said. “He brings some matchup problems. We’re proud of the fact that they started to switch their defense to put some people on him. That’s a credit to him.”
The teams traded punts after Clark’s second TD with the Knights beginning their third possession of the game at their own 34.
But the Panther defense came up with a big play three snaps later when Kainen Brown intercepted Mo Valley QB Ethan Webb and rumbled 40 yards for the touchdown, giving the visitors a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Northern went on a 9-play, 60-yard scoring drive the next time it got the ball with Leidy finding Evan Clouse for a 12-yard TD pass to up the advantage to 28-0.
Mo Valley picked up its initial first down of the game with 3:22 left in the first half on the next series thanks to a Panther penalty, but Webb was picked off again with Smith returning the ball 59 yards to the Mo Valley 5.
Smith ran the ball in on the next play and Evan Coffey kicked his fifth PAT of the half to five Northern Bedford a 35-0 advantage at the break.
Mo Valley was held to just 21 yards on 19 plays in the first half and Bacher had only 12 yards on 8 carries at the break as the Knight had Panthers in the backfield on almost every snap.
“They were too fast for us to get outside,” Keith said. “We did complete some passes, but we also made some mistakes and had some drops. And that was just what you call a butt-kicking.”
“We put some things in on defense,” Black said. “We ran a different front than we’ve run so far. We were stunting inside trying to use our speed against their size. Instead of letting them get to us, we wanted to get to them first. It’s worked for us in the past against a back like that, and it worked well.”
Smith scored two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, getting a 23-yarder in the third and a 24-yarder in the fourth. The PAT was missed after both scores, making it 47-0.
With time winding down, the Black Knights drove to the Panther 5, but were stopped in downs.
Two plays later, Mo Valley sacked the Panther backup quarterback in the end zone, causing a fumble, which Black Knight lineman Noah Webb pounced on for a score with 2:39 left to play.
Northern Bedford held a 381-103 advantage in total yards and had 18 first downs to Mo Valley’s 6.
Cody Imler caught four passes for 66 yards, Cadin Ebersole had three receptions for 37 and four more Panthers had a reception.
“The kids made plays. All of them,” Black said. “Everybody that touched the ball made plays. A lot of different kids caught passes.”
Ethan Webb was 5-of-15 for 56 yards and ran 10 times for 22 in his first varsity start under center.
“He calmed down a little bit,” Keith said. “He threw some balls that we should have caught. There are going to be growing pains, but for this being his first start he did an awesome job.”
Mo Valley slipped to 1-2 with the loss. The Knights travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Sept. 13.