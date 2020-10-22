From 1975 through 2009, the Clearfield and St. Mayrs football teams met every year in the regular season with the Bison holding a 27-8-1 advantage in those matchups. The squads also met in the playoffs in 2005, 2007 and 2008 with Clearfield winning two of the three.
The teams haven’t met on the gridiron since a 28-7 Clearfield victory in 2011, but the rivalry will be renewed Saturday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field when the Bison and Flying Dutch battle for the District 9 class 3A title.
”Their head coach (Chris Dworek) is a good friend of mine and Coach Varischetti, who runs the offense, does a good job,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They have a good staff and they’ve turned things around, and they’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
St. Marys is 5-0 this season under Dworek with a win over Bradford and two against both Kane and Ridgway. The Dutch were 6-5 last season, rebounding from two straight winless campaigns.
The Dutch average 257 yards per game through the air behind quarterback Christian Coudriet, who has thrown 15 TD passes against just five interceptions. Hi favorite target. Michael Fitzgerald, has 26 receptions for 246 yards and five scores. But Coudriet has hit 10 different receivers throughout the season and six have scored touchdowns.
Among those players are running backs James Davis (51-300) and Jacob Kline (35-274), who have combined for 574 yards and five scores on the ground. Each has a 100-yard rushing performance.
“They throw the ball really well,” Janocko said. “The quarterback does a nice job. And they’re pretty balanced. They are capable of moving the ball running and throwing. They’re undefeated for a reason.”
Defensively, the Dutch only gave up 27 points in their first three games, but allowed 27 to Kane two weeks ago and 21 to Ridgway last week. In four of its five games, St. Marys did not give up more than 72 yards rushing.
“They play hard on both sides of the ball and that’s a reflection of Chris and what he does as head coach,” Janocko said. “They play hard and anytime you have a team like that you have to bring your A game.
“But we’re in the playoffs and we feel real good about the fact that we’re still playing. Our kids have responded well and they’re pretty resilient. We’re in the playoffs and we want to keep playing.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Clearfield is the only Progressland team in the playoffs, but all are still playing as teams have been afforded the opportunity to finish out a 10-week regular season if they can find opponents.
West Branch (1-5) at Glendale (2-4)
FLINTON — The Vikings did qualify for the District 6 class A playoffs as the 12th seed, but opted out.
Instead, they’ll lock horns with rival West Branch in the 56th meeting between the programs. West Branch leads the series 31-22-2.
“Originally, we were to be playing a playoff game,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Because of the COVID situation with BG and how it was being handled we were not permitted to play. While that was disappointing for us, it was the correct decision for our school.”
That means the 2-4 Vikings will play their regularly-scheduled opponent West, Branch, which comes into the game on a four-game skid.
“West Branch is a lot better then their record shows,” Trexler said. “You can see them getting better each week. A play here or there and they are easily a playoff team.
“(Will) Herring and (Tyler) Biggans really stand out. We have to contain them and keep them off the field on offense. They are very well-coached and eager to show their improvement.”
Herring leads the Warrior offense with 332 yards rushing, 179 yards receiving and five total touchdowns, including one on special teams. Biggans, who sees time at quarterback and running back, has thrown for 421 yards and five scores and run for 181 and four more TDs.
“The line of scrimmage is a priority,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We want to control the line of scrimmage. It starts with us running the ball and us stopping their run.”
The Vikings are led on the ground by Suds Dubler, who has 405 yards on the season, but Trexler says Glendale needs more consistency with their overall rushing attack.
“We changed our offensive scheme this season to fit our personel but have not been able to find a consistent rhythm running the football,” he said. “Next to playing solid defense, running the football is key.”
Glendale has been able to move the ball through the air with quarterback Garret Misiura airing it out to Zeke Dubler and Baine Seilhamer. Both had 100 yards receiving last week and Seilhamer has racked up 27 catches for 582 yards and nine touchdowns for the season.
“This season has been more about us than our opponent,” Trexler said. “We have shown that we can occasionally make big plays on offense, but we have had difficulty finishing drives and most importantly controlling the time of possession.”
Despite both teams not going to the postseason, each still hopes to put together a full 10-game schedule if possible.
“It’s been a wild year,” Hubler said. “The kids have worked hard all season as well as this past off season. They deserve to play a full schedule.
“We did not make the playoffs and in a normal year your season is over at that point. We are going to take advantage of the opportunity and play four more weeks of football and hopefully end the season with a .500 record.”
Curwensville and Mo Valley are also looking to keep playing despite not making the postseason and already have added games against not-traditional opponents to keep their seasons going.
“This year has been really unique,” Golden Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “With the playoffs running early and only taking four teams from Single A, it has created some challenges with scheduling.
Our AD, Allen Leigey, has been working really hard to get as many games as possible. We just want to give our players, and our seniors especially, as many opportunities as possible to play on Friday night. We know that we aren’t guaranteed any more games because of COVID, but we just want to make sure we do our best to make it possible.”
Curwensville plays Bucktail this week.
Mo Valley hosts United, a team its only faced once in program history.
“It’s definitely interesting getting to play a team you normally don’t play,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “Our AD Tom Webb has done an outstanding job all season with the whole COVID deal.”
Bucktail (1-5) at
Curwensville (0-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Golden Tide lead 8-1.
LAST MEETING: Curwensville defeated the Bucks 31-0 in 1995.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bucktail’s Gage Sutliff, Dylan Cross and Zach Pick. Curwensville’s Duane Brady, Thad Butler and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: COWANESQUE VALLEY 23, BUCKTAIL 20: The Bucks led 20-0 at the half behind a Kyler Friese pick-6, and touchdown runs from Cross and Connor Mason, but the Indians scored 23 unanswered over the final two quarters to rally for the win. CURWENSVILLE: Did not play.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Bucktail is really good offensively when they run the ball,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “They have a 200-pound running back that runs hard and likes contact and their QB has a strong arm and they like to take a few shots on the deep ball each game.”
United (1-5) at
Moshannon Valley (0-6)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights won the only meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: Mo Valley picked up a 14-13 victory in 1957.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: United’s Hunter Cameron, Levi Clevenger and Caden McCully. Mo Valley’s David Honan, Niko Smeal and Aaron Wonderling.
LAST WEEK: MARION CENTER 44, UNITED 14: Leading 24-14 after three, the Stingers ripped off 20 fourth-quarter points en route to the win despite a 193-yard, 2-touchdown effort from Cameron. TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 64, MO VALLEY 6: The Titans gashed the Knights for 448 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and completed the only pass they attempted for a 50-yard score in the rout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to limit them in the run game to be successful.” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Bellefonte (2-3) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Red Raiders, who have won six straight and eight of the last 10 meetings, lead the series 33-28-2.
LAST MEETING: Bellefonte, which got 163 yards and four TD runs from C.J. Funk, scored 27 first quarter points on the way to a 55-7 victory. Jalen Emel added 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders rolled up 509 rushing yards.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellefonte’s Jalen Emel and Ethan Rossman. P-O’s Nathan Gustkey and Kaleb Stamm.
LAST WEEK: BELLEFONTE 17, BALD EAGLE AREA 7: Emel caught three passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns and the Raider defense limited BEA to just one TD despite allowing over 300 yards of total offense. TYRONE 35, P-O 27: Eagle QB Brandon Lucas threw for one TD and ran for three more to lead Tyrone over the Mounties, who ran for 214 yards, led by Stamm’s 148.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Consistency and ball control on offense and solid tackling and proper technique on defense,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.