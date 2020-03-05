ST. MARYS — The Clearfield boys basketball team is making its sixth straight appearance in the PIAA playoffs under head coach Nate Glunt, playing the WPIAL runner-up Belle Vernon at St. Marys High School this evening.
The Leopards, who bring a 19-6 record into the game, are averaging 69 points per game, while allowing 61.5.
But in the three District 7 playoff games lading up to their finals loss to Highlands, Belle Vernon limited its opponents to just 50.3 points per contest. Highlands beat the Leopards 72-54 in the title tilt.
“Belle Vernon is an athletic team that likes to run and trap,” Glunt said. “Defensively, they run a 1-2-2 half court zone trap and will press full court man to man as well. They have a lot of speed and recover well out of their traps.”
The Leopards are led on offense by sophomore Devin Whitlock, who already has eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone in less than two seasons. Whitlock, who played at Monessen last season before transferring to Belle Vernon, is scoring 22 points per game as a sophomore.
Mitch Pohlot is another player the Bison will need to be concerned with. The 6-foot-4 post averages 14 points per game and is a handful inside.
“Offensively, their best player is Whitlock,” Glunt said. “They also have other guards that can shoot the ball and they play well together. Inside, their best post player is Pohlot. He has excellent footwork and a nice touch inside. They have two or three other inside players that can really jump and shoot the ball as well.”
One player that Clearfield does not have to worry about is 3-point sharpshooter Cam Nusser. The senior was averaging 17 points per game and had set several Belle Vernon 3-point records this season, but he has been dismissed from the team.
Belle Vernon only has three PIAA playoff wins in nine tries with the last coming in 1981 against Punxsutawney. The Leopards beat the Chucks 73-52 that year.
But second-year head coach Joe Salvino has the pedigree to turn that around. Before taking over at Belle Vernon, Salvino coached Monessen for 34 years, winning six WPIAL titles and a pair of state championships in 1988 and 1989.
“For us to have success, we have to contain Whitlock as best as we can,” Glunt said. “He is going to score, we just have to make it as difficult as we can on him. Then we have to box out and finish possessions with the rebound.
“Offensively, we have to be strong with the ball and make crisp passes, especially when we are trapped. Its going to be a challenge, but all games are now that we are in the state playoffs. Everyone is really good and we are going to have to play well to have success.”
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.