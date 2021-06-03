SOMERSET — Long-time Clearfield baseball coach Sid Lansberry expected the 2021 edition of the Bison to experience their ups and downs after losing a veteran senior class that never got to play their final season a year ago because of COVID-19.
And, that’s just what happened for Clearfield this year with only four true lettermen — seniors Hunter Dixon, Nick Domico and Karson Rumsky and junior Kyle Elensky — back.
However, that quartet, along with senior Matt Bailor, has provided invaluable leadership that has helped the team peak when it matters the most — the playoffs. The end result has been two of the Bison’s best games all season that has rewarded then with two postseason championships in a week’s span.
The latest victory saw Clearfield stage a late rally against Somerset Wednesday to knock off the Golden Eagles, 7-4, on their home field to capture the District 5/8/9 Class 4A subregional title.
Somerset jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and led 4-1 after three. However, Clearfield used a huge four-run rally in the fifth against reliever Shane Roberts to seize control of the game, Bailor launched a clutch two-out, two-run homer run to right to cap that rally to put the Bison up for good at 5-4.
Clearfield, now 9-11-1, tacked on two big insurance runs in the seventh on RBI doubles by Elensky and junior Blake Prestash to make it 7-4. Elensky, Prestash and Bailor all had two hits and two RBis in the victory.
That late surge made a winner out of Dixon, who once again was the Bison’s workhorse on the mound. The senior lefty got better as the game went after giving up the four early runs.
Once Somerset took its 4-1 lead on a double by Ethan Hemminger in the third, Dixon retired the final 10 batters he faced — six via strikeout. Overall, Dixon allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out 13 and walking just one in six innings of work as he improved to 8-3 on the season.
Rumsky came in the seventh and tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out two, to record his second consecutive postseason save. Rumsky also tossed a scoreless seventh in relief on Dixon in a 2-1 victory against St. Marys last Wednesday in the District 9 Class 4A title game.
“That was a great comeback by our kids after a kind of disastrous first inning,” said Lansberry. “I have to give our pitcher (Doxon) credit. He buckled down when things weren’t looking good and got better as the game went on and ended up with 13 strikeouts. That’s wasn’t his best game, but it was a good, solid game.”
“It’s great to do this (reach states) this year,” added Lansberry. “I was hoping this group could do it. It’s easy to say last year would have been our big year, but last year would have been our big year. We had six seniors coming back who had started all three years.
“Of course that got wiped out. So, this is a rebuilding year, and you can tell that by our record, We don’t even have a winning record, so to go this far is a great accomplishment. They have gotten better and improved as the season went on and to me, that’s the plus. You always want to see your players get better as the year goes on, and that’s what this group has done. And, they are so much fun to coach and have so much fun playing.”
The Bison got off to a slow start after arriving a little later than they hoped after having a somewhat adventurous bus ride to get to Somerset.
Golden Eagles’ starter Aiden Van Lenten worked arounda two-out single in the top of the first before his offense got him the lead.
Brad Bruner led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk, Dixon’s lone free pass of day, before teammate Gentry Reese hit a ball a short that saw both runners be safe when Elensky made a wide throw to second for a force out.
Somerset made the Bison pay for that miscue as Spencer Marteeny hit a long three-run homer to right that landed on the street outside the field. That homer may have actually helped Dixon settle in some, as he struck out three of the next four batters, working around a double by Hemminger, to get out of the inning.
Clearfield got a run back in the second, taking advantage of an error by the Eagles.
Bailor singled with one out, then his courtesy runner Elijah Quick hustled around to third on a failed pickoff by Van Lenten. Prestash followed witha single to left to score Quick to make it 3-1.
Somerset pushed the lead to 4-1 an inning later on Hemminger’s second double of the game, but that proved to be the Eagles’ last threat of the game as Dixon took control from there.
Clearfield tried to get back into the game in the fourth, loading the bases with one out on singles by Domico and Elensky and a walk by Prestash. However, they couldn’t push a run across as Van Lenten eventually struck out the side.
Somerset elected to lift Van Lenten after the fourth having only thrown 77 pitches. That decision came back to haunt them as Clearfield proceeded to score six runs over two-plus innings against Roberts — who threw 68 pitches in that stretch — to pull out the thrilling come-from-behind victory.
The Bison used patience at the plate against Roberts in the fifth as he walked the first four batters — Billotte, Nolan Barr, Rumsky and Domico, with Domico’s free pass forcing home Billotte. All four did a nice job fouling off pitches to stay alive while drawing those walks.
Elensky plated Clearfield’s third run on a fielder’s choice before Rumsky was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on the play for the second out. That play could have taken the wind out of the Bison’s sails. Instead, Bailor fired up his teammates with his two-run blast to right to five Clearfield the lead at 5-4.
The RBIs doubles by Elensky and Prestash in the top of the seventh gave Rumsky a little cushio to work with, although the senior proved not to need it.
“We had a lot of good at-bats today,” said Lansberry. “I know there were a lot of walks, but sometimes you have to earn those walks. There were a lot of pitches around thre plate and our kids hung in there. That’s what we try to teach, good, solid at-bats and try to get into the bullpen, which we did.
“Their starter had 77 pitches and was throwing good I thought and had just struck out the side, but maybe he was done. I was glad to see him come out, because I thought he was throwing better as the game went on.
“We got two key hits from our DH (Prestash), and of course the home run by our catcher (Bailor) was a great boost. That was a big hit. Then the hits in the seventh to get the extra runs were big to put us three runs instead of just one. That was a big difference going into that last inning.”
The bottom of the seventh started with a bang, as Somerset pinch-hitter Nolan Riggs hammered a sinking line drive to center. Billotte, who made just moved from third to center, raced in and made a diving catch for the first out.
The played proved key as Owen Miller followed with a single. Had Riggs’ hirt got past Billotte, Somerset could have had two runners on or even scored a run at that point with no outs.
Instead, Rumsky kept a cool head and got Bruner to hit into a fielder’s choice before striking out Reese to end the game and send the Bison back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The importance of Billotte’s catch was missed by his coach.
“That catch by our center fielder in the last inning could have been the difference,” said Lansberry. “In a situasiton like that, if the first guy gets on, you’re in trouble. It’s that simple. I thought it was a base hit, and he made a great catch for us.”
Next up for Clearfield is the WPIAL runner-up on Monday in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs. Montour and New Castle were scheduled to play Wednesday night in the WPIAL title game.
Clearfield—7
Billotte 3b-cf 2100, Barr 2b 3100, Rumsky cf-p 3010, Domico 1b-lf 2111, Elensky ss 4221, Bailor c 4222, Prestash dh 3022, Gearhart lf-3b 0000, Dixon p-1b 3000, Bloom rf 3010. Totals:27-7-9-7.
Somerset—4
Briner ss-p 2100, Reese 2b 4100, Marteeny 3b 3113, Roberts rf-p-ss 3000, Wilmotte 1b 3110, Hemminger cf 3021, Stoy dh 2000, Close ph 1000, Van Lenten p 0000, Mulhollen lf 2000, Riggs ph 1000, Miller c 3020. Totals: 27-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 040 2— 7
Somerset 301 000 0— 4
Errors: Billotte; Van Lenten, Roberts. LOB: Clearfield 8, Somerset 4. DP: Clearfield 0, Somerset 1. 2B: Elensky, Prestash; Hemminger 2. HR: Bailor; Marteeny. SAC: Bloom. HBP: Bruner (by Dixon). SB: Rumsky; Wilmotte, Hemminger. PO: James (by Dixon).
Pitching
Clearfield: Dixon-6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO, 1 HB; Rumsky-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Somerset: Van Lenten-4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Roberts-2+ IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO; Bruner-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP: Dixon (8-3). LP: Van Lenten. Save: Rumsky (2).