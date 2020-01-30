HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team won six of the 10 contested bouts Thursday evening at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, including the marquee matchup at 160 pounds between Hunter Weitoish and Clearfield's Mark McGonigal, but the Mounties couldn’t overcome three forfeits in a 35-32 loss to the Bison.
But both programs and both communities came away from the match as big winners after raising $8,000 for the Bob Perks Foundation in the Fifth annual Take Down Cancer match.
“It’s an incredible opportunity every single time we get to put this event together,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “A lot of time we get caught up in the hype of the wrestling match, where really it’s just a game, while there are people out there fighting for their lives. So anytime we get a chance to put this event together and wrestle Clearfield, it put things into a bigger perspective.”
Bison head coach Jeff Aveni echoed those sentiments.
“Once again, I’m very proud of this event,” he said. “We kind of decided that this was the last year for this event in it’s nature. I don’t know how we’re going to do things going forward, but I’m very proud of what we did the last five years. It is amazing the amount of money that was raised in the fight against cancer.
“I’m thrilled the communities came together and I’m very, very happy to be able to do it with Brad Pataky, who is somebody I admire very much. He was my first ever state champion and I think he is the first wrestler that I ever coached that I have coached against. So it’s cool to do it with him, and the programs came together and did a great job. It’s a lot of fun.”
Clearfield opened the meet at 126 with a major decision from Nolan Barr, who defeated Nick Bryan 11-2. After scoring a first period takedown, Barr opened up in the second, trading two reversals for one from Bryan and getting three nearfall points to take a 9-2 lead to the third where he got a takedown to get the extra bonus point.
Bison Justin Hand received a forfeit at 132 to give the Bison a 10-0 advantage, but the Mounties got the points right back at 145 when Chase Chapman racked up an 11-3 lead in the first before pinning Wyatt Reorda 33 seconds into the second.
P-O inched closer on the scoreboard at 145, thanks to a 6-4 decision from Austin Foster.
The Mountie sophomore scored the initial takedown in the first against Bison sophomore Luke Freeland, who traded reversals with Foster to close out the first down 4-2.
Freeland chose down and tied things in the second with another reversal, then rode Foster out to head to the third knotted at 4-4. There, Foster took neutral and picked up the winning takedown in the 6-4 decision.
Bison Karson Kline followed that with a 9-1 major decision over Luke Hughes at 152.
Kline went on top 4-0 in the first with a takedown and two nearfall points before upping the advantage to 6-1 in the second, trading a Hughes escape for a takedown.
Kline escaped in the third and notched a takedown to get the major decision and give Clearfield a 14-9 lead in the dual.
That set up the marquee matchup between McGonigal and Weitoish, who came into the bout with 22-4 and 20-4 records, respectively.
“Anytime you get to see those types of matches play out, that’s what people come to watch,” Pataky said. “They don’t come to see forfeits, they come to see wrestling.”
And the fans got a good one.
McGonigal went on the attack immediately and notched the initial takedown early in the first. Weitoish was able to get off the bottom and reverse McGonigal to end the period 2-2.
In the second McGonigal chose neutral, but it was Weitoish who took advantage with a takedown. About half way through the period, McGonigal reversed to tie things up. But he tried to turn Weitoish late in the period and got out of position, giving up a late reversal to gall behind 6-4 heading to the third.
Weitoish chose down, escaped and notched another takedown to make it 9-4, then surrendered a stalling point with one second left in the bout to set the final.
“We have to make some adjustments there,” Aveni said. “I think there is a reason for some of the things we saw. The bottom line is we have to have a little better shot defense in that match. Kudos to Hunter Weitoish. We went out and got the first takedown and he got off the bottom, but Mark didn’t execute his game plan quite like he was supposed to.
“But there is no chance to be in on his legs if Hunter is in on Mark’s every time. He beat us to the punch on every shot and he finished every shot he took. So congratulations to him, he had a great night, and we’ll have to fix some things.”
Leading 14-12, the Bison got a big win from Hayden Kovalick at 170. He scored an 8-5 decision over Alex Dunkelberger, getting two third-period takedowns to turn a 4-2 lead into an 8-4 advantage and ultimately the 8-5 win.
Brett Zattoni got a forfeit at 182 to give the Bison a 23-12 advantage before the teams traded falls.
P-O’s Parker Moore won a 17-1 technical fall over Matt Bailor in 3:02 at 195, while Cleafield’s Oliver Billotte answered by pinning Mountie Tyler Anderson in 2:12 at 220.
Mountie Chase Klinger and Bison Jon Doran battled through three periods of regulation, one overtime period and the first tiebreaker scoreless, before Klinger escaped with about 10 seconds left in the second tiebreaker for the 1-0 decision.
Evan Davis took a forfeit at 106 to give Clearfield a 35-20 lead and clinch the dual victory.
P-O’s Nick Coudriet took a forfeit at 113 and teammate Scott Frantz closed things out for the Mounties with a pin of Derrick Bender in 3:30 to give the visitors the 6-4 advantage in contested bouts.
“I think we froze a little bit,” Aveni said. “It’s been a while since I saw the gym look like that. Great crowd. I remember wrestling in front of a crowd like that and I remember seeing a real big crowd for Tim Taylor-Jon Condo, but it’s great to see the fans show up and great to for them to have a couple good bouts in there.
“But we have a real young team. These guys haven’t seen this. It’s a good learning experience. Sometimes you get out there and everything just freezes. I saw that a couple times tonight. It’s a great experience to grow and learn from and hopefully we’ll be better the next time around.”
Despite the loss, Pataky was extremely pleased with his team.
“From top to bottom, the guys that wrestled tonight definitely gave their best effort,” he said. “The things that we talk about, effort and attitude, were there. The rest of the stuff will take care of itself. The wins will come, the technique will come, the improvement will come. But unless you have that effort and that attitude, you are not going to see significant improvement.”
The Bison improve to 9-5 with the win. They are back in action Saturday at DuBois High School in the quarterfinals of the District 9 class 3A Team Dual Tournament against St. Marys.
The Mounties, who fell to 11-7, are back in action Tuesday at Penns Valley.
Clearfield 35,
Philipsburg-Osceola 32
126—Nolan Barr, C, maj. dec. Nick Bryan, PO, 11-2. (4-0).
132—Justin Hand, C, won by forfeit. (10-0).
138—Chase Chapman, PO, pinned Wyatt Reorda, C, 2:33. (10-6).
145—Austin Foster, PO, dec. Luke Freeland, C, 6-4. (10-9).
152—Karson Kline, C, maj. dec. Luke Hughes, PO, 9-1. (14-9).
160—Hunter Weitoish, C, dec. Mark McGonigal, C, 9-5. (14-12).
170—Hayden Kovalick, C, dec. Alex Dunkelberger, PO, 8-5. (17-12).
182—Brett Zattoni, C, won by forfeit. (23-12).
195—Parker Moore, PO, tech fall Matt Bailor, C, 17-1, 3:02. (23-17).
220—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Tyler Anderson, PO, 2:12. (29-17).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, dec. Jon Doran, C, 1-0 TB. (29-20).
106—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (35-20).
113—Nick Coudriet, PO, won by forfeit. (35-26).
120—Scott Frantz, PO, pinned Derrick Bender, C, 3:30. (35-32).