HYDE — Clearfield’s Jason Stanko is a pretty well-rounded person with a love of both athletics and the arts.
The only child of David and Mary Stanko, who he considers the two most important role models in his life, Jason has played soccer since he was three years old.
“I don’t really have one role model,” he said. “I just take bits and pieces that I like. But I take a lot of those pieces from my parents.”
Stanko earned two varsity letters with the Bison, who went 10-7-1 this season and 13-3 last year.
Despite the success Stanko and the Bison had the last two seasons, it was actually a PA-West Travel team game a few years back that gave him one of his best memories on the pitch.
“It was rainy, sunny, and hailed all in the same game,” Stanko said. “I took my glasses off because they got too blurry and scored without being able to see anything.”
Stanko says soccer is his favorite sport to play because of the nonstop action.
“There’s no downtime between plays,” he said. “No waiting around.
And he enjoys sports in general due to the team aspect.
“I like the feeling that I’m part of a team,” Stanko said.
Perhaps that feeling is also why Stanko enjoys playing in bands.
He has been in several musical groups comprised of high schoolers over the years including Ashes to Ashes, Shadows of Serenity and Vinyl Stripes.
“I play music all the time — sometimes in bars, open mic nights, churches, with other people, solo, etc. If it can be done, I can pretty much do it as far as music goes,” Stanko said.
Playing music is Stanko’s favorite pastime.
“By far. My favorite thing to play is my synth rig,” he said.
Currently, Stanko is between bands but is staying busy working on a solo project called Gazorenplatt, and has posted some videos of his work on YouTube.
While music is his passion, Stanko doesn’t think that is the path he will pursue as he continues his education. He also has no plans to continue playing soccer at the next level.
“I will probably not be going to college for music because I don’t feel it will help me get a job in that field,” he said. “Most likely, I’ll go to school for teaching math or English.
“I don’t know where I’ll end up, but I won’t be playing sports in college unless it’s intermural.”
While organized sports may not be in his future, Stanko certainly has learned a valuable lesson from playing or attempting to play them in the era of COVID-19.
“ I can’t play sports right now because nothing is open,” he said. “I realize that while we can do what we want today, nobody knows what we can do tomorrow.”