Four Clearfield High School swimmers recently got a big surprise.
Despite missing their chance to compete at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bison Leif Hoffman, Mason Marshall, Parker Marshall and Luke Mikesell still received medals, based on their seeds for the meet.
Mikesell got two golds since he was the top seed in both the 200 free and 500 free, while Hoffman received a seventh-place medal for the 500.
And the four Bison each nabbed a sixth-place medal in the 400 free relay.
“The medals arrived at Clearfield High School on graduation day and I was able to put the medals around Luke and Parker’s neck just prior to the graduation ceremony so they were able to proudly wear them that evening,” Clearfield swimming head coach Jackie Morrison said. “They didn’t know about the medals so that made it all the more special. Mason and Leif got their medals, too, but fortunately for them, they get a few more seasons to collect even more.”
Had the meet happened, Morrison says the Bison likely would have had a chance for even more medals, but a strategy they used at the District 9 meet likely cost them medals in the 200 medley relay at the state level.
“We decided to split our relays at the district meet because we were trying to win all three so that more kids could quality to states,” Morrison said. “Splitting relays means strengthening some relays that need a little more speed to win, knowing that the other relays can win without your very fastest swimmer(s) in it.
“We had to do that to win the 200 free relay because DuBois was very good and we couldn’t have won without a split. That meant a slower time in the medley relay because Luke was removed from that for districts. Then at states you are permitted to switch personnel with different swimmers to make really strong relays that have potential to medal in the Top 8. The result of splitting was that our medley was seeded around 15th, our 200 relay around 11th, and our 400 relay was seeded 6th at the state meet.
“So the meet got canceled and that was that …..or so we thought. Late May, the PIAA decided that since swimming was a measured sport (times), they would award medals based on state seed times. So we never dreamed that the cancellation of the state meet would actually cost us a medal, most likely in the 200 medley. We probably would have jumped all the way back into top 8 with Luke there, but never got the chance.”
In addition to the medals in the 400, the other two relays also received all-state recognition.
“The medley and 200 relays were recognized as All-State Honorable Mention for top 16. So that was a plus that every relay earned state honors,” Morrison said. “Luke was seeded first in both of his events and PIAA sent him two gold medals and recognized him as a 2020 double state champion. Sophomore Leif Hoffman was seeded seventh in the 500 and received a medal and All State honors as well.
“It’s not how we wanted the season to end. The boys wanted to swim our fastest times of the year at states and get on the podium to receive the recognition they so deserved. It was truly devastating. But the PIAA decision to award the medals and recognition took a little of the sting out of the disappointment and gave the boys some closure to the season.”
Morrison says she thinks the PIAA made the best possible decision in light of the situation.
“In my opinion, it was as “right” as they could make it under the circumstances.” she said. “Call it a virtual championship, call it want you want……but it was the best decision under tough circumstances. I do think it was a fair decision. I’m sure there were many other top teams who split relays as well so we really can’t complain about that because it affected every team the same way.
“It was a tough way for those seniors to finish their swim careers but they enjoyed so many memorable moments throughout their years on the YMCA and high school swim teams. They were a close group. Justin Maines, Noah Jordan, Parker, and Luke gave everything they had for their teammates and coaches. They were great leaders and role models. They were undefeated in dual meets for all four years. That is quite an achievement as well as winning four District 9 Championships and four Mountain League titles. They can be quite proud of the fact they were one of the greatest swim teams in Clearfield history.”