ALLPORT — The Clearfield boys basketball team outscored host West Branch 20-10 in the third quarter to blow open a close game, pulling away from the Warriors in the second half in a 63-37 victory on Monday.
Karson Rumsky (19), Cade Walker (18) and Cole Miller (12) were all in double figures for the Bison, who hit 50 percent of their shots from the field.
But it was on the boards where the game was won.
The Bison held a plus-23 advantage on the glass with Rumsky ripping down 13 and Walker grabbing 10.
“That was the difference in the game,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “West Branch is so talented. They have good guards and they are able to penetrate and shoot 3s, and they make them, a lot of them. But we were able to contest them and not give them a second chance at it. That was big, really big.
“And if we can get offensive boards like we did where we are able to get the ball inside and get rebounds, it’s demoralizing to teams. We’ve been on the other end this year where you give up those offensive rebounds and those are just crushing plays.”
Clearfield had 14 offensive boards, led by Rumsky’s six, while the Warriors pulled down just two offensive rebounds.
“We had a couple putbacks that we missed right at the opening of the third, they went on a run and we got down by 15 real quick,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “We never really recovered from that.
“I don’t recall many offensive rebounds. Defensively I thought we did pretty well in the first half. I thought we defended well. But when you get down, it gets tough mentally for our guys. And when we’re not scoring at the clip we’re used to, that puts you down.”
The Bison led 17-10 after one, getting nine points from Walker and five from Rumsky to build their lead.
Clearfield went up by 11 in the second quarter, but West Branch was able to cut it to a five-point deficit before the Bison settled on an 8-point advantage (29-21) at the half.
Walker scored 12 of his 18 points in the half, while Warrior Doug Kolesar had nine, all on 3-pointers, to help the hosts stay in the game. Kolesar and Chance Eboch led the Warriors with 12 points each.
But after Walker scored a couple early buckets in the third quarter to get the Bison advantage back to double digits, he started finding the open man on the outside when the Warriors collapsed on him in the paint.
Walker had four assists in the second half, finding Rumsky once and Miller twice for open looks from behind the arc that accelerated Clearfield’s building of the lead.
“Take one away and they’re going to kick it out, and they hit a couple shots,” Clark said. “And that really changes it up.”
“I thought Cade played really strong in the first half,” Glunt said. “A couple times he had to play through contact. In the second half, he was strong, but he was really unselfish. He found some open guys for threes. He was still in attack mode, but he was finding his teammates and his teammates stepped up.”
Clearfield led 49-31 after three quarters, but slowed things down in the fourth. The Bison were content to pass the ball around until getting a wide-open look or layup, while still playing suffocating defense on the other end of the court.
The Warriors were held to just 15 shots in the second half and they made just four.
“They’re quick (on defense),” Clark said. “If we make three passes, we’re usually getting a shot, but we weren’t getting it tonight. They were at our legs a little bit more, a little bit quicker than we’re used to. It’s a big difference.”
With the score 56-33 late in the fourth, Rumsky put an exclamation point on the win and kept a promise when he got a steal at half court and went in all alone to the hoop where he put down a two-handed dunk that brought the Bison faithful to their feet.
“Other than Curvey (Purkett), who is just on another level dunking the ball, Karson dunks it consistently,” Glunt said. “And he promised his grandpa (Pap Pap Harzinski) ... his grandpa really wanted to see him get a dunk and his grandpa passed away, and Karson got the dunk for him. He was able to get it done and I know his grandpa was watching him.
“But Karson did so many different things from boxing out to being help side, and he made that first three and he was able to just relax and play. He just did a fantastic job.”
The Bison set the final when Kandyn Hudson put up the final five points for Clearfield in the 26-point victory. Andrew Lopez scored eight points and dished out five assists for Clearfield.
Clark said the game against the Bison was just what his Warriors needed.
“I loved the atmosphere,” Clark said. “We made it like a playoff game atmosphere. We were pumped up for it. We’re upset for losing, but we needed this game. We won 10 in a row. This was a perfect time for this to happen. It gives us a little heat check. We need to reassess what we need to do better.”
West Branch slipped to 15-3 with the loss.
“Danny does a great job,” Glunt said. “They’re going to play for their conference championship. They have a great team and for us to play like we did, we’re really fortunate.”
Clearfield improved to 10-8 overall.
The Bison are back in action this evening, hosting Central.
The Warriors are also back on the court today. They entertain Juniata Valley.
Clearfield—63
Walker 8 2-3 18, Rumsky 8 0-0 19, Lopez 3 2-4 8, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Winters 0 1-2 1, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 0-0 12, Hudson 2 0-0 5, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Puckett 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Billotte 0 0-0 0, O’Dell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-9 63.
West Branch—37
Gutierrez 2 2-3 6, Bellomy 0 2-3 2, D. Kolesar 4 0-0 12, Eboch 4 4-4 12, Kristofits 2 1-2 5, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-12 37.
Three-pointers: Rumsky 3, Miller 4, Hudson; D. Kolesar 4.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 17 12 20 14—63
West Branch 10 11 10 6—37