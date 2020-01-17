HYDE — The Bald Eagle Boys basketball team dared someone other than Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky or Cade Walker to beat them on Friday evening.
The rest of the Bison obliged.
Matt Pallo (11), Andrew Lopez (10), Luke Winters (10) and Cole Miller (9) combined to score 40 points, Walker still put up a double-double despite a slow start and Clearfield defeated the Eagles 59-42 at Bison Gym.
“We got balanced scoring,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “But give Karson and Cade credit. In those situations, when you do catch the ball, you just want to score.
“They stayed patient. They trusted their teammates. I’m really proud of those two guys for staying patient throughout the course of the game in a really tough game in how (Bald Eagle) was playing us.”
Bald Eagle was not allowing either Rumsky or Walker to touch the ball in the early going, often double-teaming both while letting other Bison roam free.
Neither scored or got a rebound in the first quarter, but Winters and Lopez each scored five points and the Bison trailed 12-10 after one quarter.
“I thought we did a good job in that first quarter,” Glunt said. “We still scored 10 points. Luke and Andrew scored for us when they were open. They stepped up and did a great job executing.”
Pallo led the Bison offense in the second quarter, hitting from the outside and penetrating the lane to score nine of his team’s 20 points in the frame.
“Matt Pallo ... this summer he was absolutely fantastic,” Glunt said. “And it’s just taking a little bit of time to get the rust off, but he’s been getting better and better in practice and he’s been playing real well. And he stepped up tonight when we really needed him and when (Bald Eagle) dared him to score.”
Pallo also sparked a 9-0 run that got the Bison out of a 16-14 deficit and to a 23-16 advantage. Lopez hit a big 3-pointer in the run and Rumsky had a steal and layup off an inbounds pass right after a Clearfield score that really put the momentum on the home team’s corner.
Clearfield kept the seven-point cushion going into the half with a 30-23 lead and slowly built on the advantage in the second half, thanks to the hot hand of Miller as well as a better effort on the boards.
Miller hit three 3-pointers in the frame and the Bison turned a rebounding disadvantage at the break into an edge throughout the second half.
“Defensively, we got better in the second half boxing out,” Glunt said. “Our help-side position was better. The first half they got shots in the paint. Give them credit. They have a guy 6-foot-8 and their point guard (Jaden) Jones is just a really good player. They make it tough.”
Walker, who scored five in the third, added five more in the fourth (finishing with 12) and ripped down seven of his team-high 11 boards over the final 16 minutes of play.
Lopez added five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Bison.
“He just fills the whole stat line, but he’s starting to score now too,” Glunt said of Lopez. “Cole was great coming off the bench. Harry (Peacock) gave us good minutes like he always does. It was just a total team effort.”
Jones and Nate Hoover led BEA in scoring with 13 points each. Maynard added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. The Eagles fell to 4-9 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield improved to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.
The Bison host DuBois on Monday.
Bald Eagle Area—42
Parsons 0 0-0 0, Jones 5 1-2 13, Hoover 6 1-2 13, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Maynard 4 3-5 11, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Gavlock 1 0-0 3, Jodan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-9 42.
Clearfield—59
Winters 4 0-0 10, Pallo 4 2-3 11, Rumsky 3 0-1 7, Lopez 4 1-2 10, Walker 3 6-8 12, Miller 3 0-0 9, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Billotte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-14 59.
Three-pointers: Jones 2, Gavlock Winters 2, Pallo, Lopez. Miller 3, Rumsky.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle 12 11 13 6—42
Clearfield 10 20 19 10—59