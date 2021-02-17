The Clearfield boys basketball team ended the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-24 lead to the break over visiting West Branch Wednesday at Bison Gymnasium.
The Bison upped the advantage to 24 by the end of the third on the way to a 67-35 victory over the Warriors.
West Branch played right with the Bison for much of the first half, getting 12 points (all on 3-pointers) from Trenton Bellomy, and a good effort inside on the boards from Kyle Kolesar and Zach Tiracorda, who finished the game with nine and seven rebounds, respectively.
But Clearfield gained control of the glass late in the half and never let up.
Curvey Purkett had three big offensive boards late in the second that all led to points and ended up with seven on the night. The Bison ripped down 42 total boards, 22 of them on the offensive glass.
Nick Ryan had eight rebounds, while Matt Pallo, Karson Rumsky and Cole Miller all had six.
“Curvey was fantastic on the boards,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “He is a phenomenal athlete that can jump out of the gym, but he also does a great job establishing position to get the rebound.
“The team as a whole was fantastic on the boards. They also played very unselfishly with 18 assists, which led to a lot of open shots.”
The Bison had four players in double figures. Miller led the way with 16 points. Rumsky added 15, while Pallo had 11 and Luke Winters netted 10.
The Bison outscored the Warriors 13-3 in the third quarter as West Branch hit just one of its 14 shots from the field.
“We played a great first half until those last couple minutes when they went on a 10-0 run,” Warrior head coach Danny Clark said. “It was 24-22 and we just never recovered and went ice cold the rest of the game.
“Our second half from (Tuesday) night carried over and we played some great defense and it turned into great shot selection of offense. Sometimes the score doesn’t reflect how we played. But credit Clearfield. They didn’t miss many shots and most were 3s. And we went back to our not rebounding or playing aggressive, and forcing shots.”
Bellomy led the Warriors with 17 points.
The Warriors dipped to 8-6 with the loss. Clearfield improved to 14-5.
Clearfield visits Bellefonte Friday, while West Branch travels to Williamsburg.
West Branch—35
Rothrock 0 1-2 1, Carr 0 0-0 0, I. Tiracorda 1 0-0 2, Bellomy 6 0-0 17, Z. Tiracorda 3 0-2 8, D. Kolesar 1 0-0 3, K. Kolesar 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 1-4 35.
Clearfield—67
Rumsky 7 0-0 15, Winters 4 0-0 10, M. Pallo 4 0-0 11, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 0-0 16, Gearhart 2 0-0 5, Lezzer 1 0-2 2, Purkett 3 0-2 6, Billotte 0 0-0 0, Way 1 0-0 2, Thompson 0 0-0 0, L. Pallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 0-4 67
Three-pointers: Bellomy 5, D. Kolesar, Z. Tiracorda 2. Rumsky, Winters 2, M. Pallo 3, Miller 4, Gearhart.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 12 10 3 10—35
Clearfield 13 23 13 18—67