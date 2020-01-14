HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team downed Penns Valley Tuesday evening at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, picking up a 43-32 decision.
The teams split the 12 contested bouts, and the Rams forfeited the other two to make up the margin of difference.
The Rams, who are off to a 2-8 start after the loss to the Bison, got a couple starters back for the match and it made things interesting.
“That was the first time they had (Andrew) Sharer in the lineup and that was the first time they had (Cole) Felker in the lineup, and that’s two of their better kids,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “But we still came out of it with a win, which is huge.
“We came in and took care of business and got the win.”
The Bison got right to work, starting off the meet with a pair of first-period falls.
Karson Kline wasted little time taking down Noah Fetterolf and used a cradle to pin him 35 seconds in at 132.
Luke Freeland followed with his own quick takedown and cradle for nearfall points at 138 before switching the pinning combination and securing the fall over Malachi Thompson at 1:44.
Penns Valley halted the Bison momentum at 145 when Clayton Royer scored a 16-0 technical fall over Peyton Smay.
Micah Fetterolf helped the Rams close the gap to 12-8 on the scoreboard with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over JD Graham in one of the better bouts of the evening.
Malachi DuVall gave the visitors the first of two leads in the dual, pinning Logan Firanski at 1:30 in the 160-pound matchup to make the score 14-12.
The Bison went back on top at 170, thanks to a 9-1 decision from Mark McGonigal, who had takedowns in each period and spent much of the bout trying to turn Felker, who did all he could to stay off his back.
Hayden Kovalick put together a workmanlike 4-2 victory at 182 to give the Bison a 19-14 lead at the halfway point of the meet. Kovalick broke a scoreless tie with a second-period escape and added a takedown for a 3-0 lead.
Dristen Wolfe reversed Kovalick in the third to cut the deficit to 3-2. Kovalick escaped late and staved off a couple Wolfe shots down the stretch to earn the 2-point decision.
“I’m pleased with the battles from JD Graham and Hayden Kovalick,” Aveni said. “Good start with Kline and Freeland. And a couple other guys just took care of business.”
The Rams went back on top 25-20 when Sharer pinned Brett Zattoni at 1:20 of the 195-pound bout, but the Bison answered swiftly and decisively to gain control of the meet.
Oliver Billotte pinned Caelob Packer in 33 seconds with a cradle at 220, Jon Doran picked up a forfeit at 285 and Evan Davis decked Chase Fleshman in just 10 seconds, putting in a half on the opening takedown.
The Davis fall was a highlight for Aveni and the coaching staff, who saw a lot of good things from the Bison during the dual meet.
“We’ve been preaching clearing ties and getting past hands and shooting and looking for opportunistic back points and falls,” Aveni said. “Davis did that. He got his half off of a takedown.
“We missed some of those tonight. We missed some chances to score off our takedowns, but we got a few too.”
Trailing 37-20, the Rams got a fall from Justin Darlington at 113 and a pin from Nate Long at 126. But Penns Valley forfeited to Bison 120-pounder Nolan Barr in between, which clinched the victory.
Clearfield improved to 5-2 with the win and get ready to host the Bison Duals on Saturday.
“We’re pleased with where we’re at right now and excited to get into the duals,” Aveni said.
Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 32
132—Karson Kline, C, pinned Noah Fetterolf, PV, 0:35. (6-0).
138—Luke Freeland, C, pinned Malachi Thompson, PV, 1:44. (12-0).
145—Clayton Royer, PV, tech fall Peyton Smay, C, 16-0, 2:24. (12-5).
152—Micah Fetterolf, PV, dec, JD Graham, C, 3-2. (12-8).
160—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Logan Firanski, C, 1:30. (12-14).
170—Mark McGonigal, C, maj. dec. Cole Felker, PV, 9-1. (16-14).
182—Hayden Kovalick, C, dec, Dristen Wolfe, PV, 4-2. (19-14).
195—Andrew Sharer, PV, pinned Brett Zattoni, C, 1:20. (19-20).
220—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Caelob Packer, PV, 0:33. (25-20).
285—Jon Doran, C, won by forfeit. (31-20).
106—Evan Davis, C, pinned Chase Fleshman, PV, 0:10. (37-20).
113—Justin Darlington, PV, pinned Derrick Bender, C, 1:07. (37-26).
120—Nolan Barr, C, won by forfeit. (43-26).
126—Nate Long, PV, pinned Jason Plubell, C, 4:27. (43-32).